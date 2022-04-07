×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Real Madrid sink Chelsea thanks to stunning Karim Benzema hattrick

Benzema scored his second hat-trick in two UCL games to sink the Blues
Benzema scored his second hat-trick in two UCL games to sink the Blues
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 02:37 AM IST
News

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tie. French superstar Karim Benzema stole the show with his hat-trick, as Kai Havertz scored a consolation goal for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel put out a strong lineup as he brought Jorginho back into midfield, with an attacking trio of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. Cesar Azpilicueta started at left-back, with Marcos Alonso being dropped to the bench.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, brought in Federico Valverde to replace Marco Asensio in attack. Dani Carvajal took up his regular position at right-back instead of Lucas Vazquez. Star striker Karim Benzema lead the line, with a midfield of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro behind him.

The visitors started the game on fire with Karim Benzema quickly putting his side two goals to the good. The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 21st minute, latching onto Vinicius Jr's cross to head past Edouard Mendy. Three minutes later, the striker was on hand again to double Real Madrid's lead, this time heading Modric's cross past the Chelsea goalkeeper.

The Blues seemed shellshocked by Los Blancos' quickfire double, but carried on in their search of a goal. Their pressure paid off in the 40th minute when Havertz got on the end of Jorginho's cross to make it 2-1. The two sides went into half-time with Chelsea having it all to do to get back into the game.

Real Madrid talisman Benzema completes his hat-trick to sink Chelsea in the second half

The second-half started in the same fashion as the first, as Benzema took advantage of a terrible pass by Mendy to score his hat-trick and make it 3-1 to Real Madrid. Chelsea continued their search for a goal with Mount and substitute Romelu Lukaku spurning huge chances to bring Tuchel's side back into the game.

Los Blancos did well to subdue the Blues' constant pressure, as Carlo Ancelotti's side won the game 3-1. They should be confident taking the lead into the second-leg at the Bernabeu in two weeks' time as they look to progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Chelsea:

Another huge Champions League win for Real Madrid ✅They are just built different on UCL nights ✨ https://t.co/rIWAhBwHjz
BIG GAME KARIMAgain and again and again and again and again and again! https://t.co/6m4x5ndAU9
BEMZEMA BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD AHHAHHHHH
Kariiiiim The Dream!!!! 😍
Nah Karim Mostafa Benzema is a master of his craft, best player in the world. He'll be remembered for a long, long time
First Vinicius with the assist, then Modric with the assist, and it all ends with the beautiful head of one man: Karim Benzema. This man just keeps on getting better and better.
BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD. STOP THE COUNT.
If Karim Benzema scores another goal in the next 7 minutes he will have scored Champions League knockout stages hat-tricks vs both PSG and Chelsea within the space of his last 1 hour of play.
In a 3 minute span, Benzema has scored 2 of the best headers I've seen all season. Crazy player
Benzema has 5 goals in the last 52 minutes of Champions League football.
Chelsea vs. Real Madrid in one pic 📸 https://t.co/BuAZe99ITk
🚨| Karim Benzema broke his Ramadan fast just around 13 mins before kick-off and then went on to score a #UCL hat-trick vs Chelsea in 45 minutes. Ramadan Karim just different. #UCL
Chelsea have finally found their new owner. https://t.co/qpCaQCAyC4
Kai Havertz now has 10 G/A’s in his last 12 starts for Chelsea…𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆. https://t.co/k2csSsQk1W
Saturday: Lose 4-1 to Brentford at home Wednesday: Down 3-1 to Real Madrid at home Chelsea are down bad this week 🪥 https://t.co/ffCYS9ZLyD
Shout out to Kai Havertz. Easily Chelsea’s best player tonight.
Benzema against Chelsea’s back 3 https://t.co/B9tIiBAUji
I don’t know why Chelsea fans are complaining, I thought they wanted a new owner? https://t.co/fVCkJkYeYj
Karim Benzema is the first player in history to score an hattrick against Chelsea in an European competition https://t.co/gFip9sN14k
The first-time outside of the boot Benzema hattrick goal vs PSG & the two headers vs Chelsea aren’t even good chances for most strikers. He’s moved to an ethereal level of making the very difficult, look simple. It’s undefendable.
Karim Benzema’s first-half by numbers vs Chelsea: 100% long passes completed 91% pass accuracy27 total touches 3 shots attempted 2 shots on target 2 goals Benz giving us another classic. 🥶 https://t.co/RUUjAQXvzq
Also Read Article Continues below
Chelsea Fans. How are you feeling? Stay Strong. Love you all 😁💙

Edited by Adit Jaganathan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी