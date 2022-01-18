Twitter explodes as Robert Lewandowski beats Lionel Messi and Mo Salah to The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has pipped both Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2021. The Poland captain enjoyed a remarkable campaign last term as he broke Gerd Muller's record for most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.
While the award only considers the performance of each nominee from the 8th of October 2020 to 7th August 2021, Lewandowski still had the highest number of goals. The 33-year-old netted an astonishing 51 goals in 44 games during the aforementioned period.
In comparison, Lionel Messi found the back of the net just 43 times despite playing 13 more games. Meanwhile, Salah fired in just 26 goals even when he played an extra game (45) compared to Lewandowski.
Notably, the Polish marksman had won The Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2020 as well. Considering how he missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi in 2021, this award will come as a huge source of motivation for Lewandowski.
With his achievement, Lewandowski has gone level alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of being the joint-highest winner in the history of The Best FIFA Men's Player award.
Lewandowski was announced as the winner of the 2021 edition of the award by Gianni Infantino at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.
Who were the other winners at the Best FIFA Awards?
Other winners in the men's category included Edouard Mendy (Best Goalkeeper) and Thomas Tuchel (Best Coach). Christiane Endler was named the Best Goalkeeper in the women's category while Emma Hayes won the best women's coach. Alexia Putellas was crowned as the the best women's player.
Erik Lamela was adjudged the winner of the Puskas Award for his goal against Arsenal.
In the wake of Lewandowski's crowning moment ahead of Lionel Messi and Salah, several fans expressed their opinions on Twitter.
On that note, here are some of the best reactions as Lewandowski retained his status as The Best FIFA Men's Player:
