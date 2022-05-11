Twitter explodes as Sadio Mane helps Liverpool stay alive in title race by completing comeback in 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Liverpool won all three points back after completing a brilliant comeback against Aston Villa to win 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 10.

The Reds went into this game with the intent of returning to winning ways following their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday, May 7. They are now level on points with leaders Manchester City, but behind on goal difference and City have played one less match than the Reds.

The Reds will need the Cityzens to drop points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 11 to have any chance at England's premier trophy.

Against Villa, though, Liverpool conceded rather early, getting stunned by Douglas Luiz in the third minute. The Brazilian caught onto a cross by John McGinn, but saw his well-directed header saved by Alisson Becker. He didn't waste any time getting on the rebound and slotting Aston Villa ahead.

The Reds responded almost immediately, with Joel Matip adding his name to the scoresheet just three minutes later. The 30-year-old defender was brilliant in the final third as he pounced upon an error from Tyrone Mings to tap in from close range.

After a chaotic start at Villa Park, the hosts and the visitors continued to create chances with vibrant movement through the middle of the park. However, neither side could break the deadlock before half-time.

The only serious damp on what was a thrilling first-half would undeniably be Fabinho's injury. The midfield engine was forced off the pitch in the 30th minute for a seemingly hamstring injury and was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp's men have a FA Cup final against Chelsea looming on May 14. Hence, the German will most likely have to make a decision on who should take the defensive midfielder's spot.

Liverpool snatch all three points in the second half, as Aston Villa fail to hold onto a draw

The second half started in fine fashion, with both sides keeping up the unrelenting pace that saw quite a few errors occur in the first half. 20 minutes in, Liverpool picked up the winning goal, thanks to a brilliant header from Sadio Mane.

The AFCON winner scored his 15th goal of the season, with Luis Diaz to thank for the assist. The Portuguese star performed brilliantly down the left flank. He whipped in a cross for an unmarked Mane to slot past Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Reds weren't able to score again, as the hosts put up a last-ditch effort to secure one point. However, Villans' big chance, which they did score, was struck down for offside after Danny Ings blasted his shot past Alisson.

The 1-2 loss for Aston Villa sees them stuck in mid-table obscurity as they are 11th in the table. Meanwhile, Liverpool have consolidated their second place in the Premier League.

Twitter exploded with the Reds' stunning comeback win, with many discussing the events of the game. Here is a selection of tweets:

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy We’re so lucky we have Alisson I can’t lie We’re so lucky we have Alisson I can’t lie

Beau Dain 🇺🇦 @beau_dain Still don’t know how people don’t rate Henderson Still don’t know how people don’t rate Henderson

benj @benj7k I AM WITNESSING THE WORST REFEREEING PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME #AVLLIV I AM WITNESSING THE WORST REFEREEING PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME #AVLLIV

merx @LfcMerx the things i would do for a salah goal, the ungratefulness is getting too much. the things i would do for a salah goal, the ungratefulness is getting too much.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



16 goals scored

3 assists



Liverpool’s main man this year. Sadio Mane has been directly involved in 19 goals in all competitions since the start of 2022:16 goals scored3 assistsLiverpool’s main man this year. Sadio Mane has been directly involved in 19 goals in all competitions since the start of 2022: ⚽️ 16 goals scored 🅰️ 3 assists Liverpool’s main man this year. 🇸🇳👏 https://t.co/Y6W4VevEGX

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk



3 goals

3 assists



Keeping Liverpool’s title hopes alive Luis Diaz’s last 5 Premier League games:3 goals3 assistsKeeping Liverpool’s title hopes alive Luis Diaz’s last 5 Premier League games:⚽️ 3 goals🅰️ 3 assistsKeeping Liverpool’s title hopes alive 🔥 https://t.co/hrgUfhWLtT

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Danny Ings has had one of his best ten minute spells for Liverpool here Danny Ings has had one of his best ten minute spells for Liverpool here

Ted Lewis @TedLewis23 Have to admit Ollie Watkins is very good Have to admit Ollie Watkins is very good

Dan Carey @DJCarey8 I guarantee Villa won’t play like this when the play Man City I guarantee Villa won’t play like this when the play Man City

ThiagoSZN_ @ThiagoSZN_ Keita once Thiago came on the pitch Keita once Thiago came on the pitch https://t.co/ankemmpDV3

𝑵𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒓 @nasrthegreat

What a player The amount of passion Luis Diaz brings to every game is unrivaled,What a player The amount of passion Luis Diaz brings to every game is unrivaled,What a player 👏 https://t.co/LEH4PBn58R

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Liverpool are just the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach 15+ goals in a single campaign [Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota], after Manchester City’s title winning side of 2013-14 [Yaya Touré, Sergio Agüero, Edin Dzeko]. STAT: Liverpool are just the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach 15+ goals in a single campaign [Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota], after Manchester City’s title winning side of 2013-14 [Yaya Touré, Sergio Agüero, Edin Dzeko]. #awlive [opta] 📊 STAT: Liverpool are just the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach 15+ goals in a single campaign [Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota], after Manchester City’s title winning side of 2013-14 [Yaya Touré, Sergio Agüero, Edin Dzeko]. #awlive [opta] https://t.co/AR4KFeoOxg

Marvin @_MarvinOnyango We've played better since Henderson came on We've played better since Henderson came on https://t.co/4FDDgU1cZD

Bobby @InnerSpeakerss Salah is our only natural right sided player. Need another option this summer. #LFC Salah is our only natural right sided player. Need another option this summer. #LFC

MB 💫 @MadridBaIIers Klopp everytime trent skys a freekick Klopp everytime trent skys a freekick https://t.co/zSLlQoUVr8

Courtney Prince @Cprince66 Liverpool can still improve with a Coutinho type player in midfield. Some creativity will do the world of good. #AVLLIV Liverpool can still improve with a Coutinho type player in midfield. Some creativity will do the world of good. #AVLLIV

- @AnfieldRd96 Alisson is the best 1 v1 goalkeeper on the planet. Alisson is the best 1 v1 goalkeeper on the planet.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Luis Diaz



That’s the name.



A bargain for Liverpool already. Wow Luis Diaz That’s the name. A bargain for Liverpool already. Wow

Edited by Aditya Singh