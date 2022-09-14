Twitter explodes as second-half blitz from Bayern Munich condemns Lewandowski and Barcelona to 2-0 defeat at Allianz Arena

A second-half blitz from Bayern Munich blew Barcelona away as the Bavarians secured a 2-0 victory in the two sides' Champions League clash on September 13.
Many touted the encounter between Bayern and Barca as the biggest of the group stages and it certainly lived up to the billing.
The Blaugrana started the stronger side with Robert Lewandowski spurning two golden opportunities in the first half.
The Polish strike could only blaze over a volley following an astute pass from Ousmane Dembele in the 17th minute.
Barcelona winger Raphinha went close in the 21st minute but could only send his sumptuous effort just wide of Manuel Neuer's post.
Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer couldn't convert a fantastic opening in the 30th minute, sending the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen's net.
It was back-and-forth in the last few minutes of the half although Dembele felt he should have had a penalty in the 42nd minute.
The French winger was nudged off the ball by Alphonso Davies but the referee waved play on.
Gavi and Pedri showed maturity beyond their years in the first half, but were kept quiet in a completely contrasting second half of action.
The reigning Bundesliga champions went 1-0 up in the 50th minute. Joshua Kimmich's floating cross was met by Lucas Hernandez.
The French defender headed home his first Bayern goal at the Allianz Arena.
It was poor marking from Barcelona, with Marcos Alonso letting Hernandez go.
Bayern were then celebrating a second just three minutes later. Brilliant work from the young Jamal Musiala would be finished off by Leroy Sane.
Barca came after their German opposition as they stared down the barrel of defeat for the first time this season.
Pedri somehow missed a one-on-one with Neuer in the 62nd minute when the young Spaniard dinked his effort past the German's goal.
There were a few more chances for Barca who just didn't have their finishing boots on.
Ferran Torres went close in the 86th minute but his deflected strike trickled wide.
It means Bayern Munich now sit top of Group C with two consecutive wins whilst Barca sit second.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter as the Bavarians secure yet another victory over the Blaugrana:
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: A game of two halves
Barcelona really were sensational in the first half with Gavi and Pedri running the show in the middle of the park.
Lewandowski will rue his two missed opportunities in the first half and you could sense that it was just not going to be the Catalan giants' night.
Julian Nagelsmann must have got into his players at half-time as Bayern Munich came out a different animal in the second half.
Two goals in three minutes did the damage in what was a night for the Bundesliga champions to enjoy.