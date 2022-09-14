Twitter explodes as second-half blitz from Bayern Munich condemns Lewandowski and Barcelona to 2-0 defeat at Allianz Arena

A second-half blitz from Bayern Munich blew Barcelona away as the Bavarians secured a 2-0 victory in the two sides' Champions League clash on September 13.

Many touted the encounter between Bayern and Barca as the biggest of the group stages and it certainly lived up to the billing.

The Blaugrana started the stronger side with Robert Lewandowski spurning two golden opportunities in the first half.

The Polish strike could only blaze over a volley following an astute pass from Ousmane Dembele in the 17th minute.

Barcelona winger Raphinha went close in the 21st minute but could only send his sumptuous effort just wide of Manuel Neuer's post.

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer couldn't convert a fantastic opening in the 30th minute, sending the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen's net.

It was back-and-forth in the last few minutes of the half although Dembele felt he should have had a penalty in the 42nd minute.

The French winger was nudged off the ball by Alphonso Davies but the referee waved play on.

Gavi and Pedri showed maturity beyond their years in the first half, but were kept quiet in a completely contrasting second half of action.

The reigning Bundesliga champions went 1-0 up in the 50th minute. Joshua Kimmich's floating cross was met by Lucas Hernandez.

The French defender headed home his first Bayern goal at the Allianz Arena.

It was poor marking from Barcelona, with Marcos Alonso letting Hernandez go.

Bayern were then celebrating a second just three minutes later. Brilliant work from the young Jamal Musiala would be finished off by Leroy Sane.

Barca came after their German opposition as they stared down the barrel of defeat for the first time this season.

Pedri somehow missed a one-on-one with Neuer in the 62nd minute when the young Spaniard dinked his effort past the German's goal.

There were a few more chances for Barca who just didn't have their finishing boots on.

Ferran Torres went close in the 86th minute but his deflected strike trickled wide.

It means Bayern Munich now sit top of Group C with two consecutive wins whilst Barca sit second.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter as the Bavarians secure yet another victory over the Blaugrana:

Troll Football @TrollFootball Lewandowski loves Bayern Munich so much that he's refusing to score against them. Lewandowski loves Bayern Munich so much that he's refusing to score against them.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Musiala’s ability in tight spaces. The close-control dribbling, the weight of pass. Incredible. The best young talent on the football pitch. Musiala’s ability in tight spaces. The close-control dribbling, the weight of pass. Incredible. The best young talent on the football pitch.

TC @totalcristiano Musiala is unbelievable. What a talent Musiala is unbelievable. What a talent

Neal 🇦🇺 @Neal_G_ My heart sinks every time Alonso square on with Sane. My heart sinks every time Alonso square on with Sane.

Chief Ikukuoma @IkukuomaC Marcos Alonso offered absolutely nothing on this game Marcos Alonso offered absolutely nothing on this game

rebecca @rebeccautd robert lewandowski vs bayern munich | 1080p highlights | proving bayern fans wrong? robert lewandowski vs bayern munich | 1080p highlights | proving bayern fans wrong? https://t.co/p9V3Bndh0v

Engr. KN8 ケイトー @kaaeto8 Barca fans need to give up. Muller is your daddy. Lewandowski’s presence or absence doesn’t change anything Barca fans need to give up. Muller is your daddy. Lewandowski’s presence or absence doesn’t change anything 😭😭

we deadarse shipped messi @fcbnilebagged Lewandowski, ter stegen, Busquets , the 3 players who lost us the game Lewandowski, ter stegen, Busquets , the 3 players who lost us the game

dano @danokirbano some of yall have a very weird agenda against xavi…. he can’t make the players score the chances served to them on a silver platter???? thats not his fault jeez some of yall have a very weird agenda against xavi…. he can’t make the players score the chances served to them on a silver platter???? thats not his fault jeez

🥤 @4EvaGettingGuap Lewa letting Bayern win on purpose Lewa letting Bayern win on purpose

Dabiri jnr white @kehinde_dabiri Barca need to protest 🪧 to uefa to stop matching them with Bayern enough is enough Barca need to protest 🪧 to uefa to stop matching them with Bayern enough is enough 😂

Muller must be doing extra hours/days in training ahead of Barcelona games.

He no dey joke with this fixture.



He no dey joke with this fixture. Muller must be doing extra hours/days in training ahead of Barcelona games. He no dey joke with this fixture.

BLACK MARTINELLI @DonFalcone_19 they said this barcelona side is super they said this barcelona side is super😂😂😂😂

EngrMadu @Engr__Madu Barcelona defence stupid. This team is no where decent. And why does Xavi bench De Jong? Barcelona defence stupid. This team is no where decent. And why does Xavi bench De Jong?

Кай E. Илиев @jdeposicion Believe there's little to criticize Xavi on his initial team selection, the game went on the margins that can't be controlled & the better adjustments at HT by Nagelsmann backfired on Xavi's initial advantage. Believe there's little to criticize Xavi on his initial team selection, the game went on the margins that can't be controlled & the better adjustments at HT by Nagelsmann backfired on Xavi's initial advantage.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: A game of two halves

Lewandowski had a night to forget

Barcelona really were sensational in the first half with Gavi and Pedri running the show in the middle of the park.

Lewandowski will rue his two missed opportunities in the first half and you could sense that it was just not going to be the Catalan giants' night.

Julian Nagelsmann must have got into his players at half-time as Bayern Munich came out a different animal in the second half.

Two goals in three minutes did the damage in what was a night for the Bundesliga champions to enjoy.

