Twitter explodes as Sergio Ramos gets sent off in PSG’s 1-1 draw with Lorient

Sergio Ramos was sent off in the second half as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played out a 1-1 draw against FC Lorient in Ligue 1. The Parisian giants needed an injury-time goal from Mauro Icardi to avoid defeat against a struggling Lorient side.
Sergio Ramos replaced Nuno Mendes at half-time. However, the 35-year-old defender could not complete the entirety of the second half, as was sent off at the 86th-minute mark. The former Real Madrid captain was handed a second yellow card following a foul on Terem Moffi.
Fans were quick to react to Ramos' 27th career red card. Some of them were not amused to see the former Real Madrid defender see red in only his second league appearance for PSG. Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:
PSG went into the game against Lorient without their attacking duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. That meant Lionel Messi led the line for the Parisian giants alongside Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria.
Lorient had come into the game in poor form in Ligue 1. They were on a seven-game losing streak, and languishing in 19th place in the league standings. However, they took the lead in the 40th minute through Thomas Monconduit.
PSG looked set to drop more points this season when Ramos was sent off four minutes from time for a second bookable offence. However, the Parisian giants dug deep and found an equaliser in the 91st minute from Icardi.
PSG's draw against Lorient was their third stalemate in four games. Mauricio Pochettino's side previously dropped points against OGC Nice and Lens this month. Despite their inconsistent league form, PSG are still a whopping 13 points clear of second-placed OGC Nice. The Parisian giants have so far amassed 46 points from 19 games.
Sergio Ramos yet to settle in at PSG following his move from Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos spent 16 seasons at Real Madrid before joining PSG on a free transfer this summer. The 35-year-old defender had a delayed debut, as he was suffering from a calf injury at the start of the season.
It took the former Real Madrid captain until the end of November to make his first appearance for PSG. Ramos' much-awaited debut came against St-Etienne, where he played the full 90 minutes. However, the Spaniard was then sidelined with another muscular injury.
Sergio Ramos has only made three appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions, playing a grand total of 175 minutes.