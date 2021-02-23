Twitter explodes as stunning Cristiano Ronaldo brace lifts Juventus to 3-0 victory

Cristiano Ronaldo once again took center stage for Juventus, as he scored a brace in the home side's comfortable 3-0 victory against Serie A strugglers Crotone.

The Bianconeri were in desperate need of a positive result and it was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who stepped up on the night, as he helped his side take complete control of the game in the first half against a hapless Crotone side.

The Portuguese talisman scored two sensational headers before the halftime whistle to give Juventus a commanding lead, as Andrea Pirlo breathed a huge sigh of relief thanks to his talisman.

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show for Juventus yet again

Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally up to 18 Serie A goals for the season and became the fastest player in the history of Italian football to score 70 league goals.

Weston McKennie added gloss to the scoreline with a well-taken goal in the second half, but the night undoubtedly belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again produced the goods for his side.

On that note, here are the best tweets from a routine Juventus victory at the Allianz Stadium.

What a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. Look at the intensity to run into the box after the shot. This is what sets him apart from the rest. pic.twitter.com/ZkahwI4z6s — TR (@TacticalRole) February 22, 2021

2007-08: 42

2008-09: 26

2009-10: 33

2010-11: 53

2011-12: 60

2012-13: 55

2013-14: 51

2014-15: 61

2015-16: 51

2016-17: 42

2017-18: 44

2018-19: 28

2019-20: 37

2020-21: 25*



Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 25 goals for the 14th consecutive season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4Dp9dIjMML — Goal (@goal) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo becames THE FIRST PLAYER EVER IN HISTORY to score a 25+ GOALS in 14 SEAONS in a ROW. 🐐pic.twitter.com/KjYly4sR7g — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly the real GOAT... The other guy is just a malnourished Dwarf. — Mr Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) February 22, 2021

📊25 goals in all competitions for Ronaldo, 18 goals in 19 games in Serie A.



Ronaldo now on 90 goals for Juventus, he beats Inzaghi’s record! — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 90 goals for Juventus in all competitions!!! pic.twitter.com/ySpAjhyjhh — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@Cristia82137311) February 22, 2021

What a freekick from Ronaldo🔥🌪 pic.twitter.com/gUgaIJAaQj — Musab Ali➐ (@BlaugranaMusab) February 22, 2021

25+ goals for 14 consecutive seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo is just an unbelievable athlete.



We will never, ever see what him and Lionel Messi have done ever again. The consistency is mind blowing. — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (90 goals) has now SURPASSED Filippo Inzaghi as the 15th all-time top scorer in Juventus history.



He's done it in 48 LESS GAMES! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eIrpPV27hV — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 22, 2021

It feels that Ronaldo has come to this point in his career that with every goal he scores, he breaks a record. Just today he scored 25+ goals in 14 consecutive seasons and he’s now the fastest to score 70+ in Italy. Crazy. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo heads Juventus in front against Crotone ⚽️



He's now scored against every team in Serie A 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/vCpGn0mNPs — Goal (@goal) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his second header of the game against Crotone by leaping even higher. pic.twitter.com/sVegXdskjr — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Serie A goals than any other player this season (18).



Leaping highest once again. pic.twitter.com/uYCGAlXGKW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2021

Two Ronaldo headed goals in eight minutes.



It's what he does ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uyA9oga322 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 22, 2021

Weston McKennie scores his fifth Juventus goal and hits the Harry Potter celebration again ✨ pic.twitter.com/EW6drGAtMT — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 22, 2021

Weston McKennie scored for Juventus ... and made sure to do his iconic Harry Potter celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/wl0lUPeaPl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2021

Goals vs La Liga top 3 since 2018:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 5

Lionel Messi - 3



One of them plays in Italy.https://t.co/kc4BKyRoED — Jay ☄️ (@Jay_RMA) February 22, 2021