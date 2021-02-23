Twitter explodes as stunning Cristiano Ronaldo brace lifts Juventus to 3-0 victory

Cristiano Ronaldo once again took center stage for Juventus, as he scored a brace in the home side's comfortable 3-0 victory against Serie A strugglers Crotone.
The Bianconeri were in desperate need of a positive result and it was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who stepped up on the night, as he helped his side take complete control of the game in the first half against a hapless Crotone side.
The Portuguese talisman scored two sensational headers before the halftime whistle to give Juventus a commanding lead, as Andrea Pirlo breathed a huge sigh of relief thanks to his talisman.
Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show for Juventus yet again
Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally up to 18 Serie A goals for the season and became the fastest player in the history of Italian football to score 70 league goals.
Weston McKennie added gloss to the scoreline with a well-taken goal in the second half, but the night undoubtedly belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again produced the goods for his side.
On that note, here are the best tweets from a routine Juventus victory at the Allianz Stadium.