Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur suffer damaging 2-1 home defeat against Newcastle United

Many football fans have taken to Twitter to take digs at Tottenham Hotspur after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at home.

Tottenham hosted Newcastle in their 12 Premier League match of the season today (October 23). They went into the game looking to reduce the gap with table-toppers Arsenal to two points.

However, things did not go according to plan for Antonio Conte's side as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Magpies. The defeat also put an end to Spurs' 100% record at home in the Premier League this season.

Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe's side in front 31 minutes into the match under controversial circumstances. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) took a long check for a foul and handball, but decided against ruling it out.

Miguel Almiron went on to double Newcastle's lead just nine minutes later, adding to Tottenham's woes. Sean Longstaff took advantage of a poor clearance from Hugo Lloris before the Paraguayan beat two defenders to find the back of the net.

Harry Kane pulled one back for the hosts in the 54th minute of the match with a low header. The VAR intervened again to check for an offside, but found the goal to be legal.

Tottenham were keen to bring the game back to square one, but the Tyneside outfit managed to hold on to their lead. They thus squandered their chance to move closer to league leaders Arsenal, having now lost two games on the trot.

Newcastle, on the other hand, continued their fine start to the 2022-23 season and are now unbeaten in seven games in the league. They currently sit fourth in the table with 21 points, having won five, drawn six and lost one of their 12 matches so far.

In what was an entertaining week, only two of the top six teams in the table managed to win their respective matches. Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United dropped points this weekend.

Conte and Co. will look to return to winning ways when they face AFC Bournemouth next Saturday (October 29). The Cherries will face West Ham United before hosting Spurs next weekend.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be keen to take their unbeaten run to eight games when they face Aston Villa next weekend. The Villans, who recently sacked Steven Gerrard as their manager, will go into the match on the back of a thumping 4-0 win against Brentford.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Tottenham's defeat to Newcastle:

Richard Keys @richardajkeys I’ve said it before - if Mourinho was serving this rubbish up at Spurs he’d be hammered. Conte is apparently a ‘tactical genius’ 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️. I’ve said it before - if Mourinho was serving this rubbish up at Spurs he’d be hammered. Conte is apparently a ‘tactical genius’ 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️.

🎟️ @SackOIe The Kane transfer request to us next summer will hit like crack The Kane transfer request to us next summer will hit like crack

Conn @ConnCFC 3 losses in their last 5 PL games for Conte and Tottenham. Tottenham will always be Tottenham 3 losses in their last 5 PL games for Conte and Tottenham. Tottenham will always be Tottenham

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 You sell your footballing soul when you appoint Conte, you’re effectively sacrificing watching good football for a (supposed)better chance at silverware.



If the silverware doesn’t come, how long are Spurs fans gonna be content sitting through this? This is barely watchable. You sell your footballing soul when you appoint Conte, you’re effectively sacrificing watching good football for a (supposed)better chance at silverware. If the silverware doesn’t come, how long are Spurs fans gonna be content sitting through this? This is barely watchable.

Ebe Shanghai @Ebe4Eva Jose Mourinho to Nuno to Conte, I’d have set myself on fire blud. Jose Mourinho to Nuno to Conte, I’d have set myself on fire blud.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Antonio Conte waiting for Lloris at half time Antonio Conte waiting for Lloris at half time https://t.co/xg4N0XO0I8

Terry Flewers @terryflewers



#thfc Conte’s Tottenham are so easy to beat, press them hard, this creates a large distance between their midfield and forwards & it stops them being a threat. Conte’s Tottenham are so easy to beat, press them hard, this creates a large distance between their midfield and forwards & it stops them being a threat. #thfc

Paddy Power @paddypower Taking off two defenders and replacing them with two defenders when you need a goal is vintage Antonio Conte, you have to say. Taking off two defenders and replacing them with two defenders when you need a goal is vintage Antonio Conte, you have to say.

Hotspur Edition @HotspurEdition Hugo Lloris. It’s time to upgrade. This is happening too many times. Hugo Lloris. It’s time to upgrade. This is happening too many times.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



It’s not a foul on the first goal by Wilson, nowhere for him to go as he collided with the keeper.

Loris could & should have stayed on his feet after the collision, he was looking for a foul. Newcastle were so impressive today as they have been all season!It’s not a foul on the first goal by Wilson, nowhere for him to go as he collided with the keeper.Loris could & should have stayed on his feet after the collision, he was looking for a foul. #TOTNEW Newcastle were so impressive today as they have been all season! It’s not a foul on the first goal by Wilson, nowhere for him to go as he collided with the keeper. Loris could & should have stayed on his feet after the collision, he was looking for a foul. #TOTNEW

Luciano Scametti @Nigerianscamsss Lloris got out of his box and wants goalkeeper privilege, get lost bro Lloris got out of his box and wants goalkeeper privilege, get lost bro

Paddy Power @paddypower Impressive to be the worst Lloris in a stadium that has Karius on the bench. Impressive to be the worst Lloris in a stadium that has Karius on the bench.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia If Lloris wants to be unfortunate, he will do it with class. 🤣 If Lloris wants to be unfortunate, he will do it with class. 🤣

⚡ @UTDCJ_ tottenham fans calling united chelsea draw a perfect result, only to lose to newcastle

tottenham fans calling united chelsea draw a perfect result, only to lose to newcastlehttps://t.co/NL7qV7np9m

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



The fortress has been breached. Tottenham Hotspur have lost a game at home for the first time in 191 days. In that time they played 10 games at home, winning all of them.The fortress has been breached. Tottenham Hotspur have lost a game at home for the first time in 191 days. In that time they played 10 games at home, winning all of them.The fortress has been breached. 🏰💥 https://t.co/WrNMz0jFEo

gunnerblog @gunnerblog Joy at Tottenham defeat slightly tempered by evident inevitability of Newcastle as a force Joy at Tottenham defeat slightly tempered by evident inevitability of Newcastle as a force

Conn @ConnCFC Newcastle going under the radar. If they beat Tottenham they go 4th and they've only lost one game this season. Eddie Howe has done a madness with them Newcastle going under the radar. If they beat Tottenham they go 4th and they've only lost one game this season. Eddie Howe has done a madness with them

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Miguel Almiron: 6

Jack Grealish: 1 Premier League goals since Jack Grealish said this:Miguel Almiron: 6Jack Grealish: 1 Premier League goals since Jack Grealish said this:Miguel Almiron: 6 ⚽Jack Grealish: 1 ⚽ https://t.co/lgJPVofafr

GOAL @goal Another Miguel Almiron wondergoal Another Miguel Almiron wondergoal 😳 https://t.co/z5JWRL4hYh

HLTCO @HLTCO Jack Grealish has turned Miguel Almiron into a Ballon d’Or contender. Jack Grealish has turned Miguel Almiron into a Ballon d’Or contender.

👨🏾‍💻 @rtmdave_11 Almiron more goals this season than Sanchos whole prem career btw Almiron more goals this season than Sanchos whole prem career btw

