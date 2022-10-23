Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur suffer damaging 2-1 home defeat against Newcastle United

Many football fans have taken to Twitter to take digs at Tottenham Hotspur after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at home.
Tottenham hosted Newcastle in their 12 Premier League match of the season today (October 23). They went into the game looking to reduce the gap with table-toppers Arsenal to two points.
However, things did not go according to plan for Antonio Conte's side as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Magpies. The defeat also put an end to Spurs' 100% record at home in the Premier League this season.
Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe's side in front 31 minutes into the match under controversial circumstances. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) took a long check for a foul and handball, but decided against ruling it out.
Miguel Almiron went on to double Newcastle's lead just nine minutes later, adding to Tottenham's woes. Sean Longstaff took advantage of a poor clearance from Hugo Lloris before the Paraguayan beat two defenders to find the back of the net.
Harry Kane pulled one back for the hosts in the 54th minute of the match with a low header. The VAR intervened again to check for an offside, but found the goal to be legal.
Tottenham were keen to bring the game back to square one, but the Tyneside outfit managed to hold on to their lead. They thus squandered their chance to move closer to league leaders Arsenal, having now lost two games on the trot.
Newcastle, on the other hand, continued their fine start to the 2022-23 season and are now unbeaten in seven games in the league. They currently sit fourth in the table with 21 points, having won five, drawn six and lost one of their 12 matches so far.
In what was an entertaining week, only two of the top six teams in the table managed to win their respective matches. Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United dropped points this weekend.
Conte and Co. will look to return to winning ways when they face AFC Bournemouth next Saturday (October 29). The Cherries will face West Ham United before hosting Spurs next weekend.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will be keen to take their unbeaten run to eight games when they face Aston Villa next weekend. The Villans, who recently sacked Steven Gerrard as their manager, will go into the match on the back of a thumping 4-0 win against Brentford.