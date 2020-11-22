Twitter explodes as uninspiring Barcelona suffer 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid  

A first-half goal from Yannick Carrasco secured all three points for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona at home.

In doing so, they equaled Real Sociedad's tally of 20 points in the La Liga this season, while Diego Simeone beat Barcelona for the first time in La Liga history.

Diego Simeone's record against Barcelona in LaLiga:



LLLDDLLLLDLDLDLLDW



He FINALLY secures his first ever league win over Barca. pic.twitter.com/GpxlWkqpkH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

It's a first LaLiga win against Barca for Simeone! 🚨



A colossal win for Atletico Madrid, but Barcelona are in big trouble now 👀 pic.twitter.com/UrYWpD0KLw — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 21, 2020

11 - @FCBarcelona have just earned 11 points after their opening eight games in @LaLigaEN this season, their worst tally at this stage since 1991/92 season, when they claimed #LaLiga champions. Patience#AtletiBarca #atleticobarcelona pic.twitter.com/SvPgxU0kvQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2020

He’s done it! Diego Simeone defeats Barcelona in La Liga for the first time EVER. 18th time lucky. #AtletiBarça



Atletico 1-0 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/BUrptZh4Lr — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) November 21, 2020

The highly-anticipated fixture began in frenetic fashion at the Wanda Metropolitano, as both sides looked sharp on the break.

Atleti took a while to get into their stride, but once they did, they produced more clear-cut opportunities than Barcelona. Marcos Llorente's thunderous effort struck the frame of the goal, while Messi and Antoine Griezmann also had attempts from inside the box.

Some of the best @LaLiga can offer is playing at the Wanda



High tempo

Quality passing

Individual talent (Messi, João Felix, Dembélé, Griezmann)

Young ones (Pedri)

Tactics



Lots of fun already and only seven minutes played!#AtletiBarca — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 21, 2020

Lionel Messi has now played 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ times for Barcelona 👑 pic.twitter.com/XXxMRzIlF1 — Goal (@goal) November 21, 2020

Never thought I'd see the day where Messi puts his hand up to apologize for wasting a good chance created by Dembele. But 2020 has been full of surprises. — Zito (@_Zeets) November 21, 2020

Ousmane Dembele and Yannick Carrasco looked lively down their flanks, while Messi had a shot smothered away by Oblak.

Dembélé causing problems 🔥 — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) November 21, 2020

Ter Stegen howler costs Barcelona on the night

Carrasco, who looked likely in the opening exchanges, outsmarted an onrushing March-Andre ter Stegen to hand Atletico Madrid a welcome lead. The Barcelona goalkeeper attempted to come off his line and made an absolute mess of the situation.

HT Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona



A howler by Ter Stegen and Yannick Carrasco has punished him just before half-time.https://t.co/E52RYpWqyM #atletibarca #bbceurofooty pic.twitter.com/BYXtTNnUKq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2020

Carrasco nutmegged Ter Stegen with his first touch before scoring. #AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/4OfnlrXrhQ — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 21, 2020

If you come out that far, you simply have to get the ball. If you take that kind of risk, there is nowhere to hide if you make a mistake... — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) November 21, 2020

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has now made five errors leading to goals since April 2019, more than any other player in LaLiga in that timeframe.



What was he thinking?! pic.twitter.com/PIrUo1SNLT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

Barcelona's struggles off the pitch reflected on their performance in the second half. Even Messi failed to inspire his side, as he lacked sharpness and looked like a shadow of his former self.

To make matters worse, Gerard Pique was forced off due to a horrendous knee injury. Unfortunately for the Catalan giants, there is a serious shortage of central defenders amongst their ranks currently.

Never imagined Messi looking unsure of himself. But that's what he looks like. — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) November 21, 2020

Messi wanted out of Barcelona in the summer and it shows. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 21, 2020

Força @3gerardpique 😘❤️ espero que no sigui res. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) November 21, 2020

El Barcelona no está jugando a nada. Siempre se dice que los mejores si pierdes son los que no juegan pero a mi de momento Pjanic y De Jong( que me encantaba en el Ajax y no se donde esta ) no igualan al mejor Busquets del Barcelona. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) November 21, 2020

After the injury to Pique (it looks very serious, perhaps knee ligaments) #FCB can't get hold of the game



The victory would leave @atleticomadrid nine points from Barcelona and #RealMadrid three (and Atlético with a game in hand!)



Solid display by Atletico which keep attacking — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 21, 2020

Pique leaves Atleti vs. Barcelona with an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/ZDur6O1FLR — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2020

If Pique's season is over then so is Barca's pretty much. — Adam Montague (@u_switch) November 21, 2020

Atleti held on after taking the lead and outplayed their opponents on the night. After a point in the second half, it never looked like the visitors would threaten Atletico Madrid's advantage.

Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona is such a grim reminder of how quickly a world-class player can look ordinary. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) November 21, 2020

1 - Lionel Messi has just scored one out of his last 48 direct free kicks for #FCBarcelona in all competitions (vs Osasuna last July). Mirage#FCB #AtleticoBarca pic.twitter.com/mrFLSzhEcZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2020

Ok... here it goes. Even with Messi at 40% (mentally... if that), he created the most chances for his team. That should say something about the rest. #FCBLive — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) November 21, 2020