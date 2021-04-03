Twitter explodes as West Brom destroy Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge

West Bromwich Albion pulled off the unthinkable against Chelsea, defeating them 5-2 away from home to improve their chances of survival. Matheus Pereira scored a brace after Christian Pulisic had put the Blues in front, and a sumptuous display was capped off by goals from Callum Robinson (2) and Mbaye Diagne.
Chelsea took the lead through Pulisic in the 27th minute after the USA international pounced on a Marcos Alonso free-kick that struck the post.
The Blues were extremely passive and sloppy otherwise, as Jorginho was guilty of giving the ball away multiple times. Twice when he did so in his own half, Thiago Silva picked up yellow cards and eventually saw his afternoon cut-short only after 29 minutes.
West Brom's intent was clear, and Pereira capitalized on two silly errors from Chelsea to score a wonderful brace. For his first goal, he punished Chelsea's backline and converted a fine long ball by Sam Johnstone.
Another giveaway by Chelsea allowed him to win the ball back in a dangerous position. The Baggies' top scorer then cut inside, faked a shot once and slotted the ball past Mendy's right hand side. It truly was a striking turn of events encapsulated by a couple of stunning goals from West Brom following Silva's red card.
Chelsea looked to threaten in the second half despite being a man down, with Alonso once again hitting the post and Kurt Zouma coming ever-so-close from two set-pieces.
Callum Robinson had other ideas, though, as he scored a gorgeous volley to continue his impeccable record against Chelsea. Mbaye Diagne then rounded off a dramatic turn of events with a calm finish into the bottom left corner, much to the surprise of Thomas Tuchel.
The German's side then received a scant consolation through a Mason Mount goal after Timo Werner set him up from close range. Robinson struck again in the closing stages of the game against his favorite opponents with a lovely dink over Mendy in goal.
Tuchel did receive a taste of what the Premier League really is, as his remarkable run of 14 unbeaten games as Chelsea boss came to an unfitting end. On that note, here are the best reactions to what was an eventful game at Stamford Bridge.