Twitter explodes as West Brom destroy Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge

West Bromwich Albion pulled off the unthinkable against Chelsea, defeating them 5-2 away from home to improve their chances of survival. Matheus Pereira scored a brace after Christian Pulisic had put the Blues in front, and a sumptuous display was capped off by goals from Callum Robinson (2) and Mbaye Diagne.

Chelsea took the lead through Pulisic in the 27th minute after the USA international pounced on a Marcos Alonso free-kick that struck the post.

The Blues were extremely passive and sloppy otherwise, as Jorginho was guilty of giving the ball away multiple times. Twice when he did so in his own half, Thiago Silva picked up yellow cards and eventually saw his afternoon cut-short only after 29 minutes.

West Brom's intent was clear, and Pereira capitalized on two silly errors from Chelsea to score a wonderful brace. For his first goal, he punished Chelsea's backline and converted a fine long ball by Sam Johnstone.

Another giveaway by Chelsea allowed him to win the ball back in a dangerous position. The Baggies' top scorer then cut inside, faked a shot once and slotted the ball past Mendy's right hand side. It truly was a striking turn of events encapsulated by a couple of stunning goals from West Brom following Silva's red card.

Chelsea looked to threaten in the second half despite being a man down, with Alonso once again hitting the post and Kurt Zouma coming ever-so-close from two set-pieces.

Callum Robinson had other ideas, though, as he scored a gorgeous volley to continue his impeccable record against Chelsea. Mbaye Diagne then rounded off a dramatic turn of events with a calm finish into the bottom left corner, much to the surprise of Thomas Tuchel.

The German's side then received a scant consolation through a Mason Mount goal after Timo Werner set him up from close range. Robinson struck again in the closing stages of the game against his favorite opponents with a lovely dink over Mendy in goal.

Tuchel did receive a taste of what the Premier League really is, as his remarkable run of 14 unbeaten games as Chelsea boss came to an unfitting end. On that note, here are the best reactions to what was an eventful game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom Twitter reactions

😱@WBA hit Chelsea for FIVE! 😱



The #PL returns with an incredible match at Stamford Bridge#CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/GJinbjSdFU — Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2021

Our unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel comes to an end at the Bridge. #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/esK8wgKqzT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 3, 2021

👀Thomas Tuchel's @ChelseaFC have conceded 7 goals with 5 of them coming from Sam Allardyce's @WBA.



🤩Big Sam Masterclass. pic.twitter.com/tvSxw4ZZnC — SPORF (@Sporf) April 3, 2021

Can’t believe I waited 2 weeks for this game — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) April 3, 2021

Before today, Chelsea were undefeated and hadn't conceded a single goal at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.



Then they conceded five in defeat to 19th-placed West Brom 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CSYFTbdHgO — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 3, 2021

Christian Pulisic scores his first goal under Thomas Tuchel ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TFYYfdKFrO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2021

1-0 Chelsea. Pulisic converts the rebound after a great freekick from Marcos Alonso that hit the post. pic.twitter.com/omOCN1hxoC — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 3, 2021

Tuchel is already being very vocal on the #CFC sidelines. As Pulisic plays a harmless cross straight out of play rather than taking his man on he shouts 'Christian please, run into the box'...#CHEWBA — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 3, 2021

27' | Christian Pulisic scores ⚽

29' | Thiago Silva is sent off 🟥 pic.twitter.com/LZwshfeAsW — Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021

Thiago Silva has played against WBA twice this season. In those games: Chelsea have conceded 5 goals and counting, he has committed an error leading to a goal and he has been sent off.



Rough. 😬 pic.twitter.com/pUzQZ8dyCy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 3, 2021

impressively poor display from Jorginho. just gifting West Brom chances left and right. ugh. — amadí (@amadoit__) April 3, 2021

2 - Having not conceded in any of their first 674 minutes at home under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions, Chelsea have now shipped twice in first-half stoppage time against West Brom. Crazy. #CHEWBA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 3, 2021

Taxi for Jorginho?



Billy Gilmour please



Thank you — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) April 3, 2021

27’: Chelsea 1-0 West Brom

29’: Thiago Silva sent off

45+2': Chelsea 1-1 West Brom

45+4': Chelsea 1-2 West Brom



Welcome back, Premier League 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZKm97AMtM4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 3, 2021

😅 Sam Johnstone has now been responsible for 8.3 per cent of West Brom's Premier League assists this season... or 1 out of 12 pic.twitter.com/djmLWGiSFK — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 3, 2021

Chelsea 1-2 West Brom HT:



🔴 Thiago Silva

⚽️ Pulisic

⚽️ Pereira

⚽️ Pereira



West Brom score two goals deep into stoppage time in a bonkers first half at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/pziYjC5wSt — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 3, 2021

GOAL Chelsea 1-4 West Brom (68 mins)



West Brom are in dreamland! Matheus Pereira pulls the ball back to Mbaye Diagne, who slots it into the bottom corner#CHEWBA — Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2021

Werner: You can't miss a sitter if you don't shoot. pic.twitter.com/p76APlhphE — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 3, 2021

It really is one of those days. Unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) April 3, 2021

West Brom scoring the type of fluid goal Chelsea fans have been dreaming of seeing all season.



Utterly farcical performance. — Daniel Childs (@SonOfChelsea) April 3, 2021

Tuchel: "We will learn from this, ME included" — Conn (@ConnCFC) April 3, 2021

Édouard Mendy has conceded 5+ goals in a top-flight league game for the first time in his career. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LRV3j2kGzk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

No player completed more RWIDARCAB (Remember when i did a ronaldo chop against Burnley) than Reece "better than trent" James (5.67) 👊👏



Best RB in the league. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Jn1oNWOK67 — 😓 (@oriiiiigi) April 3, 2021

Chelsea losing, Leicester vs. Manchester City and Arsenal vs. Liverpool later meaning more dropped points.



Beat Brighton and we go top of the best of the rest Premier League? pic.twitter.com/13TvUNz3ur — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) April 3, 2021

Yessss Joe Cole: “This is a lesson to Tuchel: this isn’t the Bundesliga, this isn’t Ligue 1, this is the Premier League” — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) April 3, 2021

5-2 to West Brom at home is worse than 7-2 to Jack Grealishs Aston Villa. I don’t make the rules pic.twitter.com/krKGE9uIvx — 🇵🇼 (@Taytaayxx) April 3, 2021

Jorginho’s 1st half vs WBA:



•Passes it straight to Pereira,which leads to Thiago Silva’s first yellow card

•Passes it straight to Pereira again, which leads to Thiago Silva’s second yellow

•Tries a back-flick header which lands straight at Diagne,leading to Pereira’s 2nd goal — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 3, 2021

Russell Brand kissing Big Sam is the gif I never knew I needed on my life until now. Game recognizes game. BigSamFC for the win. pic.twitter.com/1opCvlHV2b — T (@FalseRaumdeuter) April 3, 2021

Imagine Sancho had joined these bottlers 😂 he knows what’s next — FergieTime™️ 🇳🇬 (@SSIIIIUUUUU) April 3, 2021

Spurs put six past United.

Villa put seven past Liverpool.

United put NINE past S’oton.



And yet, everything considered, Thomas Tuchel’s* Chelsea conceding five at home to Big Sam’s army might just be one of the worst results this year.



*best PL DEF record since taking over. — T (@FalseRaumdeuter) April 3, 2021