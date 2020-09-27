Twitter explodes as Chelsea record remarkable comeback to hold West Brom to 3-3 draw

West Bromwich Albion were on the cusp of causing one of the biggest upsets of the Premier League season so far, with Slaven Bilic's side leading 3-2 until the dying minutes of the game when Tammy Abraham scored a late equalizer for Chelsea.

The Baggies opened the scoring within the opening minutes, as they capitalized on a poor pass by Marcos Alonso and Callum Robinson drilled one past Willy Caballero.

West Brom then doubled their lead, after Robinson capitalized on a poor touch by Chelsea captain Thiago Silva to slot it past Caballero. They got their third through Kyle Bartley, who cooly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner after a corner fell to his feet.

Frank Lampard's side looked to recover from the first half debacle, with Mason Mount's tentative strike allowed to creep into the near post by Sam Johnstone. The Blues scored another after some neat build-up between Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the latter slotting home a neat finish past Johnstone to make it 3-2.

Tammy Abraham scored a late equalizer for Lampard's side to break the hearts of the West Brom faithful. This was the first time that Chelsea have come back from a deficit of three goal to earn a point in their Premier League history.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in after a sensational game of football. Here are the best tweets:

What a comeback...

3 – Chelsea have become the first Premier League team since West Ham in February 2011 to avoid defeat after trailing by 3+ goals at half-time, a game which was also against West Brom at the Hawthorns, and ended 3-3. Character. pic.twitter.com/lLDfRSDEH3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

He scores when he wants? He scores when he sees Chelsea...

⚽ Callum Robinson – PL record:

3 goals in 2 appearances v Chelsea

0 goals in 21 appearances v rest of PL opponents pic.twitter.com/SNFHiW7ugy — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 26, 2020

Advertisement

A debut to forget:

Thiago Silva's Premier League debut by numbers:



2 x dribbled past

1 error leading to a goal

0 success tackles made

0/3 duels won



And the three goals conceded. 😬 pic.twitter.com/P6tv4sfDfD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

Chelsea have made more errors directly leading to goals (3) than every other Premier League team combined so far this season.



Thiago Silva joins the list 25 minutes into his debut. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/9qeRmZlizw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

3 - Chelsea have made three errors leading directly to goals in the Premier League this season, equalling their total from 2019-20. Mishaps. pic.twitter.com/pGT695Cu7y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

More than £200 million spent, same old suspect defence!

Chelsea have only kept one Premier League clean sheet away from home since Frank Lampard took charge of the club.



When can Edouard Mendy play? 😅 pic.twitter.com/DVLGeWnsjq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

£200m spent all to be 3-0 down to West Brom. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 26, 2020

Chelsea:



Kai Havertz: £72m

Timo Werner: £47m



Drawing to West Brom: Priceless — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 26, 2020

42 - Since the start of last season, Chelsea have conceded more away Premier League goals than any other side (42). Open. pic.twitter.com/Gvs4YhuWns — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

Clearly. 3 goals conceded in 30 minutes again West Brom? You're a joke. https://t.co/CvQIYlpjC9 — Chinks 🇸🇿🇿🇲🇿🇦🇰🇪🇺🇬 (@justChinks) September 26, 2020

I’m sorry but if you spend over £200m and still start Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, you deserve to be 3-0 down against West Brom. — Michael (@TFWriter) September 26, 2020

Chelsea spent £200 million just for Mason ‘money’ Mount to be their best player pic.twitter.com/fsaRK0txAm — lewis🇾🇪 (@utd_Lewis) September 26, 2020

And the good old FIFA Ultimate Team reference...

Lampard is playing ultimate team but there red lines everywhere. — MILES (@MilageUK) September 26, 2020

Mason Mount with a piledriver!

Don’t sleep on this finish from Mason Mount 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bDFbsBL1t0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 26, 2020

Not everyone was impressed with Frank Lampard's decisions...

Chelsea were looking so much better offensively before Lampard subbed Giroud on. Too many attackers at the moment. Too many cooks spoil the broth. — Dan Panda (@cozierpanda) September 26, 2020

No way he took off Kovacic and kept on Mason Mount, this manager needs investigating by the police. — Pys (@CFCPys) September 26, 2020

Ouch!

Chelsea fans be making noise about the signings but they forgot to sign Victory🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Broni🇬🇭❤️ (@ghanabroni) September 26, 2020

We cant still be saying the new Chelsea players haven't adapted 😂 how long do they need..

😆😆 It's only against championship sides that can show themselves



ADAPTATION FC — Collins ✌ (@_collinsville) September 26, 2020

Frank Lampard spent £250M on this team 😂😂😂 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 26, 2020

Chelsea have done it!

What a gem he is...