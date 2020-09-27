Twitter explodes as Chelsea record remarkable comeback to hold West Brom to 3-3 draw

West Bromwich Albion were on the cusp of causing one of the biggest upsets of the Premier League season so far, with Slaven Bilic's side leading 3-2 until the dying minutes of the game when Tammy Abraham scored a late equalizer for Chelsea.
The Baggies opened the scoring within the opening minutes, as they capitalized on a poor pass by Marcos Alonso and Callum Robinson drilled one past Willy Caballero.
West Brom then doubled their lead, after Robinson capitalized on a poor touch by Chelsea captain Thiago Silva to slot it past Caballero. They got their third through Kyle Bartley, who cooly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner after a corner fell to his feet.
Frank Lampard's side looked to recover from the first half debacle, with Mason Mount's tentative strike allowed to creep into the near post by Sam Johnstone. The Blues scored another after some neat build-up between Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the latter slotting home a neat finish past Johnstone to make it 3-2.
Tammy Abraham scored a late equalizer for Lampard's side to break the hearts of the West Brom faithful. This was the first time that Chelsea have come back from a deficit of three goal to earn a point in their Premier League history.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in after a sensational game of football. Here are the best tweets:
What a gem he is...