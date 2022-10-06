"Politics, not football" "Galtier doesn't have the balls" - Twitter fans destroy PSG manager for substituting Lionel Messi ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar against Benfica

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Champions League clash against Benfica, but failed to take home all three points. While the visitors were chasing the winning goal in the closing minutes, manager Christophe Galtier substituted Messi, drawing the ire of angry fans on Twitter.

Many of the 34-year-old's supporters strongly believed that the Argentine playmaker should have played the full 90 minutes. They did not mince their words as they took to Twitter to slam Galtier's decision to bring Messi off the pitch, instead of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.

Here is a selection of tweets from the angry Lionel Messi fans:

Johnathan 🗯️ @mcjohnathan02 You substitute Messi and leave mbappe on the pitch?? I don't understand why Galtier subs him off honestly🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ You substitute Messi and leave mbappe on the pitch?? I don't understand why Galtier subs him off honestly🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️

k.a.t.e @Kate_mike22 Why this useless coach dey like sub messi Why this useless coach dey like sub messi

#TheLoveTour @DonaldInDenial That Messi sub was weird, what’s wrong with this coach? are we watching the same game? The guy was the only one making real effort to score a second goal 🤦🏽‍♂️ That Messi sub was weird, what’s wrong with this coach? are we watching the same game? The guy was the only one making real effort to score a second goal 🤦🏽‍♂️

Hector Woakes @HectorWoakes Messi is sub off and i wanna switch off my Tv. Messi is sub off and i wanna switch off my Tv.

Ivan 🇸🇮 @FCB_Ivan1 No way they sub off Messi when they need a goal. Come home Messi we actually need you No way they sub off Messi when they need a goal. Come home Messi we actually need you

Armah @justlikearmah Which part of this coach’s brain does he use to sub of Messi when they need an important goal? Which part of this coach’s brain does he use to sub of Messi when they need an important goal?

. @FutbolOfensivoo Low block Benfica so Galtier subs off Messi. Make it make sense 🤣 Low block Benfica so Galtier subs off Messi. Make it make sense 🤣

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Galtier has subbed off Messi who's been the best player on the pitch! Galtier has subbed off Messi who's been the best player on the pitch! https://t.co/5hiXu47gG3

H O L I C S @Simply_Holics Galtier did a big mistake taking out Messi. Mbappe should have been subbed off Galtier did a big mistake taking out Messi. Mbappe should have been subbed off

Khaleed @afayeed254

Why does Christophe Galtier keep subbing off Lionel Messi even when he is the one having most impact like in this

Politics not football at Paris Saint Germain



#UCL I'm a bit confused 🤔Why does Christophe Galtier keep subbing off Lionel Messi even when he is the one having most impact like in this #BENPSG game. I swear we don't deserve MessiPolitics not football at Paris Saint Germain I'm a bit confused 🤔Why does Christophe Galtier keep subbing off Lionel Messi even when he is the one having most impact like in this #BENPSG game. I swear we don't deserve Messi😢Politics not football at Paris Saint Germain 😠#UCL https://t.co/QlgkW6eYgn

Lionel Messi was arguably the best player on the pitch for the Parisians, actively working from deep to create attacks.

Benfica 1-1 PSG: Lionel Messi wondergoal is cancelled out by Danilo own-goal

Both sides are unbeaten in this season's edition of the Champions League and strongly deserve to make it to the knockout stages. The entertaining draw between Benfica and PSG was held to just two goals after impressive performances from both the goalkeepers.

The opening goal of the game was vintage Messi, whose curler put the ball past Odysseas Vlachodimos and into the top-left corner. The forward combined brilliantly with Neymar and Mbappe, passing the ball to the Frenchman, who laid it for the Brazilian before it got back to Messi. Benfica became the 40th team that Messi has scored against in the Champions League.

The visitors' lead did not last for long, as the Portuguese retaliated just minutes before half-time. A pinpoint cross from Fernandez into the far post led to a Danilo Pereira own goal.

The second half saw PSG work ruthlessly to score another goal, however, the Benfica goalkeeper was impressive on the night. Both teams ended up settling for a point each, but will play again at the Parc des Princes next week.

