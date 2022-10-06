"Politics, not football" "Galtier doesn't have the balls" - Twitter fans destroy PSG manager for substituting Lionel Messi ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar against Benfica

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Champions League clash against Benfica, but failed to take home all three points. While the visitors were chasing the winning goal in the closing minutes, manager Christophe Galtier substituted Messi, drawing the ire of angry fans on Twitter.
Many of the 34-year-old's supporters strongly believed that the Argentine playmaker should have played the full 90 minutes. They did not mince their words as they took to Twitter to slam Galtier's decision to bring Messi off the pitch, instead of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.
Here is a selection of tweets from the angry Lionel Messi fans:
Lionel Messi was arguably the best player on the pitch for the Parisians, actively working from deep to create attacks.
Benfica 1-1 PSG: Lionel Messi wondergoal is cancelled out by Danilo own-goal
Both sides are unbeaten in this season's edition of the Champions League and strongly deserve to make it to the knockout stages. The entertaining draw between Benfica and PSG was held to just two goals after impressive performances from both the goalkeepers.
The opening goal of the game was vintage Messi, whose curler put the ball past Odysseas Vlachodimos and into the top-left corner. The forward combined brilliantly with Neymar and Mbappe, passing the ball to the Frenchman, who laid it for the Brazilian before it got back to Messi. Benfica became the 40th team that Messi has scored against in the Champions League.
The visitors' lead did not last for long, as the Portuguese retaliated just minutes before half-time. A pinpoint cross from Fernandez into the far post led to a Danilo Pereira own goal.
The second half saw PSG work ruthlessly to score another goal, however, the Benfica goalkeeper was impressive on the night. Both teams ended up settling for a point each, but will play again at the Parc des Princes next week.