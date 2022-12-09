Twitter goes wild as Brazil crash out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties after incredible Croatia comeback

The world has been left stunned after Croatia beat Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil faced Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Qatar in the first of four quarter-final ties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (December 9). Both teams went into the game looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

It took Selecao just seven minutes to open the scoring against South Korea in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. They managed to breach the Asian outfit's defense four times in the first half and went on to win the game 4-1.

However, Croatia managed to keep Tite's men at bay for the first 45 minutes of their quarter-final tie. Neymar and company pushed for an opener, but Kockasti kept their backdoor shut.

Josip Juranovic particularly stood out for Zlatko Dalic's side in the first half of the game. The Celtic defender, though, had a heart-in-mouth moment when the ball seemingly struck his arm inside the box in the opening minutes of the second half.

Brazil, who started the second half on the front foot, were hopeful of receiving a penalty. However, the referee decided against pointing towards the spot after consulting with the VAR.

Selecao continued to push Croatia back, but continued to struggle to find a way past Dominik Livakovic. With the scoreline reading 0-0 after 90 minutes, the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match went into extra-time.

Brazil eventually broke the deadlock in the final seconds of the first half of extra-time. It was Neymar who found the back of the net for his side, with Lucas Paqueta providing the assist.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar produced a moment of brilliance to put his team ahead. He collected the ball just outside the box and played a one-two with Paqueta before rounding Livakovic to score, equalling Pele's all-time goalscoring record for the nation.

Croatia, though, had no plans to accept defeat as they began their hunt for an equalizer. They reaped the rewards for their efforts as they pulled level with just three minutes remaining on the clock.

Bruno Petkovic, who came on as a substitute for Andrej Kramaric, brought the game back to square one. Mislav Orsic provided the assist for the goal, while a deflection from Marquinhos helped Croatia's cause. The match thus went into penalties.

Nikola Vlasic went first for Croatia and scored with ease, but that was not the case for Rodyrgo. The Real Madrid man struck the ball to his right, but goalkeeper Livakovic was equal to it.

Marquinhos, who took Brazil's fourth kick, struck the bar, while Croatia converted all four of their penalties. Dalic and Co. thus managed to cause an upset over Selecao and qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Brazil's loss to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup:

Matteo Bonetti @Bonetti Croatia and their 3.8m people have just knocked Brazil out of the World Cup!!!



Four years after reaching the final… This is one of the great stories in World Cup history Croatia and their 3.8m people have just knocked Brazil out of the World Cup!!!Four years after reaching the final… This is one of the great stories in World Cup history

Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ @GraceOnFootball And now no one will remember the Neymar goal lmao. Brutal sport. And now no one will remember the Neymar goal lmao. Brutal sport.

Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball Croatia. Population under four million. What a footballing nation. Incredible Croatia. Population under four million. What a footballing nation. Incredible

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Wow! Just wow! Brazil are out. Croatia are so, so tough. Wow! Just wow! Brazil are out. Croatia are so, so tough.

Chris Williams @Chris78Williams Rodrygo’s penalty is one of the worst I’ve seen this year, absolutely horrific. Rodrygo’s penalty is one of the worst I’ve seen this year, absolutely horrific.

Art de Roché @ArtdeRoche Rodrygo seeing Modric walk up after missing his own penalty Rodrygo seeing Modric walk up after missing his own penalty https://t.co/piCkGrXwdS

Juan Arango @JuanG_Arango Also I am puzzles as to why Neymar didn't take a pen. Instead Rodrygo took the first one. Also I am puzzles as to why Neymar didn't take a pen. Instead Rodrygo took the first one.

Albi 🇽🇰 @albiFCB7 Neymar Marquinhos and Thiago Silva on the Field and they let Rodrygo shoot the first Penalty. Without leaders Brazil will never be at the top again. You have to let the big bois shoot the first and the last one. Neymar Marquinhos and Thiago Silva on the Field and they let Rodrygo shoot the first Penalty. Without leaders Brazil will never be at the top again. You have to let the big bois shoot the first and the last one.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Marquinhos plays for PSG and you let this guy take a penalty under pressure. That’s just asking for elimination at that point. Marquinhos plays for PSG and you let this guy take a penalty under pressure. That’s just asking for elimination at that point.

Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner Parody @TheSASBurner Marquinhos had the deflection on Croatia’s equalizer and game losing miss he not sleeping the next 4 years Marquinhos had the deflection on Croatia’s equalizer and game losing miss he not sleeping the next 4 years 😭

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



No keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 BUILD DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC A STATUE IN CROATIANo keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 BUILD DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC A STATUE IN CROATIA 🇭🇷No keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup 🧤 https://t.co/INzKxq00cd

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | FOCUS



Dominik Livaković v Brazil:



🧤 11 saves

7 saved shots from inside the box

1 penalty shootout saved

51 touches

26/32 accurate passes

9.0 Sofascore rating



Croatia's hero and our Player of the Match!



#CROBRA #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup | FOCUSDominik Livaković v Brazil:🧤 11 saves7 saved shots from inside the box1 penalty shootout saved51 touches26/32 accurate passes9.0 Sofascore ratingCroatia's hero and our Player of the Match! 🔎 | FOCUSDominik Livaković v Brazil:🧤 11 saves📥 7 saved shots from inside the box👐 1 penalty shootout saved👌 51 touches👟 26/32 accurate passes📈 9.0 Sofascore ratingCroatia's hero and our Player of the Match! 🇭🇷🌟#CROBRA #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/rP0m2s9SCD

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Never write Croatia off. What a moment for Bruno Petković. Never write Croatia off. What a moment for Bruno Petković.🇭🇷 https://t.co/OLOUFx87z1

BorasLegend @ivanlapanje PETKOVIC OF ALL PLAYERS PETKOVIC OF ALL PLAYERS

Simon Collings @sr_collings Argentina fans perked up after hearing Brazil result… Argentina fans perked up after hearing Brazil result… https://t.co/TNWH8Nbq7Q

Troll Football @TrollFootball Neymar by the time Brazil wins the World Cup again. Neymar by the time Brazil wins the World Cup again. https://t.co/EbZLxtCCO1

C*rn ⚕ @luhblix brazil was too busy practicing dance moves instead of penalties brazil was too busy practicing dance moves instead of penalties

Get Netherlands vs Argentina live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes