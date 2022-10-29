Create

Twitter goes wild as Lionel Messi produces outstanding display in thrilling 4-3 PSG win against Troyes

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Oct 29, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Twitter exploded as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a 4-3 win against Troyes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.

Mama Balde gave the away side the lead in Parc de Princes in the third minute of the game today (October 29). Carlos Soler brought the Parisians level in the 24th minute.

Balde scored his second of the game in the 52nd minute to put Troyes ahead again. Messi equalized soon after in the 55th minute.

Neymar scored in the 62nd minute to put his team ahead before Mbappe slotted home from the spot in the 77th minute.

Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the away team in the dying moments of the game, which ended in a 4-3 win for PSG.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the game:

Seeing this Messi and Neymar linkup is football heritage
Lionel Messi in 12 Ligue 1 games for PSG.⚽️ 7 goals🎯 10 assists https://t.co/cPwT2nAcZh
Another outrageously brilliant goal and assist for Messi. The 🐐 doing 🐐y stuff.
Don’t care how old Messi is, he isn’t finished until the day he literally retires from football
Messi really took a sabbatical year from football and came back as the best player in the world again this sport is a joke to him
Some people celebrated a tap-in yesterday. Come and see a proper goal. Messi does it week in and week out. GO AND WATCH THEM! 🐐
2-2 PSG.MESSI WITH AN INSANE STRIKE FROM DISTANCE!!!!! https://t.co/eLiwazn1q7
¡GOLAAAAAZOOOO DE LIONEEEEEL! ¡TREMENDOOOOO! 🐐⚽️
@ESPNFC Messi carried this super team
Messi taking this form into the world cup is great.
@ESPNFC Biggest gap between Messi and Ronaldo Goal contributions in a single calendar year:2012 -Leo Messi 🇦🇷 113Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 76Gap in G+A 3️⃣7️⃣2022 -Leo Messi 🇦🇷 52Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 18Gap in G+A 3️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/jbrzkdGRe4
@ESPNFC SAY IT WITH MEMESSI IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMESMESSI IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMES 🐐
43 goals between them already this season. It's still October. https://t.co/787zjaJdPV
Messi is one mad man. What a sick goal. Goal and an assist,we moving good
@TheEuropeanLad Messi coming home in 2023 btw
The finished Lionel Messi has 29 g + a in 19 games this season 🤣🤣#Messi𓃵 #LionelMessi #PSG #Ligue1UberEats #Ligue1 https://t.co/9zHTpLWhwC
Messi is on a golazo streak
@UTDTrey But apparently messi can’t be taken seriously cos of the opposition 😭😭
Lionel Messi en la temporada 2022/23 con PSG:➦ 12 goles.➦ 13 asistencias.➦ 1 título.➦ 17 partidos.INEVITABLE. https://t.co/3uuRAViiS4
@Lionel30i As a Portuguese, I must admit that Lionel Messi is without a shadow of doubt the great footballer there’s ever been!
PSG 4-3 TROYES ⚽ 3' Baldé⚽ 24' Soler ⚽ 52' Baldé⚽ 55' Messi⚽ 62' Neymar⚽ 77' Mbappé (sp) ⚽ 88' PalaversaPassé par toutes les émotions, le PSG remporte et gagne les 3 points malgré la défense. 🥶 https://t.co/FsM6VThHsO
Typical Messi masterclass to start the evening. Now it's up to Barca not to ruin my mood https://t.co/pOFULMj77T
Messi won PSG that match. He’s a cheat
Last season for PSG Messi had 25 G/A in 34 gamesThis season he has 25 G/A in 17 games https://t.co/erfVCrEMwu

The Parisians sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 35 points on the board after 13 games. They are five points clear of second-placed Lens.

Christophe Galtier's team return to action on November 3 as they make the trip to Turin to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier on resting Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently said that his decision to rest Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will depend on whether the trio are fatigued or not.

All three players have featured in most of the games for the Parisians so far this season and have scored the lion's share of PSG's goals this season. When quizzed on the rotation policy of the trio, Galtier told the media ahead of the game against Troyes (via RMC Sport):

"It's their state of fatigue that will judge. They have scored 40 goals out of 50 this season, so it won't be based on their state of form. When we have this dynamic, we don't break it, we maintain it."

Galtier added:

"The medical staff have done an excellent job in recent weeks. They are fine, after that there is the reality of the match. We have an obligation to win against Troyes. There will also be a lot at stake in the middle of the week in Turin.”

PSG will next face Juventus away in the UEFA Champions League on November 2.

Edited by Aditya Singh
