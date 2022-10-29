Twitter goes wild as Lionel Messi produces outstanding display in thrilling 4-3 PSG win against Troyes

Twitter exploded as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a 4-3 win against Troyes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.
Mama Balde gave the away side the lead in Parc de Princes in the third minute of the game today (October 29). Carlos Soler brought the Parisians level in the 24th minute.
Balde scored his second of the game in the 52nd minute to put Troyes ahead again. Messi equalized soon after in the 55th minute.
Neymar scored in the 62nd minute to put his team ahead before Mbappe slotted home from the spot in the 77th minute.
Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the away team in the dying moments of the game, which ended in a 4-3 win for PSG.
The Parisians sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 35 points on the board after 13 games. They are five points clear of second-placed Lens.
Christophe Galtier's team return to action on November 3 as they make the trip to Turin to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
PSG manager Christophe Galtier on resting Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe
PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently said that his decision to rest Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will depend on whether the trio are fatigued or not.
All three players have featured in most of the games for the Parisians so far this season and have scored the lion's share of PSG's goals this season. When quizzed on the rotation policy of the trio, Galtier told the media ahead of the game against Troyes (via RMC Sport):
"It's their state of fatigue that will judge. They have scored 40 goals out of 50 this season, so it won't be based on their state of form. When we have this dynamic, we don't break it, we maintain it."
Galtier added:
"The medical staff have done an excellent job in recent weeks. They are fine, after that there is the reality of the match. We have an obligation to win against Troyes. There will also be a lot at stake in the middle of the week in Turin.”
PSG will next face Juventus away in the UEFA Champions League on November 2.