Twitter goes wild as Lionel Messi produces outstanding display in thrilling 4-3 PSG win against Troyes

Twitter exploded as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a 4-3 win against Troyes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.

Mama Balde gave the away side the lead in Parc de Princes in the third minute of the game today (October 29). Carlos Soler brought the Parisians level in the 24th minute.

Balde scored his second of the game in the 52nd minute to put Troyes ahead again. Messi equalized soon after in the 55th minute.

Neymar scored in the 62nd minute to put his team ahead before Mbappe slotted home from the spot in the 77th minute.

Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the away team in the dying moments of the game, which ended in a 4-3 win for PSG.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the game:

Mod @CFCMod_ Seeing this Messi and Neymar linkup is football heritage

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

7 goals

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
7 goals
10 assists Lionel Messi in 12 Ligue 1 games for PSG.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker doing y stuff. Another outrageously brilliant goal and assist for Messi.

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva Don't care how old Messi is, he isn't finished until the day he literally retires from football

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Messi really took a sabbatical year from football and came back as the best player in the world again this sport is a joke to him

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Some people celebrated a tap-in yesterday. Come and see a proper goal. Messi does it week in and week out. GO AND WATCH THEM!

Seun Dudu @dudubody Messi taking this form into the world cup is great.

Revenant @HereHeIsAgain



2012 -

Leo Messi 113

Cristiano Ronaldo 76

Gap in G+A



2022 -

Leo Messi 52

Cristiano Ronaldo 18

Revenant @HereHeIsAgain
2012 -
Leo Messi 113
Cristiano Ronaldo 76
Gap in G+A
2022 -
Leo Messi 52
Cristiano Ronaldo 18
Gap in G+A @ESPNFC Biggest gap between Messi and Ronaldo Goal contributions in a single calendar year:

🇦🇷 ⚓ @SantiiCAB_



MESSI IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMES

🇦🇷 ⚓ @SantiiCAB_
MESSI IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMES
@ESPNFC SAY IT WITH ME

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 43 goals between them already this season. It's still October.

Aian Chaharia @inmessionantey Messi is one mad man. What a sick goal. Goal and an assist,we moving good

o2baby.s.n.a @Solomon_Nee Messi is on a golazo streak

Jeb @MartineIIiBall @UTDTrey But apparently messi can't be taken seriously cos of the opposition

MundoMessista @mundomessista_ Lionel Messi en la temporada 2022/23 con PSG:



➦ 12 goles.

➦ 13 asistencias.

➦ 1 título.

➦ 17 partidos.



MundoMessista @mundomessista_ Lionel Messi en la temporada 2022/23 con PSG:
➦ 12 goles.
➦ 13 asistencias.
➦ 1 título.
➦ 17 partidos.
INEVITABLE.

Amit Zohar @Amitttrmcf @Lionel30i As a Portuguese, I must admit that Lionel Messi is without a shadow of doubt the great footballer there's ever been!

Football Actu @FootActu_1



3' Baldé

24' Soler

52' Baldé

55' Messi

62' Neymar

77' Mbappé (sp)

88' Palaversa



Football Actu @FootActu_1
PSG 4-3 TROYES
3' Baldé
24' Soler
52' Baldé
55' Messi
62' Neymar
77' Mbappé (sp)
88' Palaversa
Passé par toutes les émotions, le PSG remporte et gagne les 3 points malgré la défense.

Roni @RV_Gfx Typical Messi masterclass to start the evening. Now it's up to Barca not to ruin my mood

olatunji twint @olatwint Messi won PSG that match. He's a cheat

skillgoat @syedgoat Last season for PSG Messi had 25 G/A in 34 games



skillgoat @syedgoat Last season for PSG Messi had 25 G/A in 34 games
This season he has 25 G/A in 17 games

The Parisians sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 35 points on the board after 13 games. They are five points clear of second-placed Lens.

Christophe Galtier's team return to action on November 3 as they make the trip to Turin to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier on resting Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently said that his decision to rest Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will depend on whether the trio are fatigued or not.

All three players have featured in most of the games for the Parisians so far this season and have scored the lion's share of PSG's goals this season. When quizzed on the rotation policy of the trio, Galtier told the media ahead of the game against Troyes (via RMC Sport):

"It's their state of fatigue that will judge. They have scored 40 goals out of 50 this season, so it won't be based on their state of form. When we have this dynamic, we don't break it, we maintain it."

Galtier added:

"The medical staff have done an excellent job in recent weeks. They are fine, after that there is the reality of the match. We have an obligation to win against Troyes. There will also be a lot at stake in the middle of the week in Turin.”

PSG will next face Juventus away in the UEFA Champions League on November 2.

