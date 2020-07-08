Twitter reacts as AC Milan record stunning comeback victory against Serie A leaders Juventus

Juventus were hammered 4-2 by AC Milan in an entertaining Serie A fixture at the San Siro.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are still seven points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

Juventus fell to a shock defeat at the San Siro

AC Milan defied the odds and produced a stunning result at the San Siro, as they came from behind to record a 4-2 victory against Juventus. Gennaro Gattuso's men rallied back after a lacklustre first half and turned the game around in a quickfire five-minute spell after the interval.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Tonight they meet again.



🍿#MilanJuventus pic.twitter.com/ef7KDGQMWv — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2020

Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring with a stunning effort in the first half, as he took the ball near the halfway line and scored a remarkable solo effort.

Adrien Rabiot with a tremendous run & goal. Yes, we’re just as shocked as you. pic.twitter.com/LpyiMj7ww7 — Outside the Boot (@_OutsidetheBoot) July 7, 2020

Adrien Rabiot now owns the soul of Theo Hernandes.



May he rest in peace. — Adam Digby (@Adz77) July 7, 2020

GOAL! Adrien Rabiot with a brilliant strike to give Juventus the lead against Milan!



His first goal for Maurizio Sarri’s side 👏 #MilanJuventus pic.twitter.com/TCDqKxEP2d — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 31st goal of the season to put Juventus in pole position, as the Portuguese star got his name on the scoresheet before the halftime whistle to make it 2-0.

GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo puts Juventus 2-0 up against Milan!



There's no stopping CR7 right now 🔥#MilanJuventus pic.twitter.com/dC2asuklLU — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2020

‼️ Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed to a goal 17 games in a ROW.



THIRTY-FIVE-YEARS-OLD. 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/fHXOampTuz — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 7, 2020

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave Milan hope in the 62nd minute, as the veteran Swede halved the deficit.

1 year and 3 days ago, Zlatan played in Toronto and scored his famous spinning goal.



Today, he's starting for AC Milan against Ronaldo and Juventus where he has a goal and an assist.



MLS once again gigantic in the development of top players. pic.twitter.com/q70sbeNmPf — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) July 7, 2020

Zlatan and Milan after Juve scored their second goal pic.twitter.com/P8JuOH8Ex4 — ayoub (@ayoub_tunde) July 7, 2020

Goals + Assists vs the Serie A top 4



Zlatan Ibrahimović - 6

Cristiano Ronaldo - 1



Zlatan is 38 years old and played 1/3 of the games 🤯 — ً (@KieranCFC88) July 7, 2020

What followed next was beyond the wildest dreams of any Rossoneri, as Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao added quickfire goals to turn the game on its head.

Rare horrific performance from Juve's defense



– 1st goal: Bonucci handball

– 2nd goal: Ibra comfortably holds off Rugani, Kessie dribbles by Bonucci and scores

– 3rd goal: With Rugani in front of him, Leao finds the angle and finishes

– 4th goal: Alex Sandro terrible back pass — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) July 7, 2020

Maldini signed Ibrahimovic, Rebic AND Leao and they all contributed on the scoresheet tonight vs a title challenging Juventus pic.twitter.com/cKxVkNv3YS — Saturnion :) (@Saturnion96) July 7, 2020

GOALS! WOW 😳



Franck Kessie equalises for Milan before Rafael Leao puts them ahead 🤯



Three goals in six minutes and it’s 3-2 Milan! 😱#MilanJuventus pic.twitter.com/nwGwRqwIjP — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2020

With Juventus starring down the barrel, Ante Rebic added gloss to the result, as he put the game to bed in the 80th minute with a well-taken first time effort.

This Rebic finish just oozes confidence pic.twitter.com/xmz4tF1Gwu — Karim (@Futball_Karim) July 7, 2020

With 75 points from 31 games, Maurizio Sarri's side are still seven points clear of second-placed Lazio and are well-positioned to win the Serie A title. However, the manner of the defeat is sure to be a cause for concern, as the Bianconeri capitulated spectacularly in the second half.

47' Milan 0-1 Juve (Rabiot)

53' Milan 0-2 Juve (Ronaldo)

62' Milan 1-2 Juve (Ibra)

66' Milan 2-2 Juve (Kessie)

67' Milan 3-2 Juve(Leao)

79' Milan 4-2 Juve (Rebic)



In 5 minutes AC Milan scored 3 goals against Serie A's first place team to win the match. Incredible pic.twitter.com/nslBoKWiUY — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 7, 2020

AC Milan leapfrogged Napoli with their comprehensive victory and are currently fifth on the Serie A standings. The Rossoneri have not had much to celebrate this season but will take heart from their performance against the league leaders.

Juventus, on the other hand, will look to put their damaging defeat behind them. Despite the result, they are in an excellent position to win their ninth league title in succession and will look to return to winning ways when they face Atalanta next week.