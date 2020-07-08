×
Twitter reacts as AC Milan record stunning comeback victory against Serie A leaders Juventus

  • Juventus were hammered 4-2 by AC Milan in an entertaining Serie A fixture at the San Siro.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are still seven points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 03:44 IST
Juventus fell to a shock defeat at the San Siro
Juventus fell to a shock defeat at the San Siro

AC Milan defied the odds and produced a stunning result at the San Siro, as they came from behind to record a 4-2 victory against Juventus. Gennaro Gattuso's men rallied back after a lacklustre first half and turned the game around in a quickfire five-minute spell after the interval.

Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring with a stunning effort in the first half, as he took the ball near the halfway line and scored a remarkable solo effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 31st goal of the season to put Juventus in pole position, as the Portuguese star got his name on the scoresheet before the halftime whistle to make it 2-0.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave Milan hope in the 62nd minute, as the veteran Swede halved the deficit.

What followed next was beyond the wildest dreams of any Rossoneri, as Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao added quickfire goals to turn the game on its head.

With Juventus starring down the barrel, Ante Rebic added gloss to the result, as he put the game to bed in the 80th minute with a well-taken first time effort.

With 75 points from 31 games, Maurizio Sarri's side are still seven points clear of second-placed Lazio and are well-positioned to win the Serie A title. However, the manner of the defeat is sure to be a cause for concern, as the Bianconeri capitulated spectacularly in the second half.

AC Milan leapfrogged Napoli with their comprehensive victory and are currently fifth on the Serie A standings. The Rossoneri have not had much to celebrate this season but will take heart from their performance against the league leaders.

Juventus, on the other hand, will look to put their damaging defeat behind them. Despite the result, they are in an excellent position to win their ninth league title in succession and will look to return to winning ways when they face Atalanta next week.

Published 08 Jul 2020, 03:34 IST
