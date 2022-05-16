Twitter reacts as Barcelona play out frustrating 0-0 draw with Getafe

Barcelona secured second place in La Liga following a dour goalless draw with Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday, May 15.

The Blaugrana confirmed their place as runners-up despite a largely toothless display against their 14th-placed opponents.

The first-half in particular was a sleep-inducing affair involving very few chances. Getafe looked more likely to score as they forced Marc-André ter Stegen into a couple of decent saves.

Barcelona dominated possession throughout the encounter with 72% of the ball. However, they only managed five shots within the full 90 minutes, with only one of them on target.

Barca also completed over double the passes of Getafe. Yet, frustration was clearly starting to build with Xavi's side as they continued to give away cheap fouls to slow momentum down.

In truth, this game had a real end-of-season vibe to it. Both sides were content not to exert too much energy as neither had anything left to truly compete for.

Barcelona look toothless as Xavi Hernandez rings in changes changes despite recent winning run

The Blaugrana came into the clash on the back of three consecutive victories. They looked solid enough during their visit to the bottom-half hosts, despite changing three of their four-man backline.

Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza came into the side to replace Eric Garcia and the injured Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan centre-half was hospitalized during Barca's previous game due to a sickening clash of heads with teammate Gavi.

Xavi also handed a start to teenager Alejandro Balde, who came into the team in place of Jordi Alba.

Xavi's side were depleted further as forward Memphis Depay continued his frustrating debut season at the Camp Nou when he was forced off with injury late on. He was replaced by Netherlands teammate Luuk de Jong.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also brought off on the hour mark following an anonymous showing. He was replaced by Spanish wonderkid Ansu Fati, who made just his eighth La Liga appearance of the season. The 19-year-old is continuing on his road to recovery following a season which has been blighted by injury.

Spain forward Ferran Torres managed to complete the full 90 minutes despite offering very little to the side in an attacking sense. The winger has scored just four goals in his 17 Liga appearances since his expensive January move from Manchester City.

Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure over the drab nature of the game. Here are a few of the tweets:

‏ً @xOluwaseyi @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN You literally just wasted 2 hours of thousands of people's lives @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN You literally just wasted 2 hours of thousands of people's lives 👎👎👎

Lee @Swizzy_85 Ferran Torres might be the worst forward I’ve ever seen play for Barcelona #GetafeBarca Ferran Torres might be the worst forward I’ve ever seen play for Barcelona #GetafeBarca

Aloneᥫ᭡ @Karinik_ Bro massive cash out for Barcelona this transfer window??



Sell Frankie

Sell fati



That's sure 250m!!!!



We better do it now before it's too late. Bro massive cash out for Barcelona this transfer window??Sell FrankieSell fatiThat's sure 250m!!!!We better do it now before it's too late.

Joy @Hannibal_Lcter Some people really watch FC Barcelona past midnight in Big 2022. Some people really watch FC Barcelona past midnight in Big 2022.

Gabriel 😈 @DaBoyEleazar 🤦🏽‍♂️ 90 minutes and Barcelona did absolutely nothing !!!🤦🏽‍♂️ 90 minutes and Barcelona did absolutely nothing !!! 😤🤦🏽‍♂️

Big Chalk @footierotvilla @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Absolutely stinks this result, if iv ever seen a game been played out to suit both teams this was it. Unreal @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Absolutely stinks this result, if iv ever seen a game been played out to suit both teams this was it. Unreal

total Barça @totalBarca 9th place when he took over, playing the worst football I’ve ever seen as a Barça fan, with no hopes or ambitions of qualifying for any type of European football this season



Now it’s confirmed that we will finish 2nd. An incredible turnaround.



DON XAVI HERNÁNDEZ 9th place when he took over, playing the worst football I’ve ever seen as a Barça fan, with no hopes or ambitions of qualifying for any type of European football this seasonNow it’s confirmed that we will finish 2nd. An incredible turnaround.DON XAVI HERNÁNDEZ https://t.co/iHLh1OSVFV

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Barcelona fans to Xavi when he starts benching Lewandowski for Ferran Torres: Barcelona fans to Xavi when he starts benching Lewandowski for Ferran Torres: https://t.co/f3lxn2rASg

Q. @qazisays From 9th position with no hope of UCL spot to confirming Super Cup participation and 2nd Spot on League Table, Xavi Hernandez masterclass.

From 9th position with no hope of UCL spot to confirming Super Cup participation and 2nd Spot on League Table, Xavi Hernandez masterclass. https://t.co/d2J3OsRT5O

Dev𓅓 @Obey_Devi @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Ferran and Adama been the same level of disappointing this season and only one of them played every game @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Ferran and Adama been the same level of disappointing this season and only one of them played every game

sunny @S__bangari @Obey_Devi @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Xavi wasted 50 million on ferran, but xavi don't want to look like fool in front of fans, so he desperately giving chances to ferran but as usual ferran bottling @Obey_Devi @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Xavi wasted 50 million on ferran, but xavi don't want to look like fool in front of fans, so he desperately giving chances to ferran but as usual ferran bottling 😂😂

Feranmi Ade-Alao @FeranmiAdeAlao @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Became kind of like an exhibition match in the end but Atlético-Sevilla draw means no need to lament. Final game of the season at home against Villarreal. Hopefully, the squad will be back to full strength by then and we can have a glorious showpiece to end an eventful season @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Became kind of like an exhibition match in the end but Atlético-Sevilla draw means no need to lament. Final game of the season at home against Villarreal. Hopefully, the squad will be back to full strength by then and we can have a glorious showpiece to end an eventful season

Trinipapa @Trinipapa10 @FCBarcelona



Ter Stegn=6.0

Lenglet=5.0

Menguiza=8.0

Alves=6.0

Balde=5.0

Busquets=6.0

Gavi=6.0

Puig=6.9

Ferran=5.9

Abuba=5.0

Memphis=6.0



Subs

Fati=6.0

Luke=NA



1st season without Messi Second place is not bad. It will be an interesting summer let's see who comes and goes @LaLigaEN My player ratingsTer Stegn=6.0Lenglet=5.0Menguiza=8.0Alves=6.0Balde=5.0Busquets=6.0Gavi=6.0Puig=6.9Ferran=5.9Abuba=5.0Memphis=6.0SubsFati=6.0Luke=NA1st season without Messi Second place is not bad. It will be an interesting summer let's see who comes and goes @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN My player ratingsTer Stegn=6.0Lenglet=5.0Menguiza=8.0Alves=6.0Balde=5.0Busquets=6.0Gavi=6.0Puig=6.9Ferran=5.9Abuba=5.0Memphis=6.0SubsFati=6.0Luke=NA1st season without Messi Second place is not bad. It will be an interesting summer let's see who comes and goes

Revoh @itzrevoh @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN I can’t believe I wasted 2 hours watching this @FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN I can’t believe I wasted 2 hours watching this

AlemanyStan @WatchBarca_ Aubameyang, for the almost 60 minutes he was on the pitch, barely initiated any attack. Fati comes on and the difference is already clear. Aubameyang, for the almost 60 minutes he was on the pitch, barely initiated any attack. Fati comes on and the difference is already clear.

Kenshin #LM7 @kay_kenshin #GetafeBarca #Barcelona Xavi removed Aubameyang instead of Ferran Torres?? We all need to see that part of Ferran Torres' contract that says he will start any game even he keeps playing like crap! #LaLigaSantander Xavi removed Aubameyang instead of Ferran Torres?? We all need to see that part of Ferran Torres' contract that says he will start any game even he keeps playing like crap! #LaLigaSantander #GetafeBarca #Barcelona

‏ً @xOluwaseyi Dawg, 45 minutes of my life wasted. Mr Xavi bring on real players please Dawg, 45 minutes of my life wasted. Mr Xavi bring on real players please

