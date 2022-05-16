Twitter reacts as Barcelona play out frustrating 0-0 draw with Getafe

Barcelona secured second place in La Liga following a dour goalless draw with Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday, May 15.
The Blaugrana confirmed their place as runners-up despite a largely toothless display against their 14th-placed opponents.
The first-half in particular was a sleep-inducing affair involving very few chances. Getafe looked more likely to score as they forced Marc-André ter Stegen into a couple of decent saves.
Barcelona dominated possession throughout the encounter with 72% of the ball. However, they only managed five shots within the full 90 minutes, with only one of them on target.
Barca also completed over double the passes of Getafe. Yet, frustration was clearly starting to build with Xavi's side as they continued to give away cheap fouls to slow momentum down.
In truth, this game had a real end-of-season vibe to it. Both sides were content not to exert too much energy as neither had anything left to truly compete for.
Barcelona look toothless as Xavi Hernandez rings in changes changes despite recent winning run
The Blaugrana came into the clash on the back of three consecutive victories. They looked solid enough during their visit to the bottom-half hosts, despite changing three of their four-man backline.
Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza came into the side to replace Eric Garcia and the injured Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan centre-half was hospitalized during Barca's previous game due to a sickening clash of heads with teammate Gavi.
Xavi also handed a start to teenager Alejandro Balde, who came into the team in place of Jordi Alba.
Xavi's side were depleted further as forward Memphis Depay continued his frustrating debut season at the Camp Nou when he was forced off with injury late on. He was replaced by Netherlands teammate Luuk de Jong.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also brought off on the hour mark following an anonymous showing. He was replaced by Spanish wonderkid Ansu Fati, who made just his eighth La Liga appearance of the season. The 19-year-old is continuing on his road to recovery following a season which has been blighted by injury.
Spain forward Ferran Torres managed to complete the full 90 minutes despite offering very little to the side in an attacking sense. The winger has scored just four goals in his 17 Liga appearances since his expensive January move from Manchester City.
Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure over the drab nature of the game. Here are a few of the tweets: