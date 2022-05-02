×
Create
Notifications

Twitter reacts as Barcelona secure comfortable 2-1 win over Mallorca 

The Catalans registered a win over Mallorca
The Catalans registered a win over Mallorca
Nived Zenith
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 02, 2022 02:41 AM IST
News

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday. The Blaugrana started the game in the wake of arch-rivals Real Madrid being crowned champions of Spain the previous day.

As such, Xavi and company were fully aware of the fact that no matter what they do, it would hardly take the shine away from Real Madrid. As expected, the hosts dominated possession at the Camp Nou, initially making life difficult for Mallorca.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring on the night in the 25th minute with a composed finish. The Dutchman latched on to a pass over the top from Jordi Alba before slotting the ball past Mallorca goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

That proved to be the only goal in the opening forty-five minutes of the clash. Soon after the half-time interval, the Catalans doubled their advantage. Sergio Busquets unleashed a shot from the edge of the penalty area after the ball fell kindly to him. The veteran midfielder was overjoyed by the ball nestling into the back of the net and celebrated with his teammates.

Barcelona hold on to slender lead despite conceding late goal

Notably, Barcelona also had goals ruled out for offside in each half of the contest at the Camp Nou. While it was Ronald Araujo in the first half, the same fate fell upon Ferran Torres in the second. Mallorca eventually pulled a goal back through Antonio Raillo in the 79th minute.

However, the goal proved to be a mere consolation in the end as Barcelona held on for a victory that lifted them to second in the La Liga table. In the wake of their win, the Catalans were the subject of interest online. Several fans expressed their opinion on the clash from across the globe.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game:

FT #BarçaRCDMallorca 2-1 🔵🔝🔴 @Memphis and @5sergiob win all three points for @FCBarcelona in #LaLigaSantander! #LiveResults https://t.co/PW7V3ZsCLa
🔙 @ANSUFATI makes his return from injury in #BarçaRCDMallorca!🌟#LaLigaSantander https://t.co/87sShri4Ni
@FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN LION https://t.co/HCg9cynTOV
Big win for Barça. Puts nine points between them and fifth-placed Betis (who have game in hand). Also five clear of Atletico in fourth now. Some good individual displays & Ansu back again. Four games to go
@FCBarcelona @ANSUFATI Moment of the game https://t.co/NYvt109wXJ
8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games with Barca:7️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ as a player3️⃣3️⃣ as the coach https://t.co/k1UGLEhknR
@talkfcb_ Keepers Against Barca https://t.co/WPMxF3Lx9Q
There must be something about seeing a Barça shirt that makes all goalkeepers play the game of their lives against us 😂
⭐️ @Memphis named as the game’s official MOTM. #FCB 🦁
Puig should just leave.... It obvious Xavi does not trust him.Graham bumper collaborated with what I said last 2 matches.That Puig should have played the last two matches prior to this one#BarcaMallorca
@FCBarcelona @LaLigaEN Auba trying to take a touch 😭 https://t.co/4nurfSpiGn
Back to winning ways at Camp Nou.Important three points which takes us to second place 💙❤️FORÇA BARÇA 🔵🔴
@ReshadRahman_ @Memphis Memphis and de jong ball https://t.co/LL71ojERkg
Big, big win! Puts Barça 9 points clear of Betis, in 5th. Also, 5 points clear of Atlet, in 4th. As for the performance, better. Not great. But better. Offensively, at least, thought we looked much shaper in contrast to recent weeks. Memphis, the big positive!
We’ll need Pedri to unlock Ansu Fati https://t.co/XjErEAyxee
Ferran Torres vs Mallorca | skills | highlights | Spanish prince 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7hd19N5l7d
Since Lenglet came onNo goals conceded✅3 points confirmed✅ https://t.co/4yueVmR5el
Everytime I see Jordi Alba square up to someone a little part of me dies. My brother in christ you cried in the dressing room while down 1-0 at halftime. You. Are. Not. That. Guy.
Lenglet going on in the last 3 minutes when you need to hold on to a 1 goal lead 🙃 https://t.co/SowMY01Fg1
@FCBarcelona thanks for the perfect weekend. https://t.co/HLRBqEg6gD
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has scored 2 goals in his last five games in all competitions, as many goals as in his previous 122 appearances for the club. (Opta)
1 - Jordi Alba 🇪🇸 attempted 132 passes and made 157 touches in the match against Mallorca, the most by a player in a LaLiga 2021/22 game and his most in a single league game. Role. https://t.co/vhohtzj4T8
Memphis has returned Xavi's confidence in him tonight. https://t.co/SWsrkdphaS
Xavi ball in UCL baby, we're coming for your trophies side them https://t.co/9UErEvKNZh
Also Read Article Continues below
Ferran is still the weak link in this matchIf Xavi really cares for him, he should let him earn his place in this team.Depay has been the most effective in this team so far

Edited by Nived Zenith

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी