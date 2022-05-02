Twitter reacts as Barcelona secure comfortable 2-1 win over Mallorca 

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday. The Blaugrana started the game in the wake of arch-rivals Real Madrid being crowned champions of Spain the previous day.
As such, Xavi and company were fully aware of the fact that no matter what they do, it would hardly take the shine away from Real Madrid. As expected, the hosts dominated possession at the Camp Nou, initially making life difficult for Mallorca.
Memphis Depay opened the scoring on the night in the 25th minute with a composed finish. The Dutchman latched on to a pass over the top from Jordi Alba before slotting the ball past Mallorca goalkeeper Sergio Rico.
That proved to be the only goal in the opening forty-five minutes of the clash. Soon after the half-time interval, the Catalans doubled their advantage. Sergio Busquets unleashed a shot from the edge of the penalty area after the ball fell kindly to him. The veteran midfielder was overjoyed by the ball nestling into the back of the net and celebrated with his teammates.
Barcelona hold on to slender lead despite conceding late goal
Notably, Barcelona also had goals ruled out for offside in each half of the contest at the Camp Nou. While it was Ronald Araujo in the first half, the same fate fell upon Ferran Torres in the second. Mallorca eventually pulled a goal back through Antonio Raillo in the 79th minute.
However, the goal proved to be a mere consolation in the end as Barcelona held on for a victory that lifted them to second in the La Liga table. In the wake of their win, the Catalans were the subject of interest online. Several fans expressed their opinion on the clash from across the globe.
