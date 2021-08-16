Twitter reacts as Barcelona start post Messi era with 4-2 win against Real Sociedad

Playing their first official match since Lionel Messi's exit, Barcelona secured an impressive 4-2 victory against Real Sociedad last night. Barcelona captain Gerard Pique got things rolling in the 19th minute when he converted a brilliant ball from Memphis Depay.

Martin Braithwaite then took center stage as he scored either side of half-time to give Barcelona a comfortable 3-0 lead. The Catalan giants seemed to be heading for a comfortable victory, but Real Sociedad gave Barcelona a late scare when Cienfuegos and Mikel Oryazabal scored in the 82nd and 85th minute to make it 3-2.

Barcelona, however, put the game beyond Sociedad when Sergi Roberto scored in the 91st minute after some brilliant work from Antoine Griezmann and Braithwaite. Although not entirely straightforward, the win marked a good start for Ronald Koeman's men in the post-Lionel Messi era.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after the match, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said:

“It is always important to start La Liga with a win, especially when at home and with what has happened lately. It was important to give a good image and win and we did both well.

“In the first half hour we have been fantastic in the game with the ball and also in the recovery of the ball. Then they made it a bit difficult for us, with Real Sociedad’s first goal and the 3-2 goal, where you can only applaud, but we ended up winning. With what we’ve seen on the pitch, we can be happy.

“It is true that we have worked a lot on our game without the ball. We know that with the ball we are a great team but we have worked very well with how we have to press and if we press we have to do it with everyone. Barçelona in the first half hour has been the best for me from the last few years. This is the way to go.”

With many fans and pundits casting doubts on Barcelona's ability to challenge for top honors without Lionel Messi this season, the win provides a timely reminder of Barca's quality even without Messi.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad

A brace from Braithwaite gets Ronald Koeman's men their first victory in the first game of the season! 💙❤️#Barca #Barcelona #FCB #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/FWwvHPIDfp — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) August 15, 2021

No goal or assist tonight, but Antoine Griezmann has been at his brilliant best on his 100th appearance for the club.



Work rate a given, but also showing what he is capable of in terms of playmaking and bringing others into play. pic.twitter.com/wWBTnNhp8c — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) August 15, 2021

Welcome back Culers 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/eLt9sl35TU — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) August 15, 2021

The much maligned Martin Braithwaite took center stage last night and some fans saw the funny side of things:

Braithwaite is unlucky to exist in the same era with Messi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/wGiOifpp1A — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) August 15, 2021

When Suarez left, Braithwaite requested for the #9 jersey

When Messi left, he requested for the #10 jersey



Give him what he wants! GOATwaite 🐐 — 𝗠ufasa Jr. (@Mufasajr_) August 15, 2021

FUN FACT:

Braithwaite for Barcelona was a better signing than Hazard for Real Madrid 👍 — Harshal (@harshal57gd) August 16, 2021

Take a Deep Braith & Waite!



Koeman's 2nd halves & subs🤦🏾‍♀️



Pedri looked tired



De Jong, Braithwaite 💯



We needed a bit of excitement, waited for Puig



Eric Garcia x Pique 🔥



Alba x Memphis Depay creating chances😍



3 points, Be patient with our players🙏🏽



Mes Que Un Club! 💙❤️ — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) August 15, 2021

No Messi, No Problem?

Life after Messi starts with an entertaining win ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Fos2CN3Fz8 — 433 (@433) August 15, 2021

PIQUE; Bro I didn’t know you play that great😳.



MEMPHIS; yap thanks and never mind of Messi’s departure am the new messi now pic.twitter.com/RPkxlE15L0 — Andy (@AndrewMigambi) August 16, 2021

🗣️"No one player can replace Messi's 40 goals a season for us. But maybe, the team as a whole, can try to score 30 more and concede 10 fewer. We have to maintain the balance as much as we can" #FCB



-Sergi Roberto pic.twitter.com/VE2MuXE4WY — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) August 15, 2021

New GOAT is in Town

No Messi

No Problem

Braithwaite got us❤️ pic.twitter.com/mjHZ5Wk838 — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) August 15, 2021

Our team with Leo Messi is 100% better no doubt. The only positive thing about him leaving is that the whole team won’t look to pass to Messi every time they touch the ball. — 🪄🇳🇱 (@FDJChief) August 15, 2021

No more all ball to Messi, everybody must play now, anybody can score



The king is gone 👑

Long live the kings!!! 👑👑👑

Up Barca pic.twitter.com/nHEdgnmSkq — Toluzion001 (@TolulopeAkinse1) August 15, 2021

No Messi? No worries, King Braithwaite is here pic.twitter.com/6Ict8mttOy — Oluwa Drizzy Trey✨✌ (@OluwaTrey) August 15, 2021

Coutinho should get the no. 10,we need to keep our emotions aside and move on, it's his favorite no. & he will feel important by wearing it, and we need to show him that we support him and shouldn't expect him to perform like messi. He has his own playing style which is fantastic — 𝙕𝘼𝙔𝙉 (@zaynfcbarca) August 15, 2021

You have over 30 matches to play and rn you're saying "no Messi, no problem" ...The season really long tho.. We dey here..😂😂😂 — Mr Asabere ❤🇬🇭 (@AsabereRoland) August 15, 2021

