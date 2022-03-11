Twitter reacts as Chelsea cruise to victory over Norwich City

Chelsea beat Norwich City 3-1 in the Premier League on Thursday to close the gap on Liverpool.
Thomas Tuchel's side started off the night third in the league, 10 points behind the Reds. The German named an extremely strong lineup with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner starting in attack. Jorginho partnered Matteo Kovacic in midfield, with Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah starting in defense.
Chelsea started off the game on fire with Chalobah and Mount giving them a quickfire 2-0 lead in the opening 14 minutes of the game. The Blues dominated the rest of the first-half but neither team were able to carve out any significant chances.
The second-half started off much the same, with Mount spurning the chance to make it 3-0 after Kovacic's ball over the top. However, it was Norwich who scored next, with Teemu Pukki converting his penalty after Chalobah was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.
The goal gave the Canaries some hope as Dean Smith's side went looking for an equalizer. However, the Blues defense held strong and were able to ride out Norwich's momentum. Thomas Tuchel's side put the game to bed in the 90th minute when Havertz smashed the ball into the top corner after Kante tee'd him up in the box.
The game ended 3-1 as the Blues extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in a row. Thomas Tuchel's side will take on Newcastle United on Saturday and will hope to further close the gap on Liverpool.
Chelsea have an important few weeks ahead
Following Newcastle at the weekend, the Blues will travel to France to take on Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Chelsea will take a 2-0 lead into the game and are favourites to progress to the next stage of the competition.
Tuchel's side will then face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, in what will be their final realistic chance at winning domestic silverware this season.
With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Chelsea's 3-1 win against Norwich City: