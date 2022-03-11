Twitter reacts as Chelsea cruise to victory over Norwich City

Chelsea beat Norwich City 3-1 in the Premier League on Thursday to close the gap on Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's side started off the night third in the league, 10 points behind the Reds. The German named an extremely strong lineup with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner starting in attack. Jorginho partnered Matteo Kovacic in midfield, with Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah starting in defense.

Chelsea started off the game on fire with Chalobah and Mount giving them a quickfire 2-0 lead in the opening 14 minutes of the game. The Blues dominated the rest of the first-half but neither team were able to carve out any significant chances.

The second-half started off much the same, with Mount spurning the chance to make it 3-0 after Kovacic's ball over the top. However, it was Norwich who scored next, with Teemu Pukki converting his penalty after Chalobah was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

The goal gave the Canaries some hope as Dean Smith's side went looking for an equalizer. However, the Blues defense held strong and were able to ride out Norwich's momentum. Thomas Tuchel's side put the game to bed in the 90th minute when Havertz smashed the ball into the top corner after Kante tee'd him up in the box.

The game ended 3-1 as the Blues extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in a row. Thomas Tuchel's side will take on Newcastle United on Saturday and will hope to further close the gap on Liverpool.

Chelsea have an important few weeks ahead

Following Newcastle at the weekend, the Blues will travel to France to take on Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Chelsea will take a 2-0 lead into the game and are favourites to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Tuchel's side will then face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, in what will be their final realistic chance at winning domestic silverware this season.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Chelsea's 3-1 win against Norwich City:

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Five goals in his last six appearances! Five goals in his last six appearances! 👏 https://t.co/gDHVRtCxV8

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mason Mount kisses the Chelsea badge on what has been a tough day for the club Mason Mount kisses the Chelsea badge on what has been a tough day for the club 💙 https://t.co/EeeTtbGm2K

𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔴𝔫✨ @DoctourBrown Genuinely don't know why Mason Mount and Kai Havertz stans always fight on Twitter. These lads seem to love themselves a lot. Back Both. Genuinely don't know why Mason Mount and Kai Havertz stans always fight on Twitter. These lads seem to love themselves a lot. Back Both. https://t.co/S3SX5rBSm2

Dubois @CFCDUBois I’ve run out of words for Havertz, he’s sensational. Build around him. He’s the future. I’ve run out of words for Havertz, he’s sensational. Build around him. He’s the future.

Chessy @CheIsea69 Mount and havertz tonight Mount and havertz tonight https://t.co/P89kytdiIG

CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ @CFCBlues_com Tonight's goal scorers:



Chalobah = 21 years old

Mount = 23 years old

Havertz = 22 years old Tonight's goal scorers:Chalobah = 21 years oldMount = 23 years oldHavertz = 22 years old ✅ Tonight's goal scorers:⚽ Chalobah = 21 years old⚽ Mount = 23 years old⚽ Havertz = 22 years old https://t.co/dE60vzhyly

Frank 🇩🇪 @UTDFrankie Chalobah deserves an England call up over Harry Maguire if we’re real Chalobah deserves an England call up over Harry Maguire if we’re real

Hemant @Sportscasmm #NORCHE



"Chelsea are finished"



Their academy & its Bois - Chalobah & Mason Mount:



"Chelsea are finished"Their academy & its Bois - Chalobah & Mason Mount: #NORCHE "Chelsea are finished"Their academy & its Bois - Chalobah & Mason Mount: https://t.co/Uye28TaS5k

B/R Football @brfootball Mason Mount has eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season Mason Mount has eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season 🌟 https://t.co/9woiktqaqO

Dubois @CFCDUBois You can doubt many things but one thing for certain is Mount’s genuine love for Chelsea. You can doubt many things but one thing for certain is Mount’s genuine love for Chelsea. https://t.co/WEBm8DJ4dY

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ MOUNT BANGER AND KISSES THE BADGE



OUR F**KING BOY MOUNT BANGER AND KISSES THE BADGEOUR F**KING BOY

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson What an unreal goal that is. Havertz sensational footwork, Mount with a world class finish. Love to see it What an unreal goal that is. Havertz sensational footwork, Mount with a world class finish. Love to see it 💙

Trey @UTDTrey Give me freedom, give me fire, give me Norwich or I retire Give me freedom, give me fire, give me Norwich or I retire https://t.co/oIU1cZhHhd

1️⃣0️⃣ @JackGreaIishSZN Mount has 13 g/a this season 10 of them are against Watford and Norwich Mount has 13 g/a this season 10 of them are against Watford and Norwich

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Billy gilmour watching Chelsea beating Norwich Billy gilmour watching Chelsea beating Norwich https://t.co/rdvgdk0V2o

Conn @ConnCFC The future of Chelsea football club. The future of Chelsea football club. https://t.co/9IUDvToNSz

Edited by Adit Jaganathan