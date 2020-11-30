Twitter reacts as Chelsea and Tottenham play out draw

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a tactical draw, which sees Jose Mourinho's side go top the Premier League table after 10 games. The away side sat deep and soaked up the pressure as the home side struggled to break them down.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham cancelled each other out in the first half. The hosts controlled the game, as Spurs sat deep in their shape as they sought to counter the Blues.

Spurs and Chelsea went into the game knowing a win would propel either side to the top of the table. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho started inexperienced defender Joe Rodon ahead of Davinson Sanchez, and gave his reasoning ahead of kick-off.

"He's a good player. He came to us and if he came to us it's because we trust him. There is always a first time. When you come from smaller clubs, from lower divisions, there's always a first time. For him the first time is also a big match, but it's also a great opportunity for him. Of course, we were very stable with Toby, and Toby's experience and he was playing very well together with Eric [Dier], but injuries are always part of the problems that we have to face in the league and we believe that Joe can perform."

Chelsea went into the game in a rich vein of form. Thiago Silva returning at the heart of the defence was the only change Frank Lampard made ahead of the tough test against their London rivals. Lampard explained how his squad is looking before kick-off.

"We have got some players knocking on the door and getting back to fitness. Christian Pulisic is back on the bench, which is good for us. Kai Havertz is getting fitness after having some pretty heavy symptoms of Covid. The players that have stayed in deserve to stay in because they have been playing well. It’s a big test today so let’s hope as a team we can stand up to it."

Take a look at the best tweets from the game at Stamford Bridge.

Jose’s Mastetclass in session at Stamford Bridge. #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/KeUPtUgBd0 — The Head of the Table. 🔰 (@RealArronFT) November 29, 2020

Bale transfer was hyped so much only for him only to play europa league every week #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/DPolekVDZm — Vishal 🕉 (@VBG_10) November 29, 2020

Can I just say, I’m really not enjoying this. Like at all #COYS #CHETOT #nervy — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) November 29, 2020

This Chelsea Spurs game has been a stinker mate 😴😴 #CHETOT — Nick Bright (@NickBrightDJ) November 29, 2020

Neville after Giroud came on for Tammy: “Now Chelsea can really get those crosses in”. Not exactly a great reflection on Abraham’s performance and it’s hard to disagree. #CHETOT — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) November 29, 2020

Hjobjerg really is a typical Jose player. Can play when he needs to but can shithouse with the best of them #CHETOT — Liam PARKER Francis 🇱🇨 (@Parker14us) November 29, 2020

No tactics, just vibes.



Mount plays 90 mins



Giroud stays on bench #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/eQoLyYzHz2 — Yankee Diddle Football Podcast (@YankeeDiddlePod) November 29, 2020

I feel sorry for Werner. Too many times his runs are not being seen. Makes the runs time & time again but very rarely found. If you buy a player that can do that then you have to feed his strength! #CHETOT #CFC — Rosco (@McIntoshRosco) November 29, 2020

It's very noticeable how loud the entire #THFC bench and their contingent in the stands are every time there is a hint of a foul. Appealing for everything. #CHETOT — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 29, 2020

whats the difference between Kane and Kante?

The T in Kante stands for Trophies #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/w8bBicYIrB — CFCjr (@achokjnr) November 29, 2020

Captain America please come on to win this game!!! #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/X6wcrevyv1 — Tayo Oviosu (@oviosu) November 29, 2020

Chelsea fans seeing the disaster that is ziyech #CHETOT all cross and no brain pic.twitter.com/KF2Z5sZPiK — jargon (@jarg0ne) November 29, 2020

Abraham needs to score that. Dier doesn't even stop him from getting to the ball. Keeps flinging himself around the box, just worry about side footing the ball in the net! #CHETOT — Hugh Woozencroft (@HughWoozencroft) November 29, 2020

tammy abraham when he needs to head the ball #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/O1dAgZDUFb — r8 (@R8_AFCA) November 29, 2020

Tottenham are finally showing weakness. Mourinho just gave his team a telling off as another chance goes begging via Ziyech. #CFC #CHETOT — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 29, 2020

Chelsea are leading this match if Giroud is playing instead of Abraham. #CHETOT — 888sport (@888sport) November 29, 2020

#Ndombele is some talented craftsman in the middle of the park. Is he playing for the right club where he can carelessly express himself? The ability to wizzle out of the tight corners will have greater teams calling his agent. If only he could score more goals.#CHETOT — Onias Hlungwani (@onniebilly) November 29, 2020

Pulisic and Giroud off the bench



Then add Havertz for flair 🤩#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/FlWsOp1QUK — Samazing (@samuel_osezua) November 29, 2020

"We let him down"



Cesc Fabregas on Jose Mourinho's sacking from Chelsea.#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/utj5izCjY4 — Sky Sports Retro (@SkySportsRetro) November 29, 2020

If we had kepa in goal it would be 3 nil to tottenham already. Mendys a fckin goat #CHETOT — Danwzz (@Danwzzz) November 29, 2020

Sky Sports say ‘great tactical battle, I say ‘dull as f**k’ 🥱 #CHETOT — Arsenal Davey (@ArsenalDavey) November 29, 2020

Incredibly tight game at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham look very dangerous on the break. Chelsea have spent most of their time defending. #CFC have Pulisic, Havertz and Giroud on the bench who can change this game, though. #CHETOT 0-0 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 29, 2020

Which team did you think deserved to win the game? Sound off in the comments.