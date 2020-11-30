Twitter reacts as Chelsea and Tottenham play out draw

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a tactical draw, which sees Jose Mourinho's side go top the Premier League table after 10 games. The away side sat deep and soaked up the pressure as the home side struggled to break them down.
Both Chelsea and Tottenham cancelled each other out in the first half. The hosts controlled the game, as Spurs sat deep in their shape as they sought to counter the Blues.
Spurs and Chelsea went into the game knowing a win would propel either side to the top of the table. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho started inexperienced defender Joe Rodon ahead of Davinson Sanchez, and gave his reasoning ahead of kick-off.
"He's a good player. He came to us and if he came to us it's because we trust him. There is always a first time. When you come from smaller clubs, from lower divisions, there's always a first time. For him the first time is also a big match, but it's also a great opportunity for him. Of course, we were very stable with Toby, and Toby's experience and he was playing very well together with Eric [Dier], but injuries are always part of the problems that we have to face in the league and we believe that Joe can perform."
Chelsea went into the game in a rich vein of form. Thiago Silva returning at the heart of the defence was the only change Frank Lampard made ahead of the tough test against their London rivals. Lampard explained how his squad is looking before kick-off.
"We have got some players knocking on the door and getting back to fitness. Christian Pulisic is back on the bench, which is good for us. Kai Havertz is getting fitness after having some pretty heavy symptoms of Covid. The players that have stayed in deserve to stay in because they have been playing well. It’s a big test today so let’s hope as a team we can stand up to it."
Published 30 Nov 2020, 01:19 IST