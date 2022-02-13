Twitter reacts to Chelsea's win in the FIFA Club WC final

Chelsea have won the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, beating Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time in the final. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz were enough to secure the win.

Thomas Tuchel opted to go for an extremely strong lineup with the likes of Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva all starting the game. The Blues were quick out of the blocks as they established their dominance over possession during the early part of the game.

However, it was Palmeiras who came the closest to opening the scoring, as Dudu saw his effort go wide in the 28th minute after some good work by Rafael. Chelsea weren't able to find an opening and to add insult to injury, Mason Mount had to be subbed off in the 31st minute due to an apparent muscle injury.

The Blues did force Weverton into making a save in the dying embers of the first-half when Thiago Silva decided to shoot from range. However, both sides went in level at half-time. The second-half started in a scrappy fashion, with neither side being able to keep possession for an extended period of time. However, Chelsea soon found themselves in front after Lukaku powered a header past Weverton in the 54th minute following some great work by Callum Hudson-Odoi down the wing. This was the Belgian's second goal in back-to-back games after having gone almost a month without scoring for the club.

The goal seemed to give the Blues more confidence as they came close to scoring again in the 57th minute. However, Christian Pulisic could not hit the target after weaving his way to the edge of the box. Palmeiras looked to be struggling with the pace of the game but were given a lifeline in the form of a penalty after Silva handled in the box. Veiga stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Mendy the wrong way to make it 1-1. Neither side created many chances for the rest of the half and the game had to go into extra time to decide a winner.

Late drama as Chelsea win the FIFA Club WC

Chelsea looked dangerous during the first period of extra-time as Pulisic saw his improvised effort hit the bar. However, it wasn't until the second period of extra time that the Blues finally got their winner.

Luan was judged to have handled in the box, awarding Thomas Tuchel's side a penalty in the 117th minute of the game. Kai Havertz stepped up to calmly slot the ball into the bottom right corner. However, the action did not end there, as Palmeiras recklessly tried to find an equalizer. Luan made a terrible challenge on Havertz, earning him his marching orders in the 6th minute of stoppage time for a second yellow card.

The game came to a close after that, as Chelsea won their first ever Club World Cup title. This was also technically their second piece of silverware this season, adding to their Super Cup triumph back in August. The Blues will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on 19th February.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to the Blues' triumph in the FIFA Club WC:

UEFA @UEFA Congratulations, @chelseafc - European and now world champions! Congratulations, @chelseafc - European and now world champions! 🏆 Congratulations, @chelseafc - European and now world champions! https://t.co/bU4bElXGuL

Dubois @CFCDUBois Chelsea fans won’t be able to describe how much they love Thiago Silva with words.



He’s irreplaceable. Chelsea fans won’t be able to describe how much they love Thiago Silva with words.He’s irreplaceable. https://t.co/MhZOI91duw

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson I’m glad I filmed as soon as the whistle went because now I am speechless. This one is special. Champions of Europe and Champions of the World. We are blessed Chelsea fans, enjoy every second I’m glad I filmed as soon as the whistle went because now I am speechless. This one is special. Champions of Europe and Champions of the World. We are blessed Chelsea fans, enjoy every second

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Chelsea fans worldwide note this, we will do one week celebration and one month celebration. Just like the Champions League trophy. Every argument we will drop pictures of the club world cup. Shameless fc we are back 🤣 Chelsea fans worldwide note this, we will do one week celebration and one month celebration. Just like the Champions League trophy. Every argument we will drop pictures of the club world cup. Shameless fc we are back 🤣🏆

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Cesar Azpilcueta has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Word Club Cup. Won every major trophy on offer for Chelsea. Completed the game. Cesar Azpilcueta has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Word Club Cup. Won every major trophy on offer for Chelsea. Completed the game. 🏆 Cesar Azpilcueta has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Word Club Cup. Won every major trophy on offer for Chelsea. Completed the game.

Conn @ConnCFC Lukaku isn't a fan favourite at the moment but he has scored in the CWC semi final & final. Credit where credit is due, he played his part for this trophy. Lukaku isn't a fan favourite at the moment but he has scored in the CWC semi final & final. Credit where credit is due, he played his part for this trophy.

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson If Lukaku could move like Timo Werner, problems would probably be solved. If Lukaku could move like Timo Werner, problems would probably be solved.

Abdul @iam_bakar Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng



𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀... 🏾 Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea and in 7 months has won more trophies than Manchester United have won in 5 years.𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀... Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea and in 7 months has won more trophies than Manchester United have won in 5 years.𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀... 💪🏾💙 https://t.co/0TfyhpdMDS Saul on loan has more trophies than Bruno Fernandez twitter.com/tunnykvng/stat… Saul on loan has more trophies than Bruno Fernandez twitter.com/tunnykvng/stat…

BLUEBERRY💙 @NenyeChelsea Lukaku left United without winning any trophy, went to Italy, won the league and came back to England and won CWC with Chelsea.



While United have won a total number of 0 trophies during that period. Lukaku left United without winning any trophy, went to Italy, won the league and came back to England and won CWC with Chelsea.While United have won a total number of 0 trophies during that period.

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey Very clever captain’s play by Azpilicueta. Held onto the ball and made Palmeiras think he was the pen taker, absorbed all their attempts to delay and get in his head, then gave the ball to Havertz #CFC Very clever captain’s play by Azpilicueta. Held onto the ball and made Palmeiras think he was the pen taker, absorbed all their attempts to delay and get in his head, then gave the ball to Havertz #CFC

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Kai Havertz is the first player to score the match-winning goal in the both the UEFA Champions League final and then the subsequent FIFA Club World Cup final since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2011. Occasion. 2 - Kai Havertz is the first player to score the match-winning goal in the both the UEFA Champions League final and then the subsequent FIFA Club World Cup final since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2011. Occasion. https://t.co/HD9YOX9U9y

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



N'Golo Kante is champion of the world for club and country.



Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first and only Chelsea player to do a clean sweep for the club. #ClubWC Edouard Mendy is champion of Europe, Africa and the world.N'Golo Kante is champion of the world for club and country.Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first and only Chelsea player to do a clean sweep for the club. #CFC Edouard Mendy is champion of Europe, Africa and the world. N'Golo Kante is champion of the world for club and country. Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first and only Chelsea player to do a clean sweep for the club. #CFC #ClubWC

Squawka Football @Squawka



UCL

AFCON

Super Cup

Club World Cup



And that does not include the individual awards:



UCL GK of the Season

The Best Men's Goalkeeper

AFCON GK of the Tournament



Incredible. Since joining Chelsea, Édouard Mendy has won a trophy every 21 games on average:UCLAFCONSuper CupClub World CupAnd that does not include the individual awards:UCL GK of the SeasonThe Best Men's GoalkeeperAFCON GK of the TournamentIncredible. Since joining Chelsea, Édouard Mendy has won a trophy every 21 games on average:🏆 UCL🏆 AFCON🏆 Super Cup🏆 Club World CupAnd that does not include the individual awards:🏆 UCL GK of the Season🏆 The Best Men's Goalkeeper🏆 AFCON GK of the Tournament Incredible. https://t.co/P9nShDZZIF

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What a 12 months Edouard Mendy has had!!! Winning trophies & personal awards!!! What a 12 months Edouard Mendy has had!!! Winning trophies & personal awards!!! https://t.co/qTCW2bPnSm

