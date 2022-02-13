Twitter reacts to Chelsea's win in the FIFA Club WC final

Chelsea have won the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, beating Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time in the final. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz were enough to secure the win.
Thomas Tuchel opted to go for an extremely strong lineup with the likes of Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva all starting the game. The Blues were quick out of the blocks as they established their dominance over possession during the early part of the game.
However, it was Palmeiras who came the closest to opening the scoring, as Dudu saw his effort go wide in the 28th minute after some good work by Rafael. Chelsea weren't able to find an opening and to add insult to injury, Mason Mount had to be subbed off in the 31st minute due to an apparent muscle injury.
The Blues did force Weverton into making a save in the dying embers of the first-half when Thiago Silva decided to shoot from range. However, both sides went in level at half-time. The second-half started in a scrappy fashion, with neither side being able to keep possession for an extended period of time. However, Chelsea soon found themselves in front after Lukaku powered a header past Weverton in the 54th minute following some great work by Callum Hudson-Odoi down the wing. This was the Belgian's second goal in back-to-back games after having gone almost a month without scoring for the club.
The goal seemed to give the Blues more confidence as they came close to scoring again in the 57th minute. However, Christian Pulisic could not hit the target after weaving his way to the edge of the box. Palmeiras looked to be struggling with the pace of the game but were given a lifeline in the form of a penalty after Silva handled in the box. Veiga stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Mendy the wrong way to make it 1-1. Neither side created many chances for the rest of the half and the game had to go into extra time to decide a winner.
Late drama as Chelsea win the FIFA Club WC
Chelsea looked dangerous during the first period of extra-time as Pulisic saw his improvised effort hit the bar. However, it wasn't until the second period of extra time that the Blues finally got their winner.
Luan was judged to have handled in the box, awarding Thomas Tuchel's side a penalty in the 117th minute of the game. Kai Havertz stepped up to calmly slot the ball into the bottom right corner. However, the action did not end there, as Palmeiras recklessly tried to find an equalizer. Luan made a terrible challenge on Havertz, earning him his marching orders in the 6th minute of stoppage time for a second yellow card.
The game came to a close after that, as Chelsea won their first ever Club World Cup title. This was also technically their second piece of silverware this season, adding to their Super Cup triumph back in August. The Blues will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on 19th February.
With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to the Blues' triumph in the FIFA Club WC:
