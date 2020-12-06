Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Leeds United 3-1 to go top of the Premier League 

Chelsea came back from behind to register a big 3-1 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma, and Christian Pulisic scoring the goals.

The win not only takes the West Londoners to nine games unbeaten in the Premier League, but also to the top of the table.

How Twitter reacted to Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United

It’s been too long since we saw this #CFC pic.twitter.com/FF7ocVeifr — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 5, 2020

Alarm bells rang early for the Blues, who were rocked by a proactive Leeds setup. Just four minutes in, Kalvin Phillips exquisitely played Bamford in behind the two central defenders. The forward, who is currently in the form of his life, slid past Edouard Mendy and passed the ball into the back of the net.

Ding dong! What a game. End to end as #lufc go toe to toe with Chelsea. Incredible pass from Phillips & great finish from Bamford. Tremendous all round. — Adam Pope (@apopey) December 5, 2020

Kalvin Phillips is a player who gets better and better. His range of passing is up with the best. I remember Bielsa first season and the amount of times he would play Roofe in with his long distance passing. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) December 5, 2020

No player has scored more Premier League goals from open play so far this season than Patrick Bamford (8).



Back to haunt his former club. 👻 pic.twitter.com/TeM8Fg7gnH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2020

Chelsea responded by creating a pool of opportunities and playing some free-flowing football. Amongst all the chances they generated, Timo Werner fluffed his lines from almost a yard out, when he blocked an effort that seemed to be on target.

Quick start in which we could have been ahead & then a sloppy 10-15. Poor communication for the Bamford goal but much better after the superb Giroud goal.



Kante getting caught out a few times & needs help when they transition. Pulisic & Werner need to get in the game more too! — Johnathan Mann (@MannHandledCFC) December 5, 2020

Superb defending from Werner, who clears a shot on target for Chelsea by deflecting it onto the post. pic.twitter.com/U2R4tMPSJ6 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 5, 2020

Timo Werner really didn’t score here 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BfLf1l66nf — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 5, 2020

Giroud then cancelled Leeds' advantage, courtesy of his sharp movement and finishing. Reece James created the chance from an overlap after he was played in by Hakim Ziyech.

The veteran forward provided the goods once again, exhibiting just how valuable he is to Frank Lampard's side.

6 - Olivier Giroud is the first player to score in six consecutive Premier League starts for Chelsea since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in October 2001. Super. #CHELEE pic.twitter.com/CKcX4nfnWU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

Olivier Giroud's December so far:



◉ 5 days

◉ 5 goals



On track for 31 goals this month. 😉 pic.twitter.com/dMvyKufVXn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

Olivier Giroud has now scored as many Premier League goals (87) as Dennis Bergkamp.



Such an underrated forward. 👏 pic.twitter.com/S3oRH0qYMA — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 5, 2020

Olivier Giroud has 13 goals in his last 13 starts for Chelsea 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5cmppRUG0c — Goal (@goal) December 5, 2020

I reckon Olivier Giroud may just be the most underrated striker in the game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 5, 2020

HT: Chelsea 1-1 Leeds



Wonderful half for the fans to witness.. Leeds excellent but Chelsea have created plenty too. Chelsea have to be at the top of their game to win this. #CFC #CHELEE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 5, 2020

In what was an open-ended start to the second half, Chelsea set the tempo with a few more quality passages of play. After a period of pinballing in the six-yard box that should have resulted in their second, Mason Mount delivered a stunning delivery from a corner for Zouma to put his team ahead.

⚽️ Kurt Zouma Premier League goals in the 2020/21 season - 4⃣



⚽️ Kurt Zouma Premier League goals between the 2014/15 and 2019/20 seasons - 4⃣



🔵 The Frenchman heads Chelsea into a 2-1 lead pic.twitter.com/jvghOfMTto — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 5, 2020

It's hardly a secret at this point, but Zouma's vertical leap is absolutely ridiculous #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 5, 2020

Kurt Zouma has scored four Premier League goals this season, no Chelsea player has netted more.



The Blues' unlikely top scorer this term. 😅 pic.twitter.com/XbLO9HnnHv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

Leeds United knocked at the door a few times after, but Chelsea, who well and truly should have created a two-goal cushion at least, got their third through Christian Pulisic late on. He is now the Blues' 13th different goalscorer this season.

Not to mention, Chelsea also proved why they are the league's most prolific side in the second-half. As a result, they are on top of the Premier League with six wins from 11 matches.

#CFC win 3-1 and deservedly so. Back to the top of the Premier League. Kante was my man of the match. Thiago Silva and the 2000 fans inside the ground a close second. #CHELEE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) December 5, 2020

Kurt Zouma now has twice as many Premier League goals this season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

CHELS.



CHELS ARE TOP OF THE LEAGUE AGAIN.



CHELS.



CHELS ARE TOP OF THE LEAGUE AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/yJtFM5l1G4 — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) December 5, 2020

