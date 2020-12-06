Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Leeds United 3-1 to go top of the Premier League 

Chelsea came back from behind to register a big 3-1 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma, and Christian Pulisic scoring the goals.
The win not only takes the West Londoners to nine games unbeaten in the Premier League, but also to the top of the table.
How Twitter reacted to Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United
Alarm bells rang early for the Blues, who were rocked by a proactive Leeds setup. Just four minutes in, Kalvin Phillips exquisitely played Bamford in behind the two central defenders. The forward, who is currently in the form of his life, slid past Edouard Mendy and passed the ball into the back of the net.
Chelsea responded by creating a pool of opportunities and playing some free-flowing football. Amongst all the chances they generated, Timo Werner fluffed his lines from almost a yard out, when he blocked an effort that seemed to be on target.
Giroud then cancelled Leeds' advantage, courtesy of his sharp movement and finishing. Reece James created the chance from an overlap after he was played in by Hakim Ziyech.
The veteran forward provided the goods once again, exhibiting just how valuable he is to Frank Lampard's side.
In what was an open-ended start to the second half, Chelsea set the tempo with a few more quality passages of play. After a period of pinballing in the six-yard box that should have resulted in their second, Mason Mount delivered a stunning delivery from a corner for Zouma to put his team ahead.
Leeds United knocked at the door a few times after, but Chelsea, who well and truly should have created a two-goal cushion at least, got their third through Christian Pulisic late on. He is now the Blues' 13th different goalscorer this season.
Not to mention, Chelsea also proved why they are the league's most prolific side in the second-half. As a result, they are on top of the Premier League with six wins from 11 matches.
Also read: Reports: Chelsea are ready to offload Kepa ArrizabalagaPublished 06 Dec 2020, 03:43 IST