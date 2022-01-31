×
Twitter reacts as Christian Eriksen returns to the Premier League with Brentford

Twitter welcomes Eriksen back into top-flight football.
Vatsal Vora
Modified Jan 31, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Football fans on Twitter collectively welcomed Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League. The Danish playmaker has signed a six-month deal with newly-promoted Brentford.

The 29-year-old Dane has not played a football game since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's clash against Finland at Euro 2020 back in June. However, the playmaker has now made a full recovery from his heart condition and has been officially unveiled as a Brentford player.

It is worth mentioning that the former Tottenham Hotspur star has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) which is a type of pacemaker. Due to his heart condition, Eriksen had his contract terminated by Inter Milan and has signed for Brentford on a free transfer.

Football fans, regardless of their allegiance, were pleased to see the Danish star return to the Premier League. Here are some of the best tweets welcoming the 29-year-old back to England:

✍ Welcome to Brentford, @ChrisEriksen8 👊#BrentfordFC 🐝 #EriksenJoins https://t.co/O8h5WbdUZ2
It's good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8 💙 https://t.co/HVZEYqa0ZZ
Official, confirmed. Christian Eriksen is back, here we go! 🇩🇰 #EriksenBrentford have completed the signing of Eriksen on a six month deal with option to extend until June 2023.He wanted to play football again and it’s now signed.Best news of the window so far.#DeadlineDay https://t.co/lOWd317j9T
🙌@ChrisEriksen8 is back in the @PremierLeague! 📊His @PremierLeague record: 🏟️226 Games⚽51 Goals🎯67 Assists🤞Do YOU think we will see him back to his best with @BrentfordFC? https://t.co/eIjWk1pk6m
Welcome back to the Premier League bro 🤘🏾 COD is waiting 👀🤣😂❤️ @ChrisEriksen8
@Lilywhite_Rose @BrentfordFC @ChrisEriksen8 Absolutely unbelievable signing for them, so great to see him back playing
Could be a busy day but arguably the 'best' deal will be Christian Eriksen signing for @BrentfordFC. Next step in an uplifting story.
@BrentfordFC @ElliottProp @ChrisEriksen8 Christian Eriksen back playing football, things we all love to see
Eriksen + football gets united again. 😍 twitter.com/anujshukla188/… https://t.co/FbAov8NGOu
@FabrizioRomano As a lover of football ⚽️. This makes me so happy! Much love to Eriksen 🇩🇰
@BrentfordFC @ChrisEriksen8 So apparently I'm now also a Brentford FC fan 👍
I could cry for Eriksen rn sooo happy 🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰
@FabrizioRomano I am happy for eriksen the best playermaker God may give him more time to play ❤️🙏⚽👑
Story of the season! What a comeback for Christian Eriksen, he's the rival player I always wish we signed 🇩🇰 twitter.com/BrentfordFC/st…
@BrentfordFC @ChrisEriksen8 Bang in those freekicks superstar 🔥
@BrentfordFC @ChrisEriksen8 Take good care of our Danish magician 🤍
@ChrisEriksen8 ERIKSEN SEN SEN SEN
@alexw2289 Suprised that spurs didn’t try to get Eriksen back?
Great to see ❤❤❤ Best of luck to Christian Eriksen at Brentford! https://t.co/LJis6ixdMc
Christian Eriksen plays for Brentford Football Club. Let that sink in.
Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League and back playing football ♥️No-one will beat that January signing.
What a move for Eriksen! So good to see him make a full recovery. Even better to see him back in the Premier League
Welcome back to the Premier League Christian Eriksen! https://t.co/yAoj8oT19e
Be some scenes at Brentford away for Eriksen that’s for sure. What a player
Eriksen back in the prem 😍 https://t.co/cB4r3K4iIx
Eriksen back in the Prem. Great news ✅The fact he’s gonna play for Brentford makes it even greater 🥳🤩🐝🐝 https://t.co/sVTJHf34jl

Prior to his cardiac arrest last summer, Christian Eriksen was part of the Inter Milan squad which lifted the Serie A title last season. The 29-year-old playmaker made 26 league appearances for the Nerazzurri and scored three times.

His overall record for Inter Milan stands at eight goals and three assists from 60 appearances across all competitions.

Christian Eriksen's best seasons came with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Christian Eriksen will fondly be remembered for this successful stint with Tottenham in the Premier League. The Danish playmaker joined Spurs back in the summer of 2013 for a fee of around £12 million from Dutch giants AFC Ajax. He instantly became a hit with the fans for his ability to create chances and score goals from set-pieces.

The 29-year-old has made a total of 226 appearances in the Premier League in which he has contributed 51 goals and 67 assists. He made a total of 305 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 69 goals and assisting a further 90 times. He also guided them to the 2019 Champions League final where Spurs would eventually lose to Liverpool 2-0.

The former Ajax sensation decided to leave Tottenham in January 2020 and signed for Serie A side Inter Milan for a fee of around £16.9 million.

📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 https://t.co/b7HrUzh8WO

Brentford will be hoping for the Danish star to have a similar impact to what he did for Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees are currently 14th in the standings, having amassed 23 points from 23 matches. Thomas Frank's side are currently only eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

