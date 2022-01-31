Twitter reacts as Christian Eriksen returns to the Premier League with Brentford

Football fans on Twitter collectively welcomed Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League. The Danish playmaker has signed a six-month deal with newly-promoted Brentford.
The 29-year-old Dane has not played a football game since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's clash against Finland at Euro 2020 back in June. However, the playmaker has now made a full recovery from his heart condition and has been officially unveiled as a Brentford player.
It is worth mentioning that the former Tottenham Hotspur star has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) which is a type of pacemaker. Due to his heart condition, Eriksen had his contract terminated by Inter Milan and has signed for Brentford on a free transfer.
Football fans, regardless of their allegiance, were pleased to see the Danish star return to the Premier League. Here are some of the best tweets welcoming the 29-year-old back to England:
Prior to his cardiac arrest last summer, Christian Eriksen was part of the Inter Milan squad which lifted the Serie A title last season. The 29-year-old playmaker made 26 league appearances for the Nerazzurri and scored three times.
His overall record for Inter Milan stands at eight goals and three assists from 60 appearances across all competitions.
Christian Eriksen's best seasons came with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
Christian Eriksen will fondly be remembered for this successful stint with Tottenham in the Premier League. The Danish playmaker joined Spurs back in the summer of 2013 for a fee of around £12 million from Dutch giants AFC Ajax. He instantly became a hit with the fans for his ability to create chances and score goals from set-pieces.
The 29-year-old has made a total of 226 appearances in the Premier League in which he has contributed 51 goals and 67 assists. He made a total of 305 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 69 goals and assisting a further 90 times. He also guided them to the 2019 Champions League final where Spurs would eventually lose to Liverpool 2-0.
The former Ajax sensation decided to leave Tottenham in January 2020 and signed for Serie A side Inter Milan for a fee of around £16.9 million.
Brentford will be hoping for the Danish star to have a similar impact to what he did for Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees are currently 14th in the standings, having amassed 23 points from 23 matches. Thomas Frank's side are currently only eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.