Twitter reacts as Christian Eriksen returns to the Premier League with Brentford

Football fans on Twitter collectively welcomed Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League. The Danish playmaker has signed a six-month deal with newly-promoted Brentford.

The 29-year-old Dane has not played a football game since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's clash against Finland at Euro 2020 back in June. However, the playmaker has now made a full recovery from his heart condition and has been officially unveiled as a Brentford player.

It is worth mentioning that the former Tottenham Hotspur star has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) which is a type of pacemaker. Due to his heart condition, Eriksen had his contract terminated by Inter Milan and has signed for Brentford on a free transfer.

Football fans, regardless of their allegiance, were pleased to see the Danish star return to the Premier League. Here are some of the best tweets welcoming the 29-year-old back to England:

#DeadlineDay Official, confirmed. Christian Eriksen is back, here we go!Brentford have completed the signing of Eriksen on a six month deal with option to extend until June 2023.He wanted to play football again and it’s now signed.Best news of the window so far. Official, confirmed. Christian Eriksen is back, here we go! 🇩🇰 #EriksenBrentford have completed the signing of Eriksen on a six month deal with option to extend until June 2023.He wanted to play football again and it’s now signed.Best news of the window so far.#DeadlineDay https://t.co/lOWd317j9T

SPORF @Sporf is back in the @PremierLeague!



His @PremierLeague record:



🏟️226 Games

51 Goals

67 Assists



🤞Do YOU think we will see him back to his best with @ChrisEriksen8 is back in the @PremierLeague!His @PremierLeague record:🏟️226 Games51 Goals67 Assists🤞Do YOU think we will see him back to his best with @BrentfordFC 🙌@ChrisEriksen8 is back in the @PremierLeague! 📊His @PremierLeague record: 🏟️226 Games⚽51 Goals🎯67 Assists🤞Do YOU think we will see him back to his best with @BrentfordFC? https://t.co/eIjWk1pk6m

Ashley Young @youngy18 🤣 @ChrisEriksen8 Welcome back to the Premier League bro 🤘🏾 COD is waiting Welcome back to the Premier League bro 🤘🏾 COD is waiting 👀🤣😂❤️ @ChrisEriksen8

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Could be a busy day but arguably the 'best' deal will be Christian Eriksen signing for @BrentfordFC . Next step in an uplifting story. Could be a busy day but arguably the 'best' deal will be Christian Eriksen signing for @BrentfordFC. Next step in an uplifting story.

george @TheStokeNabMan @BrentfordFC @ElliottProp @ChrisEriksen8 Christian Eriksen back playing football, things we all love to see @BrentfordFC @ElliottProp @ChrisEriksen8 Christian Eriksen back playing football, things we all love to see

Edson Morales @EdsonML10 . This makes me so happy! Much love to Eriksen @FabrizioRomano As a lover of football. This makes me so happy! Much love to Eriksen @FabrizioRomano As a lover of football ⚽️. This makes me so happy! Much love to Eriksen 🇩🇰

naomi 🌹 @dunnpress1923 I could cry for Eriksen rn sooo happy I could cry for Eriksen rn sooo happy 🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰

Boeta @Boeta62688875 @FabrizioRomano I am happy for eriksen the best playermaker God may give him more time to play @FabrizioRomano I am happy for eriksen the best playermaker God may give him more time to play ❤️🙏⚽👑

alex🐝 @alexs1790 @alexw2289 Suprised that spurs didn’t try to get Eriksen back? @alexw2289 Suprised that spurs didn’t try to get Eriksen back?

☬ 𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙃 ☬ 🥋 🥊 @sshynwa Best of luck to Christian Eriksen at Brentford! Great to seeBest of luck to Christian Eriksen at Brentford! Great to see ❤❤❤ Best of luck to Christian Eriksen at Brentford! https://t.co/LJis6ixdMc

®️Ⓜ️🐝 @rianmbfc Christian Eriksen plays for Brentford Football Club. Let that sink in. Christian Eriksen plays for Brentford Football Club. Let that sink in.

Andy @LetsTalk_FPL



No-one will beat that January signing. Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League and back playing footballNo-one will beat that January signing. Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League and back playing football ♥️No-one will beat that January signing.

🔰 Flex 🔰 @FlexUTD What a move for Eriksen! So good to see him make a full recovery. Even better to see him back in the Premier League What a move for Eriksen! So good to see him make a full recovery. Even better to see him back in the Premier League

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress Welcome back to the Premier League Christian Eriksen! Welcome back to the Premier League Christian Eriksen! https://t.co/yAoj8oT19e

Billie 🇮🇹 @Billie_T Be some scenes at Brentford away for Eriksen that’s for sure. What a player Be some scenes at Brentford away for Eriksen that’s for sure. What a player

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Eriksen back in the prem Eriksen back in the prem 😍 https://t.co/cB4r3K4iIx

𝐀.𝐌𝐨𝐞𝐞𝐳 🇧🇼🇵🇰⚡️ @Abdul_Moeez4



The fact he’s gonna play for Brentford makes it even greater 🥳🤩 Eriksen back in the Prem. Great newsThe fact he’s gonna play for Brentford makes it even greater 🥳🤩 Eriksen back in the Prem. Great news ✅The fact he’s gonna play for Brentford makes it even greater 🥳🤩🐝🐝 https://t.co/sVTJHf34jl

Prior to his cardiac arrest last summer, Christian Eriksen was part of the Inter Milan squad which lifted the Serie A title last season. The 29-year-old playmaker made 26 league appearances for the Nerazzurri and scored three times.

His overall record for Inter Milan stands at eight goals and three assists from 60 appearances across all competitions.

Christian Eriksen's best seasons came with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Christian Eriksen will fondly be remembered for this successful stint with Tottenham in the Premier League. The Danish playmaker joined Spurs back in the summer of 2013 for a fee of around £12 million from Dutch giants AFC Ajax. He instantly became a hit with the fans for his ability to create chances and score goals from set-pieces.

The 29-year-old has made a total of 226 appearances in the Premier League in which he has contributed 51 goals and 67 assists. He made a total of 305 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 69 goals and assisting a further 90 times. He also guided them to the 2019 Champions League final where Spurs would eventually lose to Liverpool 2-0.

The former Ajax sensation decided to leave Tottenham in January 2020 and signed for Serie A side Inter Milan for a fee of around £16.9 million.

Brentford will be hoping for the Danish star to have a similar impact to what he did for Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees are currently 14th in the standings, having amassed 23 points from 23 matches. Thomas Frank's side are currently only eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

