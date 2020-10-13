Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 

Portuguese footballing sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest in a series of high-profile footballers to have tested positive for COVID-19. The Juventus forward was on international duty with Portugal, and was part of the team that had played out a drab 0-0 draw with France on Sunday night in the UEFA Nations League.

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) announced that the 35-year-old is asymptomatic but has tested positive for the coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent home to self isolate for 10 days -- the minimum self isolation period in Italy.

The other members of the squad have all tested negative for COVID-19. Portugal are set to face Sweden in another Group C match on Wednesday.

Juventus, on the other hand, are set to face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on 28th of October. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to self-isolate until the 23rd, jeopardizing his involvement in what could be an epic duel against none other than Lionel Messi.

Here are the best tweets:

Practice social distancing at all times, guys!

Cristiano Ronaldo has now tested positive for the coronavirus. Not much social distancing at the Portugal team meal yesterdayhttps://t.co/LiVYyAXpkU — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) October 13, 2020

Will we be denied an epic Messi-Ronaldo clash?

Cristiano Ronaldo must now self-isolate until at least October 23.



Juventus play Barcelona on October 28.



🙏 pic.twitter.com/MvSWnOxidn — Goal (@goal) October 13, 2020

Playing international football in these conditions is questionable, surely?

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the Portugal squad to isolate. We wish him speedy recovery. Playing international football when Covid rates are surging is recklessly misguided and puts players at incredible risk pic.twitter.com/rIANCk5yAi — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 13, 2020

The most useless international break ever. How many leagues are now going to be affected by the spread of COVID in the players? — Sripad (@falsewinger) October 13, 2020

And Ronaldo played in France-Portugal this weekend. With players from multiple clubs across different countries all in close contact with him... international football break increasingly looking like a stupid idea. https://t.co/WOzoHgtFIQ — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 13, 2020

Everyone who has been in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo recently...

Mbappe when he heard Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19: pic.twitter.com/oiHclFrO23 — Blessed Bobby (@Blessed___Bobby) October 13, 2020

All of the France players who uploaded an Instagram post with Cristiano Ronaldo alongside them pic.twitter.com/1LcZ2nvWvd — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 13, 2020

Poor lad!

Eduardo Camavinga got Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt after France's game vs Portugal... He uploaded this photo with the caption "I don't wash it" after the game.



Skip forward a few days... Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/zgGR9UpAKg — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) October 13, 2020

GOAT!

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Coronavirus.



Scientists are concerned with it being the first known COVID case in a goat. pic.twitter.com/d2K1vbPko8 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) October 13, 2020

News in that @Cristiano has tested positive for Coronavirus. I’m sure he’ll see it off as comfortably as he does defenders. 🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 13, 2020

Ouch!

BREAKING NEWS:



Messi pleading the officials to extend the quarantine for Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/iVHzoswyRs — The Specialist (@Goku1696) October 13, 2020

