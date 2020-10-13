Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 

Portuguese footballing sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest in a series of high-profile footballers to have tested positive for COVID-19. The Juventus forward was on international duty with Portugal, and was part of the team that had played out a drab 0-0 draw with France on Sunday night in the UEFA Nations League.
The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) announced that the 35-year-old is asymptomatic but has tested positive for the coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent home to self isolate for 10 days -- the minimum self isolation period in Italy.
The other members of the squad have all tested negative for COVID-19. Portugal are set to face Sweden in another Group C match on Wednesday.
Juventus, on the other hand, are set to face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on 28th of October. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to self-isolate until the 23rd, jeopardizing his involvement in what could be an epic duel against none other than Lionel Messi.
Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Cristiano Ronaldo the best in his recovery.
Some positive news for Manchester United fans!Published 13 Oct 2020, 20:56 IST