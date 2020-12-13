Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty in the first-half proved to be the difference on Saturday night, as Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park in front of 2,000 fans.
It ended the Blues' 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions and reinvigorated Everton's stop-start run. With the win, Everton moved just two points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table.
It was turning out to be a cagey first quarter of the game before Edouard Mendy's rush of blood pinned Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the 18-yard box. The foul left referee John Moss with no option but to point to the spot.
Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has more goals against Chelsea than any other Premier League opposition, held his nerve and sent the Blues goalkeeper the wrong way.
Most of the Chelsea forwards were being closed down by two or three Everton shirts every time they were in possession. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner struggled to interchange passes, while Kai Havertz had an absolute shocker in the first-half.
The visitors failed to produce anything substantial in the second-half, but Frank Lampard only turned to his bench in the 67th minute. With three strikers covering the forward line, there was an apparent lack of a cutting edge.
Everton, meanwhile, defended brilliantly and set Richarlison free on the counter during the turnover of possession.
Mason Mount, who was one of the better performers on the evening, was denied by the frame of goal. It was the second time the goalpost came in the way of Chelsea and their equalizer.
The well-earned win could open Everton's doors once again after recent struggles, while Chelsea will feel hard done by as they could have gone on top of the table with a win.
They remain third, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur yet to feature this weekend.
Did you think Everton deserved to beat Chelsea? Sound off in the comments.Published 13 Dec 2020, 03:59 IST