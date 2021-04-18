Twitter reacts as Juventus lose yet again in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence 

Juventus traveled to the Gewiss Stadium to face Atalanta with Cristiano Ronaldo missing due to injury. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were only a point behind the Bianconeri in the Serie A table and arrived at the game on the back of a four-game winning streak.

Juventus had managed to climb up to third after back-to-back victories against Napoli and Genoa. However, a place in the top four is far from guaranteed. Andrea Pirlo was aware that he needed to win against their top-four rivals to secure their position at the table, but the unavailability of Cristiano Ronaldo made it a harder task.

Pirlo had a decision to make in the absence of the Portuguese, and the Juventus manager opted for Paulo Dybala to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The other two changes to the team that beat Genoa were Alex Sandro in place of Danilo and Weston McKennie in for Dejan Kulusevski.

Juventus missed Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third

Once the game started, it was clear that Juventus were missing their talisman. The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo meant that the Bianconeri lacked decisiveness in the final third.

Atalanta came close to scoring when Matteo Pessina found himself in the opposition box after a nice one-two with Luis Muriel, but the Italian failed to find the back of the net. Alvaro Morata almost gave Juventus the lead after Federico Chiesa caught Joakim Maehle in possession inside the Atalanta box. However, the Spaniard’s shot was cleared by Berat Djimsiti before it crossed the line.

Juventus struggled for inspiration in the final third throughout the game. Dybala failed to deputize for Cristiano Ronaldo and was eventually replaced by Kulusevski in the 68th minute. However, it was Atalanta who threatened to take the lead, with Duvan Zapata coming close in the 70th minute. And the home team’s relentlessness eventually paid dividends when Ruslan Malinovskiy’s shot was deflected into the back of the net off Sandro.

Juventus rallied for an equalizer, but Atalanta held on and eventually won the game 1-0. On that note, here are the best reactions from the game.

FT: Atalanta [1-0] Juventus



Atalanta move into third. Bad result. We actually need Inter to do us a favour ( I can’t believe I’m saying this) IF Napoli win...



What’s your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/VXAEpdp8KZ — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 18, 2021

Juventus fall down to 4th as Atalanta get a MASSIVE W in the Champions League race 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xcsvvf37Z4 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 18, 2021

7 - Ruslan #Malinovskiy has been involved in seven goals (two goals, five assists) in his last four Serie A appearances. Dazzling.#SerieA #AtalantaJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 18, 2021

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Ruslan Malinovskyi's last 4 Serie A appearances:



⚽️🅰️ vs Hellas Verona

🅰️🅰️ vs Udinese

🅰️🅰️ vs Fiorentina

⚽️ vs Juventus



He comes off the bench to put Atalanta in front in the 87th minute! #AtalantaJuve pic.twitter.com/QqwvPrqko6 — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) April 18, 2021

This is huge for Atalanta. They now have 2 points more than Juventus in the running for Champions League places.



If Napoli beat Inter tonight and that’s a big IF - then Juve are in trouble.



Atalanta just deserved it slightly more. 1-0 win over Juve — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) April 18, 2021

Juve will finish this matchweek in fifth place should Napoli beat Inter later as Napoli have a better head-to-head — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) April 18, 2021

Atalanta with a small payroll had the luxury of bringing Ilicic and Malinovsky off the bench to beat the team with highest payroll in league in a key game for a Champions League spot — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) April 18, 2021

FT: Atalanta 1-0 Juventus



Juve are 12 points behind Inter Milan, who have a game in hand 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oN3FDhMlpM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2021

A late goal for Atalanta means that Andrea Pirlo's Juventus are fourth in Serie A, hanging on to a Champions League place



They're a massive 12 points behind Inter at the top, having played a game more! 😱 pic.twitter.com/cSZVxBX1UK — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) April 18, 2021

Juventus now dropped down to the 4th place with 62 points. #juvelive pic.twitter.com/uUDm4PVwBs — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 18, 2021

From Sarri to Pirlo

pic.twitter.com/m7zaEw7c68 — KN (@KN1897) April 18, 2021

PIRLO:



"Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer of this team, Of course we feel his absence." pic.twitter.com/LZFsesBGga — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) April 18, 2021

Pirlo for Juventus has been so great ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yJMiAR2wpL — Ae Fatimah Veg Keema is Coming (@strgtOuttaCntxt) April 18, 2021

We had an entire week to prepare for this match, serious clubs were playing champions league while we were having interteam scrimmages. Pirlo is out of excuses, this is shameful, this is embarrassing. This is not Juventus. — JClub 🇮🇹 (@blvckgianni) April 18, 2021

Pirlo really got a job at Juve because he looks class when holding a glass of wine in his hand. — Josip (@JosipFCB93) April 18, 2021

Juventus could drop out of the Champions League places today.



Imagine no Cristiano Ronaldo in the UCL 😳 pic.twitter.com/4332tgR4mN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2021

