Twitter explodes as late Karim Benzema goal gives Real Madrid massive victory in La Liga title race

Real Madrid beat Fran Escriba's Elche 2-1 yesterday in La Liga, with a second-half brace from French striker Karim Benzema securing the win.

Zinedine Zidane's side are now 2nd in the league table, six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. It has not been smooth sailing this season for Real Madrid, and the game against Elche highlighted their deficiencies.

Centre-back Dani Calvo put Elche ahead in the second-half, but Benzema's heroics ensured a victory for Los Blancos. The Frenchman continues to be Real Madrid's most important player in attack, and has scored 15 goals in the league this season.

Zidane rested the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with Federico Valverde and Isco starting the game. Kroos and Modric were brought on as substitutes later in the game, but apart from Benzema it was young Brazilian forward Rodrygo who played a crucial role.

The dependency on Benzema to lead the attack is that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer this season, with five goals. Attackers like Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior have struggled this season, with injuries playing a role as well.

Real Madrid will now turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League. They will face Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta on Tuesday for the second-leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid 2-1 Elche Twitter reactions

Karim Benzema might have his issues with the France national team, but with Madrid he’s such an unproblematic king. Never had contract renewal issues and he always plays in the best interest for the team. Will go down a Real Madrid legend. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 13, 2021

Karim Benzema has scored 15 LaLiga goals this season, the eighth season in which he has reached the landmark for Real Madrid.



A crucial brace today to secure all three points for Real.👑 pic.twitter.com/lZRfqad8kj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2021

Real Madrid won.



Atletico didn't.



It's getting TENSE at the top of La Liga 😬 pic.twitter.com/yMteRzUWjl — Goal India (@Goal_India) March 14, 2021

It's starting to look very interesting at the top of #LaLigaSantander... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oKetlLA5fE — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 13, 2021

👏🔝 Zidane becomes the @realmadrid manager with the second highest number of matches in charge - 247!#RealFootball | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/utgo4evD5l — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 13, 2021

Real Madrid games turn out exactly as I expect them to. Go through the motions for 75 minutes, concede, then throw the Casemiro / Benzema Armageddon into the box and win. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) March 13, 2021

🤦‍♂️ Real Madrid have now conceded the first goal in each of their last three La Liga matches, this time at home to 17th placed Elche pic.twitter.com/Ur1VkUqep8 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 13, 2021

Wow. Benzema saves Real emphatically. What a player. A legend in the game and whether you like him or not, you know it’s true. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 13, 2021

Hala Madrid! 👌🏼 3️⃣ puntitos! — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) March 13, 2021

