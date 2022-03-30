Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi and Argentina extend unbeaten streak to 31 matches with draw against Ecuador

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, matched the nation's all-time undefeated streak record of 31 matches with a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their penultimate CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

La Albiceleste had previously gone undefeated in the same number of games between 1991 and 1993, and have now done so again in the build-up to this year's World Cup.

Having already secured qualification for the biggest football competition in the world, Argentina began the match against Ecuador hoping to win and continue building important momentum. Although Ecuador possessed much of the ball in the first half, it was the visitors who scored the first goal when Julian Alvarez scored his first international goal in the 24th minute.

La Albiceleste headed into the half-time break with the advantage, hoping to build on it in the second half. However, Ecuador continued to put in a spirited performance and maintained significant possession of the ball, but simply failed to break through La Albiceleste's defense until late into stoppage time.

In the dying embers of the game, a controversial refereeing decision handed Ecuador a penalty. Second-half substitute Enner Valencia stepped up to take it but saw his shot excellently saved by Geronimo Rulli. However, the rebound fell kindly back to Valencia, and this time he put it away to restore parity in the 93rd minute.

Despite not getting all three points, Lionel Messi and co are certain to finish second in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying stage (six points adrift of first-placed Brazil), but with a place at the World Cup in the bag.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi set to play his fifth FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be Lionel Messi's fifth!

Lionel Messi may be struggling at PSG this season, but he's still one of the best players to have ever played the sport. It comes as little surprise that La Albiceleste's hopes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will depend heavily on how the 34-year-old performs on the biggest stage of them all.

The Argentina captain is the most experienced player in the team and will be playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup, having made his debut in the competition back in 2006.

Despite his struggles at club level, Lionel Messi will undeniably give it his all to try and lead his national team to more glory, having led them to victory in the 2021 Copa America.

