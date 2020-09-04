Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi is forced to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi announced that he will be staying at his boyhood club Barcelona till the end of his current contract till 2021, in an official announcement. The Barcelona captain announced;
"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will STAY at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster."
Lionel Messi had a clause in his contract which allows the 33-year-old to terminate his agreement with the Catalan giants at the end of each season. The Argentine chose to activate the clause but has been refuted by the club and the La Liga.
It appears Messi will leave the club at the end of 2020-21 season unless there are some major changes in the club's hierarchy. He decided to publicly criticise the Barcelona management which is led by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Ronald Koeman has been appointed as the new manager of the club and will have to turn around an ageing and underperforming squad at the Camp Nou.
Published 04 Sep 2020, 22:22 IST