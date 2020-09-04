Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi is forced to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi announced that he will be staying at his boyhood club Barcelona till the end of his current contract till 2021, in an official announcement. The Barcelona captain announced;

"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will STAY at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster."

Lionel Messi had a clause in his contract which allows the 33-year-old to terminate his agreement with the Catalan giants at the end of each season. The Argentine chose to activate the clause but has been refuted by the club and the La Liga.

It appears Messi will leave the club at the end of 2020-21 season unless there are some major changes in the club's hierarchy. He decided to publicly criticise the Barcelona management which is led by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Ronald Koeman has been appointed as the new manager of the club and will have to turn around an ageing and underperforming squad at the Camp Nou.

I guess we will have to wait at least another year to see if Lionel Messi can get it done in a cold night in Stoke. LMAO. F'n cold night in Stoke, GTFOH. Ask an English player if they can handle a hot Argentine night at La Bombonera against Boca, the answer is HELL NO. — G.D. Metellus (ג'ורג 'ד' מטלוס) (@GDMetellus8) September 4, 2020

After reading the interview, I see a Lionel Messi that obviously has an unconditional love for Barcelona, but at the same time, he's very angry about the situation that the club is going through at the moment and it's understandable.



In any case, the show goes on in Catalonia. — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 4, 2020

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink remains the only player with all the letters in 'Lionel Messi' to score in the PL — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi:



“I wanted to go because I thought about living my last years of football happily. Lately I have not found happiness within the club.”



[via @goal] pic.twitter.com/LnJ08wouCs — VBET News (@VBETnews) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi:



“I would never do such a thing [trial against Barca]. I repeat, I wanted to go and it was entirely my right - the contract said that I could be released. And it is not, 'I'm leaving and that's it'. I was leaving and it cost me a lot..."



[via @goal] — VBET News (@VBETnews) September 4, 2020

The Lionel Messi video we’ve all been waiting for:pic.twitter.com/eKGuLLGqSA — Pete Evans (@PeteEvans87) September 4, 2020

Remarkable, even with the pandemic chaos, that there should be such confusion over the terms of Lionel Messi’s contract & potential departure. Surely lockdown was the time to probe the legalities?



Now a 34 year old (in June) Messi will be available on a free next summer... — Arlo White (@arlowhite) September 4, 2020

At what point do we see Trump say "phony little Lionel Messi" — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 4, 2020

😬 When you think you have a realistic chance of signing Lionel Messi...



...and then he reportedly decides to stay at Barca 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Goi7KGstUw — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) September 4, 2020

BREAKING: Lionel Messi has released the following statement to Barcelona fans regarding his future:pic.twitter.com/qufI43PqFm — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 4, 2020

👑 Lionel Messi has played a direct hand in 545 goals in 342 league games for Barcelona since 2009/10



🗣️ The 33-year-old has announced he will stay at Barcelona next season pic.twitter.com/WOSVNRd3Wc — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi: 🗣️



"The optional year – I was not going to use it and I wanted to go. It was not to make a mess, or to go against the club, but the way to make it official because my decision had been made.”



[via @goal ] pic.twitter.com/Bw5WCWfhdI — VBET News (@VBETnews) September 4, 2020

Don't worry though, Lionel Messi will sign a new deal after the Barcelona presidential elections and we won't have go through this again next summer. — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) September 4, 2020

Grown men arguing over Lionel Messi live on TV, you really do hate to see it 😂😂😂



📹 @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/eUDaP1A4Z0 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi in every Barca game next season pic.twitter.com/LewAlq1XcM — MickFlairDrip (@m1897) September 4, 2020

"In the end he did not keep his word."



Lionel Messi reveals promises were broken by Josep Bartomeu. pic.twitter.com/wX2hVYxLjH — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 4, 2020

Me reading all this Lionel Messi news today pic.twitter.com/UINsoKkFtr — Alexander Huls (@alxhuls) September 4, 2020

Reporter : you really wanted Manchester city.



Lionel Messi : pic.twitter.com/XhIgrKktUE — Deadpool (@Dead_xo_pool) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi’s transfer saga summed up: pic.twitter.com/VIusA5C1sG — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 4, 2020

