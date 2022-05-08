Twitter reacts as Liverpool drop crucial points in title race after 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur

In front of a packed Anfield crowd on Saturday (May 7), Liverpool dropped points in the Premier League title race against Tottenham Hotspur. They could only secure a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought affair. The draw has seriously dented the Reds' hopes of winning the title as well as the quadruple this season.
Liverpool made a bright start to the game with the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz looking lively in the attacking third.
The Reds were the better side in the first half with a few half chances falling at the hands of Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman headed the ball at the crossbar from a croner in the 39th minute. Diaz then produced a save out of Hugo Lloris after a brilliant one-two with Sadio Mane.
Moments later, Tottenham had their best chance of the game with Hojbjerg striking the post via a shot from distance.
Against all odds, Tottenham Hotspur took the lead early in the second half through Son Heung-min. The South Korean forward tapped home from a Ryan Sessegnon cross to hand Spurs the lead.
Liverpool, however, equalized through Diaz as his shot was deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur past Lloris in the back of the net. The goal lifted the spirits at Anfield as the Reds rallied to seek a winner.
Despite their best efforts, Liverpool failed to find a winner as their winning run in the Premier League came to an end. Here are some Twitter reactions from the game at Anfield:
Despite the draw, Jurgen Klopp's side are now top of the Premier League standings on goal difference. As things stand, they have amassed 83 points from 35 matches and are level on points with Manchester City.
The Cityzens, however, could go three points clear if they beat Newcastle United on Sunday, May 8.
Liverpool take on Aston Villa next before the FA Cup final
Liverpool will next travel to Villa Park to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday, 10 May. They will then face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 14 May.
The Reds have reached all three cup finals this season. They faced Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final as well, which they went on to win in a penalty shootout.
It is worth mentioning that the Merseyside club last won the FA Cup back in 2006. It is also the first time they have reached the cup final since Jurgen Klopp took charge at Anfield back in 2015.
Liverpool have also qualified for the UEFA Champions League final after beating Villarreal in the semifinals. The Reds will yet again face Real Madrid in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. The two sides faced one another in the 2018 final, with Los Blancos winning 3-1 on that occasion.