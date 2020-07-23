Twitter reacts to Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy in style

Liverpool came into the game knowing that they will end their 30-year-old wait to lift the Premier League trophy. Chelsea, on the other hand, needed a point to assure them a place in the Champions League next season following Manchester United's draw at Old Trafford against West Ham United.

Frank Lampard decided to go with the same outfield team which won him the FA Cup semi-final impressively against a Manchester United side who were then on a 19-match unbeaten run. Chelsea started the better of the two sides, with Mason Mount provided a good opportunity to score with his head from a great cross from Reece James.

Liverpool, however, took the lead with a great strike from outside the box by Naby Keita. The Liverpool midfielder picked the ball up after a mistake from Willian, and took the shot too early for Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to have any chance of saving it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled Liverpool's lead after a soft foul on Sadio Mane by Mateo Kovacic earned them a free-kick 30 yards out. There was nothing dubious about the free-kick though, as the Liverpool fullback rifled it into the top corner.

Georginio Wijnaldum made it 3-0 after a ball broke into the box from an Andy Robertson corner, at which point the London club were really hanging on. Olivier Giroud scored his seventh goal in last nine starts just before the break, giving Chelsea a glimmer a hope ahead of the second half.

Firmino scored his first goal at Anfield from a brilliant cross from Alexander-Arnold ten minutes into the second half. Tammy Abraham made it 4-2 after a mazy run by substitute Christian Pulisic who went past two players to cross for the English striker.

Christian Pulisic who was bright since coming on, controlled the ball in the box to finish into the top corner for Chelsea, making it 4-3 with around 20 minutes left on the watch. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 5-3 to kill off the game, after a wonderful counter attack from a Chelsea corner, led to Robertson squaring the ball for the former Arsenal man.

FT

23': Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

38': Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

43': Liverpool 3-0 Chelsea

48': Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea

55': Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea

61': Liverpool 4-2 Chelsea

73': Liverpool 4-3 Chelsea

84': Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea#LIVCHE #Liverpoolchampions

