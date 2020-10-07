Twitter reacts as Manchester City's official Twitter account goes missing

Manchester City fans were in for a rude awakening on Wednesday if they logged on to social networking site Twitter. The Premier League outfit's official twitter account (@ManCity) is no longer visible on the microblogging site.
As of now it is not clear whether the account has been removed, suspended, deleted, or if it has been hacked. However, it didn't stop rivals fans on Twitter to have a gala time, trolling the Etihad outfit regarding the curious case of their missing Twitter account.
If you try to view Manchester City's official Twitter account, you are greeted with a default message, which reads: "This account doesn’t exist."
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in trolling Pep Guardiola's side for this unfortunate incident. There have been suggestions made on Twitter that the account has been suspended for trying to buy followers, while others have joked that the suspension is because you have to be over the age of 13 to have a profile on Twitter (hint: the take over of Manchester City in 2008).
Back to before it all started...Published 07 Oct 2020, 16:47 IST