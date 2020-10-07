Twitter reacts as Manchester City's official Twitter account goes missing

Manchester City fans were in for a rude awakening on Wednesday if they logged on to social networking site Twitter. The Premier League outfit's official twitter account (@ManCity) is no longer visible on the microblogging site.

As of now it is not clear whether the account has been removed, suspended, deleted, or if it has been hacked. However, it didn't stop rivals fans on Twitter to have a gala time, trolling the Etihad outfit regarding the curious case of their missing Twitter account.

If you try to view Manchester City's official Twitter account, you are greeted with a default message, which reads: "This account doesn’t exist."

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in trolling Pep Guardiola's side for this unfortunate incident. There have been suggestions made on Twitter that the account has been suspended for trying to buy followers, while others have joked that the suspension is because you have to be over the age of 13 to have a profile on Twitter (hint: the take over of Manchester City in 2008).

Here are the best tweets:

Brutal!

Twitter doing a better job at bagging Man City than UEFA



You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/sDOLRAq2dH — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 7, 2020

Twitter has suspended Manchester city more times(1) than they have reached a champions league final(0) pic.twitter.com/yZCRExz3wd — My tweets are underrated (@Undone_rice) October 7, 2020

no way have Man City been bagged more times (1) than they've lifted Champions League trophies (0) pic.twitter.com/beZ0R3ImJK — ; (@solskjaersreds_) October 7, 2020

Manchester City are known to lawyer up very fast... but this?

Man City sending their lawyers to Twitter HQ to get their account back pic.twitter.com/iyguE5Jd7j — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 7, 2020

Ouch!

Someone said Man City was banned from Twitter because you need to be older than 12 to register😹👌😹👌😹👌 — Zak™🎗🥳🎉 (@MalayaliGunner) October 7, 2020

Man City before 2008: pic.twitter.com/NJcr4mOWcW — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 7, 2020

😬 When you see @ManCity have been suspended... pic.twitter.com/lEp3VWcUr6 — SPORF (@Sporf) October 7, 2020

*mic drop*

RT if you have more followers than @ManCity pic.twitter.com/nmE5iIEowi — Man City Report (@cityreport_) October 7, 2020

When you realize you now have more followers than Manchester City on Twitter 😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/vykvsYmNj7 — Real Talk Manchester City ⚽️ (@RealTalkMCFC) October 7, 2020

Or the admin could be on a vacay?

Man City’s Twitter account after seeing the #LetFansIn initiative pic.twitter.com/FyCdsyH6Q4 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 7, 2020

Could this be the reason?

You honestly couldn’t make it up. Manchester City have had a ban from Twitter for buying BOT followers 😂 but the fans will tell you unless they get found guilty in court it didn’t happen pic.twitter.com/u6puDOZKux — Coel Harrison (@CoelHarrison94) October 7, 2020

Back to before it all started...