Twitter reacts to Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani

Manchester United have completed the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer on deadline day (October 5). The 33-year-old will join the Red Devils on a one year contract with the option for an additional year.

The Uruguayan is the all-time top scorer for PSG, scoring 200 goals in his seven seasons at Paris. Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer rejected a chance to sign him in January and signed Odion Ighalo instead on a loan for 6-months (which has now been extended to January 2021).

The Uruguay international will be thrown into the deep end when Manchester United restart their campaign against Newcastle on October 17. With Anthony Martial suspended for 3 games, Cavani will be expected to hit the ground running immediately. Solksjaer's men will look to bounce back from the humiliating 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Speaking after signing with the club, Edinson Cavani said -

Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club. have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

Here are the best Tweets from Edinson Cavani's unveiling as a Manchester United player

Edison Cavani, a South American wonder kid and an Ivorian wonder kid.

I recognize a football manager simulation when I see one. — That Donny (@mwesmiq) October 6, 2020

We sell Lukaku last year and replace him with a free agent that no-one else wanted and who is nearly 34??? — colin hamill (@boly10) October 6, 2020

Ole, please say to all united players,

if Cavani makes a run and you do not find him, you won’t be in the team — Fandi Wicaksono (@FandiWicaksono2) October 6, 2020

Nearly 34 years old. A free agent all summer that no one else wanted?? Yeah great signing lol lol — colin hamill (@boly10) October 6, 2020

My guy, Cavani has as many premier league goals as Havertz and Werner combined and he hasn't played 1 minute in the premier league, Havertz and Werner have both played about 4 full games — Aidan (@Aidan98612847) October 6, 2020

Everyone is talking about Edinson Cavani's age, how he has not played for over 7 months and all that nonsense. How comes no one is talking about Bale? He is equally old and did not get much playtime at R. Madrid. — Baba Nanii (@BabaNanii_) October 6, 2020

Edinson Cavani with number 7 doesn't sit right with me, EC7 has no ring to it. Now if he took number 3 that would've been class — Chris (@1469Crispy) October 6, 2020

Does he come with a wheelchair? — DreSavy90 (@DSavy90) October 6, 2020

Signings- Van de Beek, Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Amad Traoré and Facundo Pellistri.

This is actually a 3/10 window, If Edinson Cavani scores 15+ goals then it will be 4/10.Facundo Pellistri will need time to adapt to Premier league &he plays well hope proves the doubters wrong — Srikanth Puri (@srikanthpuri) October 6, 2020

Man Utd have signed Edinson Cavani, South American football expert @Tim_Vickery tells us what fans can expect.



"He is someone that wants to give for the team so whatever you might think about the deal and the way it has been done Cavani is an asset for Solskjaer's squad."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/4HLbVlg8yn — BETFRED (@Betfred) October 5, 2020

𝐄𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 😈



🏆 6x Ligue 1 Champion

🏆 4x French Cup Winner

🏆 Copa America Winner

🏆 Italian Cup Winner



Edinson Cavani's next stop: Old Trafford 🔴⚪️⚫️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/6FCgI9oLiz — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) October 5, 2020

🗣 "Cavani was impressed with the project he was offered at Manchester United. Clearly he has the hunger and desire to be a success there."



Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Edinson Cavani ✍️🔴 Do you think he'll be a success for the club? pic.twitter.com/hH1NE7iy6X — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 5, 2020

🗣️ "I play for pleasure, for the passion that I have as a football player."



🇺🇾 Edinson Cavani. A ruthless finisher 👊#UCL | #DeadlineDay | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/NkOQXLRJoj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 5, 2020

7️⃣ Manchester United have a new number 7 in Edinson Cavani.



Since Cristiano Ronaldo left it’s fair to say #MUFC number sevens have been a mixed bag.… pic.twitter.com/ok4gvrKwnN — Betfair (@Betfair) October 5, 2020

Ed Woodward: Ole, we got you some help before the window closed. Edinson Cavani is a top-class player.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: pic.twitter.com/cdH0E9G5av — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) October 5, 2020

Solskjær: "Edinson [Cavani] is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre."



A good signing? 🤔 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 5, 2020