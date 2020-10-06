Create
Twitter reacts to Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has joined Manchester United
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 06 Oct 2020, 11:09 IST
News
Manchester United have completed the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer on deadline day (October 5). The 33-year-old will join the Red Devils on a one year contract with the option for an additional year. 

The Uruguayan is the all-time top scorer for PSG, scoring 200 goals in his seven seasons at Paris. Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer rejected a chance to sign him in January and signed Odion Ighalo instead on a loan for 6-months (which has now been extended to January 2021). 

The Uruguay international will be thrown into the deep end when Manchester United restart their campaign against Newcastle on October 17. With Anthony Martial suspended for 3 games, Cavani will be expected to hit the ground running immediately. Solksjaer's men will look to bounce back from the humiliating 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford. 

Speaking after signing with the club, Edinson Cavani said - 

Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club. have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

Here are the best Tweets from Edinson Cavani's unveiling as a Manchester United player

Published 06 Oct 2020, 11:09 IST
