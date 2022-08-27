Twitter reacts as Raheem Sterling brace guides 10-man Chelsea to nervy 2-1 win over Leicester

Despite going down to ten men in the first half, Chelsea eventually showed that they had what it took to see off Leicester City. The west London club secured all three points this time around, following their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Leeds last week.

Chelsea went into the half-time break at 0-0 against a Leicester City side desperate for points at Stamford Bridge. The west London side avoided conceding a goal in the first half despite being down a man down and still managed to look more threatening compared to their visitors.

The Blues went about their game in commanding fashion until some careless play by Conor Gallagher got him sent off before the half-hour mark. The English midfielder first took down Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 22nd minute to get his first yellow, and was sent off in the 28th minute after taking down Harvey Barnes.

Chelsea worked to ensure their numerical advantage did not negatively affect them, with Thomas Tuchel’s side driving for their first win in three games.

A strong performance in the second half sees Chelsea snatch all three points thanks to Sterling

New signing Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 47th minute after being played through by fellow new signing Marc Cucerella. The Blues doubled their advantage through Sterling again in the 63rd minute, and this time, Reece James was the provider.

The Blues were cruising to a fine win with a clean sheet at the end of the match, but Leicester’s Harvey Barnes found the back of the net to half the deficit. Chelsea would see the match out, however, and would secure a well-deserved three points at the final whistle.

The win has given Thomas Tuchel a much-needed three points after taking a loss against Leeds and a draw against Tottenham earlier in the season. They won't be too happy with their poor discipline so far, with three red cards being shown in their last three games, including one for Tuchel against Tottenham.

The Stamford Bridge faithful were delighted with the win, and here is how Twitter reacted to their win:

Finntrz @Finntrz Chelsea are massive. Sterling is massive. Cucurella is massive. Chelsea are massive. Sterling is massive. Cucurella is massive.

WorldSexy 🫐🇬🇧 🇳🇬 @worldsexy101 at those fake fans saying Sterling should be substituted I guess He proof those clown wrong , mount should never be on the starting 11 next game . Overhyped Gallagher should be sold with an immediate effect today not next day. Mendy need to be dropped kepa in @SJohnsonSport I laughat those fake fans saying Sterling should be substitutedI guess He proof those clown wrong , mount should never be on the starting 11 next game . Overhyped Gallagher should be sold with an immediate effect today not next day. Mendy need to be dropped kepa in @SJohnsonSport I laugh 😂 at those fake fans saying Sterling should be substituted 😂 I guess He proof those clown wrong , mount should never be on the starting 11 next game . Overhyped Gallagher should be sold with an immediate effect today not next day. Mendy need to be dropped kepa in

Leonardo @lazerpdev @worldsexy101 @SJohnsonSport Mount and Havertz went missing all game. James and Sterling carrying the entire attack. @worldsexy101 @SJohnsonSport Mount and Havertz went missing all game. James and Sterling carrying the entire attack.

Miz 12th 🇲🇼🇿🇦™ @DuwaLilia Ten men!! Sterling saved us man Ten men!! Sterling saved us man 😭😭

Ziany💦💥 @IamAfeez Players like Raheem sterling will always make the difference, the kind of profile we lack since Hazard left. Raz will cook!! I have no doubt Players like Raheem sterling will always make the difference, the kind of profile we lack since Hazard left. Raz will cook!! I have no doubt ✌

Chessy Hour® ☆☆ @ChessyHour Pulisic looks so slowwww and lazy man. Come on bro. You’ve just come on?!? Pulisic looks so slowwww and lazy man. Come on bro. You’ve just come on?!?

Cory Nadeau @Eta1498 Chelsea's defense has been suspect this season but what Thiago Silva is doing at his age is insane Chelsea's defense has been suspect this season but what Thiago Silva is doing at his age is insane

Johyan @JohyanCruyff This Thiago Silva performance has been sensational This Thiago Silva performance has been sensational 👏👏👏

Precious Cuthbert Matumbu(The Psychotherapist) @PreciousMatumbu Chelsea fighting for their lives against Leicester who are firing from all cylinders looking for an equalizer. Chelsea leading 2_1 with one man down. Chelsea fighting for their lives against Leicester who are firing from all cylinders looking for an equalizer. Chelsea leading 2_1 with one man down.

Pulisicfc22 @pulisicfc22 Tuchel when the same front 3 who haven’t scored a goal all season don’t score a goal this game Tuchel when the same front 3 who haven’t scored a goal all season don’t score a goal this game https://t.co/8bNdwDwREA

Pulisicfc22 @pulisicfc22 LFG, ofc it was gonna be him. Mount and Havertz though… LFG, ofc it was gonna be him. Mount and Havertz though… https://t.co/SDA97f8LbO

allthingschels @allthingschels1 Silva is immense. Sterling was class. Azpilicueta was reliable as ever. Mendy made some huge saves. Havertz battled all day. Cucurella made up for his error with a nice assist. Reece James was Reece James.



Many more stepped up too. Great team performance after the sending off. Silva is immense. Sterling was class. Azpilicueta was reliable as ever. Mendy made some huge saves. Havertz battled all day. Cucurella made up for his error with a nice assist. Reece James was Reece James. Many more stepped up too. Great team performance after the sending off.

𓀛𝙿𝚁𝙸𝙽𝙲𝙴𓀍 @TheNext30isGods



If Havertz didn't miss seaters we would be eating good @100_kMokone I envy them .If Havertz didn't miss seaters we would be eating good @100_kMokone I envy them .If Havertz didn't miss seaters we would be eating good

⚡️ @clinicalkai Chelsea play better without Mason Mount. Chelsea play better without Mason Mount.

iamfredoo @iamfredoo45 @AlexGoldberg_ @sterling7 Conor not Chelsea standard, Mount needs to re discover his form, Havertz needs to step up and a new mid fielder must be signed. @AlexGoldberg_ @sterling7 Conor not Chelsea standard, Mount needs to re discover his form, Havertz needs to step up and a new mid fielder must be signed.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Chelsea win!!!



A man down for 75% of the game, no Tuchel on the touchline, plenty of work to be done but that’s a big August result given the context! Chelsea win!!!A man down for 75% of the game, no Tuchel on the touchline, plenty of work to be done but that’s a big August result given the context! https://t.co/Rc4nAHcVby

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo @Fentuo_ We need to talk about Kai Havertz….🤦🏾‍♂️ We need to talk about Kai Havertz….🤦🏾‍♂️

Mod @CFCMod_ Kai is making it extremely hard for me to keep faith in him… Kai is making it extremely hard for me to keep faith in him…

GAZchels @GazaliThomas Nah Thiago Silva isn't 37 I don't believe it Nah Thiago Silva isn't 37 I don't believe it

Merk 🏆🏆🏆 @CfcMerk If you dont think Thiago Silva is the best cb in the game rn go watch cricket. This sport is not for you If you dont think Thiago Silva is the best cb in the game rn go watch cricket. This sport is not for you

Peprah😎 @brytepeprah @AlexGoldberg_ @ChelseaFC Thiago Silva should be lecturing on how to defend when he retires. @AlexGoldberg_ @ChelseaFC Thiago Silva should be lecturing on how to defend when he retires.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar