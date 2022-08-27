Create

Twitter reacts as Raheem Sterling brace guides 10-man Chelsea to nervy 2-1 win over Leicester

Modified Aug 27, 2022 10:06 PM IST

Despite going down to ten men in the first half, Chelsea eventually showed that they had what it took to see off Leicester City. The west London club secured all three points this time around, following their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Leeds last week.

Chelsea went into the half-time break at 0-0 against a Leicester City side desperate for points at Stamford Bridge. The west London side avoided conceding a goal in the first half despite being down a man down and still managed to look more threatening compared to their visitors.

The Blues went about their game in commanding fashion until some careless play by Conor Gallagher got him sent off before the half-hour mark. The English midfielder first took down Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 22nd minute to get his first yellow, and was sent off in the 28th minute after taking down Harvey Barnes.

Chelsea worked to ensure their numerical advantage did not negatively affect them, with Thomas Tuchel’s side driving for their first win in three games.

A huge win! 😁@WhaleFinApp | #CheLei https://t.co/ObyVlGJ8Pm

A strong performance in the second half sees Chelsea snatch all three points thanks to Sterling

New signing Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 47th minute after being played through by fellow new signing Marc Cucerella. The Blues doubled their advantage through Sterling again in the 63rd minute, and this time, Reece James was the provider.

The Blues were cruising to a fine win with a clean sheet at the end of the match, but Leicester’s Harvey Barnes found the back of the net to half the deficit. Chelsea would see the match out, however, and would secure a well-deserved three points at the final whistle.

The win has given Thomas Tuchel a much-needed three points after taking a loss against Leeds and a draw against Tottenham earlier in the season. They won't be too happy with their poor discipline so far, with three red cards being shown in their last three games, including one for Tuchel against Tottenham.

The Stamford Bridge faithful were delighted with the win, and here is how Twitter reacted to their win:

Chelsea are massive. Sterling is massive. Cucurella is massive.
@SJohnsonSport I laugh 😂 at those fake fans saying Sterling should be substituted 😂 I guess He proof those clown wrong , mount should never be on the starting 11 next game . Overhyped Gallagher should be sold with an immediate effect today not next day. Mendy need to be dropped kepa in
@worldsexy101 @SJohnsonSport Mount and Havertz went missing all game. James and Sterling carrying the entire attack.
Ten men!! Sterling saved us man 😭😭
Players like Raheem sterling will always make the difference, the kind of profile we lack since Hazard left. Raz will cook!! I have no doubt ✌
You are welcome to Stafford Bridge Raheem Sterling #CHELEI https://t.co/ij0hOV97lO
Pulisic looks so slowwww and lazy man. Come on bro. You’ve just come on?!?
What does Kai Havertz offer us really??? #CHELIE
Chelsea's defense has been suspect this season but what Thiago Silva is doing at his age is insane
This Thiago Silva performance has been sensational 👏👏👏
Chelsea fighting for their lives against Leicester who are firing from all cylinders looking for an equalizer. Chelsea leading 2_1 with one man down.
Tuchel when the same front 3 who haven’t scored a goal all season don’t score a goal this game https://t.co/8bNdwDwREA
LFG, ofc it was gonna be him. Mount and Havertz though… https://t.co/SDA97f8LbO
Silva is immense. Sterling was class. Azpilicueta was reliable as ever. Mendy made some huge saves. Havertz battled all day. Cucurella made up for his error with a nice assist. Reece James was Reece James. Many more stepped up too. Great team performance after the sending off.
@100_kMokone I envy them .If Havertz didn't miss seaters we would be eating good
Chelsea play better without Mason Mount.
@AlexGoldberg_ @sterling7 Conor not Chelsea standard, Mount needs to re discover his form, Havertz needs to step up and a new mid fielder must be signed.
Chelsea win!!!A man down for 75% of the game, no Tuchel on the touchline, plenty of work to be done but that’s a big August result given the context! https://t.co/Rc4nAHcVby
We need to talk about Kai Havertz….🤦🏾‍♂️
Kai is making it extremely hard for me to keep faith in him…
Nah Thiago Silva isn't 37 I don't believe it
If you dont think Thiago Silva is the best cb in the game rn go watch cricket. This sport is not for you
Thiago silva twitter.com/Chels_HQ/statu…
@AbsoluteChelsea Sterling Cucurella Thiago Silva. Stand out performances
@AlexGoldberg_ @ChelseaFC Thiago Silva should be lecturing on how to defend when he retires.

