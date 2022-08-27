Twitter reacts as Raheem Sterling brace guides 10-man Chelsea to nervy 2-1 win over Leicester

Despite going down to ten men in the first half, Chelsea eventually showed that they had what it took to see off Leicester City. The west London club secured all three points this time around, following their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Leeds last week.
Chelsea went into the half-time break at 0-0 against a Leicester City side desperate for points at Stamford Bridge. The west London side avoided conceding a goal in the first half despite being down a man down and still managed to look more threatening compared to their visitors.
The Blues went about their game in commanding fashion until some careless play by Conor Gallagher got him sent off before the half-hour mark. The English midfielder first took down Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 22nd minute to get his first yellow, and was sent off in the 28th minute after taking down Harvey Barnes.
Chelsea worked to ensure their numerical advantage did not negatively affect them, with Thomas Tuchel’s side driving for their first win in three games.
A strong performance in the second half sees Chelsea snatch all three points thanks to Sterling
New signing Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 47th minute after being played through by fellow new signing Marc Cucerella. The Blues doubled their advantage through Sterling again in the 63rd minute, and this time, Reece James was the provider.
The Blues were cruising to a fine win with a clean sheet at the end of the match, but Leicester’s Harvey Barnes found the back of the net to half the deficit. Chelsea would see the match out, however, and would secure a well-deserved three points at the final whistle.
The win has given Thomas Tuchel a much-needed three points after taking a loss against Leeds and a draw against Tottenham earlier in the season. They won't be too happy with their poor discipline so far, with three red cards being shown in their last three games, including one for Tuchel against Tottenham.
The Stamford Bridge faithful were delighted with the win, and here is how Twitter reacted to their win:
