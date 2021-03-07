Twitter reacts as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid play out 1-1 draw

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in what could prove to be an important result in the La Liga title race. Los Blancos are the reigning champions and kept the slim hopes of defending their title alive with a late equalizer.
Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the first to put Atletico Madrid ahead. Diego Simeone's side looked the better team in the opening exchanges and had more opportunities to score, but they went into the interval with a slender one-goal advantage.
Real Madrid weren't at their best on the night, but the record La Liga champions showed resilience away from home and dug deep to score a late equalizer. After Atletico Madrid had missed several chances to put the game to bed, Karim Benzema marked his return to the team with a well-taken goal late in the game.
Real Madrid keep title hopes alive with late equalizer
The Frenchman's silky footwork just outside the penalty put Casemiro clean through on goal, who calmly slotted the ball back to the Real Madrid striker for the equalizer.
As things stand, Atletico Madrid are three points clear of Barcelona and five points clear of Real Madrid. However, Los Rojiblancos have played a game fewer than both teams and will look to make their game in hand count to increase their lead at the top of the table.
On that note, here are the best tweets from what was an intriguing Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.