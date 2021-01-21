Twitter reacts as Real Madrid get knocked out of the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have been dumped out of the Copa del Rey following their 2-1 defeat to Spanish third-tier club, Alcoyano, in their Round of 32 match on Wednesday, January 20.

Alcoyano came back splendidly from behind after Real Madrid were first given the lead by Eder Militao's goal at the stroke of half time.

Jose Solbes found the back of the net and equalized for Alcoyano in the 80th minute, forcing the match into extra time.

With just 10 minutes left to go in the second half of extra time, Alcoyano's Ramon Lopez was showed his second yellow card of the match and was subsequently sent off, reducing the third-divsion side to just 10 men.

While many would have expected Madrid to take advantage of the numbers game and plunder the lead and a victory, it was the disadvantaged Alcoyano that scored the winner in the 115th minute.

Juanan scored one of the most important goals in the club's history to knock Real Madrid out of the competition.

Notably, Real Madrid seemingly controlled the match but simply couldn't convert their chances. By the end of the contest, Real Madrid had taken as many as 26 shots (11 of which were on target), compared to Alcoyano's 5 shots (3 on target).

Los Blancos also had 73% possession of the ball throughout the match but failed to do much with it, while Alcoyano were clinical with the few chances they had.

Real Madrid's exit from the competitions means that both big Madrid clubs no longer have a chance of winning it, after Atletico Madrid also exited the tournament following defeat to Cornella in the previous round.

Naturally, this result came as a shock to Real Madrid fans and football fans in general.

And Twitter was the place to be as people from all around the world took to the social media platform to voice their opinions following Real Madrid's exit from the Copa del Rey last night.

Here is a look at some of the best tweets we found after Real Madrid were knocked out

