Twitter reacts after Real Madrid reportedly agree deal with Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Real Madrid have reportedly won the race to sign David Alaba. The Austrian international is set to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer upon the expiration of his current contract. The 28-year-old is immensely versatile and although he is primarily a defender, he can play in various other positions. Hence, he is an incredibly valuable player for any team.

Alaba rejected as many as three contract extensions at Bayern Munich, as he is seemingly determined to leave the Bundesliga giants in search of new challenges. He has been linked with several elite European clubs, such as Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. However, Alaba's life-long dream of playing for Real Madrid has reportedly helped Los Blancos beat off competition.

Real Madrid were leading the race to sign David Alaba since the beginning of January. ⚪️



...and today Marca confirms that the deal with Real Madrid is set to be completed. He’s joining as a free agent next summer. 🤝🇦🇹 https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2021

Real Madrid and David Alaba are believed to have agreed on a four-year deal, which will see him earn €230,000 per week. The pre-contract agreements is ready and is expected to be signed once the player undergoes his medical.

Alaba is now in his 12th season at Bayern Munich and has made 408 appearances across all competitions. He has won 22 major trophies with the Bavarian club, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League honours. He is also one of the few players in European football to have won two trebles.

Notably, Real Madrid captain and defender Sergio Ramos is yet to sign a contract extension at the club, as his contract expires this summer as well. While it is still unclear whether Alaba will join or replace Ramos, acquiring the Austrian will definitely give Los Blancos a shot in the arm.

Naturally, Real Madrid fans are ecstatic with the latest development, and Twitter accurately reflected that sentiment. Many took to the social media platform to voice their opinions and excitement following the news of an agreement being reached between Alaba and the La Liga champions. Here's a look at some of the best tweets:

Real Madrid fans react to the David Alaba news

Thank you real madrid — Jose Luis Cabrera (@Sagthun) January 19, 2021

David Alaba knows who’s the biggest club in the world — Amit Zohar (@amitrmfc) January 18, 2021

Can’t help but feel excited about the prospect of David Alaba joining Real Madrid as a free agent next summer!!Welcome @David_Alaba 🤍 #Alaba — Ali (@AthleteOfInfamy) January 18, 2021

Top signing — Shashank Choudhary #GlazersOut (@WKShashank) January 19, 2021

Can't wait to see him with Real Madrid Jersey. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/HCBbDHk8zV — Ahbena Animah Ba Simber Madridista😎✌🏻👊🏻 (@SimberWann) January 18, 2021

What a signing from Real. — The Other Side Of The Coin (@TOSOTC_CFC) January 18, 2021