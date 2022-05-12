Twitter reacts as Romelu Lukaku scores in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Leeds United

Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday. Goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku were enough to secure the victory on the night.
Chelsea started with Romelu Lukaku up top, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in behind him. Matteo Kovacic and Jorginho started in midfield, with Marcos Alonso and Reece James on either flank. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah started in a three-at-the-back with Edouard Mendy in goal.
The Blues started the game on fire as Mount opened the scoring in the 4th minute. James cut inside from the flank before setting up the midfielder who placed his effort into the top right corner. Things went from bad to worse for Leeds United in the 24th minute, when Daniel James lunged into Kovacic with a high challenge and got shown a straight red. Tuchel's side then started turning the screw as they piled the pressure on Jesse Marsch's side, but could not double the lead in the first-half.
However, Thomas Tuchel's side soon found the net early in the second-half as Pulisic got on the end of Mount's flick before burying it in the bottom corner. The American had the chance to score a brace a few minutes later, but could not take advantage of Rodrigo's mistake. Leeds could have then halved the deficit in the 70th minute, but Raphinha mistimed his header over the bar.
Lukaku finally put the game to bed in the 83rd minute, somehow keeping control of the ball in the box following Hakim Ziyech's cross, before blasting the ball past Meslier in goal. The game ended 3-0 to the Blues and further worsened Leeds' chances of staying up this season.
Chelsea pull clear of Arsenal in the Top 4
The win took Chelsea four points ahead of Arsenal in 4th, having played a game more than the Gunners. Thomas Tuchel's side have two games left in the Premier League this season and will look to finish 3rd.
The Blues will take on Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, in what will be their last chance to win silverware this season.
