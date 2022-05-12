Twitter reacts as Romelu Lukaku scores in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Leeds United

Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday. Goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Chelsea started with Romelu Lukaku up top, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in behind him. Matteo Kovacic and Jorginho started in midfield, with Marcos Alonso and Reece James on either flank. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah started in a three-at-the-back with Edouard Mendy in goal.

The Blues started the game on fire as Mount opened the scoring in the 4th minute. James cut inside from the flank before setting up the midfielder who placed his effort into the top right corner. Things went from bad to worse for Leeds United in the 24th minute, when Daniel James lunged into Kovacic with a high challenge and got shown a straight red. Tuchel's side then started turning the screw as they piled the pressure on Jesse Marsch's side, but could not double the lead in the first-half.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side soon found the net early in the second-half as Pulisic got on the end of Mount's flick before burying it in the bottom corner. The American had the chance to score a brace a few minutes later, but could not take advantage of Rodrigo's mistake. Leeds could have then halved the deficit in the 70th minute, but Raphinha mistimed his header over the bar.

Lukaku finally put the game to bed in the 83rd minute, somehow keeping control of the ball in the box following Hakim Ziyech's cross, before blasting the ball past Meslier in goal. The game ended 3-0 to the Blues and further worsened Leeds' chances of staying up this season.

Chelsea pull clear of Arsenal in the Top 4

The win took Chelsea four points ahead of Arsenal in 4th, having played a game more than the Gunners. Thomas Tuchel's side have two games left in the Premier League this season and will look to finish 3rd.

The Blues will take on Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, in what will be their last chance to win silverware this season.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Chelsea's 3-0 win against Leeds United:

Conn @ConnCFC When Lukaku actually gives 100% for Chelsea and he gets decent service you can start to see why Chelsea signed him. Both him and his team mates need to keep it up. When Lukaku actually gives 100% for Chelsea and he gets decent service you can start to see why Chelsea signed him. Both him and his team mates need to keep it up.

• Mason Mount Chelsea players to hit doubles figures for goals and assists in a Premier League season…• Didier Drogba• Frank Lampard• Juan Mata• Eden Hazard• Mason Mount Chelsea players to hit doubles figures for goals and assists in a Premier League season…• Didier Drogba • Frank Lampard • Juan Mata• Eden Hazard • Mason Mount 🆕 https://t.co/VKlSxd1Jog

Pys @CFCPys Just like every Chelsea fan, I was very angry when Lukaku did the interview but I would be lying to say if I didn’t feel happy for him at the moment, mainly due to the way he reacted with the Chelsea fans after his second goal against Wolves on Saturday. Just like every Chelsea fan, I was very angry when Lukaku did the interview but I would be lying to say if I didn’t feel happy for him at the moment, mainly due to the way he reacted with the Chelsea fans after his second goal against Wolves on Saturday. https://t.co/r8SoTOjhvd

He is the 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 Chelsea player to do so. Mason Mount has now hit double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League this season…He is the 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 Chelsea player to do so. Mason Mount has now hit double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League this season…He is the 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 Chelsea player to do so. 💎 https://t.co/o9F1SZilpV

Conn @ConnCFC When Jorginho plays well, Chelsea play well. His importance to this team is underrated. When Jorginho plays well, Chelsea play well. His importance to this team is underrated.

Tidy finish. Christian Pulisic has been directly involved in 40 goals for Chelsea112 games (71 starts)25 goals15 assistsTidy finish. Christian Pulisic has been directly involved in 40 goals for Chelsea👕 112 games (71 starts)⚽️ 25 goals🅰️ 15 assistsTidy finish. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/YBiKOd1ljM

𝐁𝐢𝐠. 𝐑𝐨𝐦. • 120 Premier League goals• 200 overall league goals• 273 career club goals• 68 international goals• Chelsea’s top scorer this season𝐁𝐢𝐠. 𝐑𝐨𝐦. https://t.co/H6g3oMzSb0

Impact. Christian Pulisic has been involved in 4 goals in Chelsea’s past 5 games. He’s only started 2 of them. Impact. https://t.co/j1JHlkf1A0

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 21 - No English player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than @ChelseaFC 's Mason Mount (11 goals, 10 assists). Blackjack. #LEECHE 21 - No English player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than @ChelseaFC's Mason Mount (11 goals, 10 assists). Blackjack. #LEECHE

Conn @ConnCFC Anthony Taylor giving a red card and it’s not for a Chelsea player? Never thought I’d see the day Anthony Taylor giving a red card and it’s not for a Chelsea player? Never thought I’d see the day

Goals are flowing, his all round game is getting back to it’s very best, confidence is growing… Romelu Lukaku appreciation tweet.Goals are flowing, his all round game is getting back to it’s very best, confidence is growing… Romelu Lukaku appreciation tweet. 👏 Goals are flowing, his all round game is getting back to it’s very best, confidence is growing… https://t.co/Q8kMAxzsyD

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK An inform Romelu Lukaku just before a FA cup final is what we need. An inform Romelu Lukaku just before a FA cup final is what we need. https://t.co/d3HDg8RAsC

Vince™ @Blue_Footy This is becoming one of Lukaku's best all-round performances in a Chelsea shirt. He hasn't scored but has been doing all the right things. This is becoming one of Lukaku's best all-round performances in a Chelsea shirt. He hasn't scored but has been doing all the right things.

Dubois @CFCDUBois The only thing missing from today was a Lukaku goal, he deserved it. His attitude has noticeably changed recently. The only thing missing from today was a Lukaku goal, he deserved it. His attitude has noticeably changed recently.

Dubois @CFCDUBois All it took was Boelhy to tell Lukaku that he’s wylin dawg & the Inter Lukaku woke up All it took was Boelhy to tell Lukaku that he’s wylin dawg & the Inter Lukaku woke up

He deserves it. He's been good. Lukaku was like, "I'm not giving anyone this ball, I must score."He deserves it. He's been good.

Pys @CFCPys Lukaku looks more like Inter Milan Lukaku, flicks, running channels, holding up the play, attacking crosses and spaces and not being flat footed, impressed I just wonder why it’s taken so long to see this. Lukaku looks more like Inter Milan Lukaku, flicks, running channels, holding up the play, attacking crosses and spaces and not being flat footed, impressed I just wonder why it’s taken so long to see this.

"We asked how he felt after 75 minutes but I was aware he didn't have his goal, so we left him on and we got his goal."



[via Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku:"We asked how he felt after 75 minutes but I was aware he didn't have his goal, so we left him on and we got his goal."[via @AdamNewson Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku:"We asked how he felt after 75 minutes but I was aware he didn't have his goal, so we left him on and we got his goal."[via @AdamNewson]

Edited by Adit Jaganathan