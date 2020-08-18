Twitter reacts to Ronald Koeman's imminent appointment as Barcelona manager 

Ronald Koeman has been announced as the new Barcelona manager. He will sign a contract with the club till June 2022. The former Everton manager won four La Liga titles and a European Cup during his time playing at the Catalan giants.

Ex- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was also linked to the role despite his association with arch-rivals Espanyol.

The former Southampton manager will take over at the club during a challenging time, as Barcelona missed out on silverware for the first time since 2007. The squad needs a major overhaul and there are unlikely to be huge funds available for new signings unless the Dutchman can sell the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho.

Ronald Koeman looks to turn the tide as new Barcelona manager

He takes over with the Presidential election due to take place in March 2021, which is always a tricky time for the manager. There is also the small matter of keeping Lionel Messi at the club, with his future being subject to intense speculation.

Lionel Messi is reportedly weighing up his options after the traumatic 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Manchester City and PSG are reportedly keeping tabs on the Argentine, as the Barcelona #10 enters the final season of his current contract.

Here are the best tweets about Koeman joining Barcelona as Quique Setien's successor.

Rivaldo: "Koeman will need time to introduce his methods."



Thoughts #Culers? 🤔💭 pic.twitter.com/7NdjDLrcCQ — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 18, 2020

Ronald Koeman: "It is very likely that my signature with Barça will be closed today. I did not expect things to happen so quickly. It also surprised me, but Barca is the only club that had a clause in my contract with the Dutch Football Association." pic.twitter.com/wR8ZlaCo0S — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 18, 2020

Koeman will just be another Lopetegui and someone please tell Barça and her fans that after rock bottom is the earth's core 😒 — David-Pelumi.A (@Osifomopo) August 18, 2020

Think Messi’s free-kicks have surpassed Koeman’s! And honestly, I don’t think he’s good enough... sorry! — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) August 18, 2020

Ronald Koeman will be announced on next hours as new Barcelona manager. Contract to be signed until June 2022. Confirmed. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB #Barcelona — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

I do think that finding the right coach is a lot to do with finding someone who's the right fit. Rijkaard or Zizou for example. Their records didn't suggest they'd be the success they were. Cholo bounced around a bit before Atleti. But at the same time, Koeman unlikely to be it. — Thomas Kelly (@drrrop) August 18, 2020

Alfred Schreuder will probably be Koeman's assistant at Barça. Looks like a smart man with a big brain. pic.twitter.com/4VF38bvI7Y — Koeman's Power (@KoemanPower) August 18, 2020

Ronald Koeman will do great with Barca! He is a legend there and remember the best Barca managers, Cruyff, Pep and Enrique, are all legends there too! Luis Enrique was average before getting the Barca job! — Christopher FALK (@DerFalcao) August 18, 2020

Barca can bring Koeman but as long as the misguided, misplaced, ill-informed and irrational signing of 30-year-olds continues nothing will change. — Peter Kanjere (@KanjerePeter) August 18, 2020

Barca is in a mess right now. No wonder Messi wants to leave. Koeman did a decent job at Southampton but messed up at Everton. I’m afraid the Barca job will be too big for him. — Ole Trafford (@OleTrafford83) August 18, 2020

Koeman is the last of the cruyff class.

Except maybe everton, he has made some very good signings including VVD for Southampton. Has already worked with barca as assistant



Looks promising.. — Naman Shukla (@pausaaball) August 18, 2020

Just think about it. Koeman signed a deal for Barcelona to be a coach for 2 years depanding on what the presidents elections gonna be 2021. Lets say Xavi could be the dutch coach with a contract for 2 years with clausule if Barcelona comes around in a year or 2 go to Barça — IndoBeLike (@Indo_Deze) August 18, 2020

There really isn't a more poorly run club than Barca😫

Koeman has such a underwhelming career as a manager... https://t.co/X2Ra5Ef9YM — N'Obody (@luyscompany) August 18, 2020

Two things I’m hearing about Koeman so far:

Has a strong Character ✅

Likes to play with 4231 ✅



Literally the 2 things we need the most rn.

You can get the biggest tactical genius but if he’s going to pander to the old guard and insist on using 433/442 he’ll be a failure. — . (@Ummmtiti) August 18, 2020

Yeah with Koeman as manager De Jong is going to be playing CDM and will be a beast in that position, leaving Busquets on the bench. But if Koeman is going to go after Van De Beek then yeah Auoar would be a better option. — Swarik28 (@swarik28) August 18, 2020

Extremely bad choice, Bartomeu will never survive with a third-rate outdated manager like Ronald Koeman. https://t.co/fDDjIXaHgp — Faustino (@FaustinoBarrosa) August 18, 2020

Koeman is set to become Barcelona manager soon, and Wenger is interested in replacing him. 👀 — 90min (@90min_Football) August 18, 2020

Koeman about to sign Dutch first eleven 😂 — Emmy (@SmarteeyPants) August 18, 2020

Donny van de beek could possibly become Koeman's first purchase for FC Barcelona. Do you think Donny will be a good purchase?#Koeman #Barcelona #donnyvandebeek

Like and follow for more news🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Xq9zZnIaY9 — Jaiden🇳🇱 (@Jaiden334) August 18, 2020

