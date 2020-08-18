Twitter reacts to Ronald Koeman's imminent appointment as Barcelona manager 

Ronald Koeman has been announced as the new Barcelona manager. He will sign a contract with the club till June 2022. The former Everton manager won four La Liga titles and a European Cup during his time playing at the Catalan giants.
Ex- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was also linked to the role despite his association with arch-rivals Espanyol.
The former Southampton manager will take over at the club during a challenging time, as Barcelona missed out on silverware for the first time since 2007. The squad needs a major overhaul and there are unlikely to be huge funds available for new signings unless the Dutchman can sell the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho.
Ronald Koeman looks to turn the tide as new Barcelona manager
He takes over with the Presidential election due to take place in March 2021, which is always a tricky time for the manager. There is also the small matter of keeping Lionel Messi at the club, with his future being subject to intense speculation.
Lionel Messi is reportedly weighing up his options after the traumatic 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Manchester City and PSG are reportedly keeping tabs on the Argentine, as the Barcelona #10 enters the final season of his current contract.
Here are the best tweets about Koeman joining Barcelona as Quique Setien's successor.
Published 18 Aug 2020, 22:55 IST