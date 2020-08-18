The 2019-20 season proved to be a harsh reality check for Barcelona, as they finished trophyless for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.
Having started the season with Ernesto Valverde as the manager, Barcelona opted to part ways with the Spaniard mid-way through the season, as the former Athletic Bilbao man failed to turn around a series of underwhelming results.
Quique Setien was appointed as his successor and it didn't take long for him to get the sack. Barcelona surrendered the league title to arch-rivals Real Madrid and were also dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in embarrassing circumstances, as they were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich.
Ronald Koeman tasked with impossible job of rebuilding Barcelona
Ronald Koeman has been identified as Setien's replacement, with the former Barcelona defender signing a three-year deal to take over as the club's manager. Having represented the club previously, Koeman knows what it takes to lead the Catalan giants to where they belong and is an experienced campaigner at the top level.
Barcelona are in desperate need of a rebuild and could let go of several star players this summer, as they look to bring in young players to oversee a new era. On that note, here are five Barcelona stars who could be cast aside by Ronald Koeman.
#5 Ivan Rakitic
At the age of 32, Ivan Rakitic is approaching the end of his glittering career for club and country. The Croatian midfielder has been a key player for the Catalan giants since moving from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and has a fantastic trophy cabinet to show for his exploits at the club.
However, in recent seasons, Rakitic has struggled to produce the goods consistently, with his game time gradually reducing in the past 12 months. With the likes of Carles Alena and Riqui Puig emerging through the ranks at Barcelona, Rakitic's days in Catalonia are numbered.
Koeman could look to move the midfielder on this summer, as opposed to losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.
#4 Arturo Vidal
Much like Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal is past his prime and could be moved on from Barcelona this summer in favour of the younger players. The combative midfielder has been a useful option for the Catalan club since signing from Bayern Munich in 2018, with his tough tackling and energy in midfielder adding a different dimension to their options.
Vidal, however, looks certain to leave the club this summer as part of Barcelona's mass exodus to overhaul their squad. The Chilean midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, where he could reunite with former manager Antonio Conte.
It's hard to find a role for a player of Vidal's skillset under Koeman's philosophy and it remains likely that the 33-year-old will be shipped off this summer.
