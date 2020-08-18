The 2019-20 season proved to be a harsh reality check for Barcelona, as they finished trophyless for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

Having started the season with Ernesto Valverde as the manager, Barcelona opted to part ways with the Spaniard mid-way through the season, as the former Athletic Bilbao man failed to turn around a series of underwhelming results.

Quique Setien was appointed as his successor and it didn't take long for him to get the sack. Barcelona surrendered the league title to arch-rivals Real Madrid and were also dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in embarrassing circumstances, as they were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich.

❗ Quique Setién no longer first team coach.

The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2020

Ronald Koeman tasked with impossible job of rebuilding Barcelona

Netherlands v Estonia - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Ronald Koeman has been identified as Setien's replacement, with the former Barcelona defender signing a three-year deal to take over as the club's manager. Having represented the club previously, Koeman knows what it takes to lead the Catalan giants to where they belong and is an experienced campaigner at the top level.

Ronald Koeman in January 2019: "I always say that when I have a 30-year-old player and a 22-year-old with the same performance, I play the 22-year-old because he's the future." [cat radio via md] pic.twitter.com/nHivvxqJp9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 17, 2020

Barcelona are in desperate need of a rebuild and could let go of several star players this summer, as they look to bring in young players to oversee a new era. On that note, here are five Barcelona stars who could be cast aside by Ronald Koeman.

Advertisement

#5 Ivan Rakitic

FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

At the age of 32, Ivan Rakitic is approaching the end of his glittering career for club and country. The Croatian midfielder has been a key player for the Catalan giants since moving from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and has a fantastic trophy cabinet to show for his exploits at the club.

However, in recent seasons, Rakitic has struggled to produce the goods consistently, with his game time gradually reducing in the past 12 months. With the likes of Carles Alena and Riqui Puig emerging through the ranks at Barcelona, Rakitic's days in Catalonia are numbered.

Koeman could look to move the midfielder on this summer, as opposed to losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

#4 Arturo Vidal

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Much like Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal is past his prime and could be moved on from Barcelona this summer in favour of the younger players. The combative midfielder has been a useful option for the Catalan club since signing from Bayern Munich in 2018, with his tough tackling and energy in midfielder adding a different dimension to their options.

Vidal, however, looks certain to leave the club this summer as part of Barcelona's mass exodus to overhaul their squad. The Chilean midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, where he could reunite with former manager Antonio Conte.

It's hard to find a role for a player of Vidal's skillset under Koeman's philosophy and it remains likely that the 33-year-old will be shipped off this summer.

Also Read: 5 players who will play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future