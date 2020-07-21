A brace in the space of three minutes from Cristiano Ronaldo powered Juventus to a 2-1 victory over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium. Their win threw Simone Inzaghi's side out of the title race and took Juventus eight points clear at the top with four matches to go.

Lazio, who had claimed a point from their previous four Serie A outings ahead of this one, just could not help themselves after the two-goal lead was engineered by Ronaldo. Ciro Immobile scored a penalty in the 83rd minute for them in the attempt to salvage something, but Juventus managed to hold on.

The win was extremely crucial for Maurizio Sarri after the 3-3 draw against Sasuolo, as he is now heading closer to his first-ever Serie A title.

FT: Juventus 2-1 Lazio #JuveLazio



A record breaking night for Ronaldo (and Immobile), the most important win of the season for Sarri, three more points for Juventus. Only 4pts now between them & a 9th straight Scudetto. pic.twitter.com/pcCzA5IXyD — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 20, 2020

Juventus enjoyed the early share of possession, as they pushed Lazio back and attacked on all fronts. They had their moments from outside the box more often than not, while some lovely footwork from Paulo Dybala also split the visitors' back line.

Paul Dybala’s game by numbers vs. Lazio:



94% pass accuracy

27 final third passes

8 attempted take-ons

6 chances created

4 successful take-ons

4 ball recoveries

2 shots (2 on target)

2 big chances created

1 assist



Phenomenal. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/6LzXJvKNqL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 20, 2020

However, it proved difficult for Maurizio Sarri's charges when Lazio began to look threatening in the turnover of possession. It increased the tension on the Juventus touchline as they failed to add a penetrative edge, and were in fact, saved by the frame of goal not once but twice.

Statistics suggest Lazio had no shots on target in the opening half, but they really lined them up from distance. Immobile's rocket, in particular, was unstoppable.

On the other hand, Sandro came extremely close to giving Juventus the lead.

Whew!



Alex Sandro and Ciro Immobile both off the post in that first half. Would've been Immobile's 30th of the season!



Juventus 0-0 Lazio



Hope you're enjoying the game with us me and @DonaldsonESPN on #ESPNPlus — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) July 20, 2020

14 - In the last two seasons no other player has hit more woodworks than Ciro #Immobile in the top-5 European Leagues (14, alongside Lionel Messi). Detail.#JuveLazio #JuventusLazio #SerieA pic.twitter.com/zuLZ9xfUS7 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 20, 2020

UNLUCKY SANDRO.... — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 20, 2020

Juventus’ groundsman has had a nightmare tonight... players slipping all over the place like it’s a Steven Gerrard tribute act #JUVLAZ — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) July 20, 2020

Remember the 2017 Champions League Final when Real Madrid brought on Bale, Asensio and Morata and Juventus could only bring on Cuadrado, Asamoah and Mario Lemina?



This is like that, only more unequal. pic.twitter.com/VMHicok25v — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) July 20, 2020

Just when frustration started to brim to the surface, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up twice in the space of three minutes to hand the Old Lady a two-goal buffer out of nowhere.

The first was yet another penalty off a hand ball, which of course, was dispatched with aplomb by the former Real Madrid winger. Never in doubt from there, Ronaldo, at the age of 35, became the faster player ever to score 50 Serie A goals.

61 games. Ronaldo is the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Serie A history 💥 pic.twitter.com/88pohxwo0T — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2020

The remarkable @Cristiano has slotted a penalty to score his 50th goal for @juventusfcen. Incredible footballer. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 20, 2020

Updated list of players to have scored 50 goals in the EPL, La Liga & Serie A:



1️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

.

.

.

. pic.twitter.com/I1C06I22yP — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 20, 2020

He would go on to double his team's lead only three minutes later, courtesy of a splendid piece of pressing from Dybala. The forwards robbed Luiz Felipe off possession and unselfishly, Dybala squared it for Ronaldo to pass the ball into the back of the net.

Congratulations Cristiano Ronaldo!



Becomes the third player in the last 60 years to score 30 or more Serie A goals in a single season.



He now has 30 goals in 30 games this campaign.



And Juventus are eight points clear at the top of the table pic.twitter.com/HR7g3HyTEA — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) July 20, 2020

GOAL! It's Ronaldo again! Dybala provides the assist 😍



Juventus lead 2-0!#JuventusLazio pic.twitter.com/yB2xxFG9BF — Goal (@goal) July 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 30 goals in a league campaign for the first time since 2015/2016.



30 goals in 30 league games. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wD9cUcFdbZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 20, 2020

2-0 Juventus. Lazio give the ball away with zero defenders left on their own half which leaves Dybala go 1 on 1 with the goalkeeper with Cristiano next to him who scores. pic.twitter.com/FISxPA9rnY — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 20, 2020

That was incredible by Dybala. Ronaldo now top scorer. — hash (@hashim0307) July 20, 2020

I Love these two with all my passion.. Yeah that's my Duo. Dybaldo ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/OryZB3cJyU — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 20, 2020

It was also Ronaldo's 30th goal of the season, which prematurely moved him ahead of today's opponent Immobile until the latter scored as well.

Ronaldo is coming for Lewandowski 🚨



Who would bet against him winning the European Golden Shoe now? #JUVLAZ — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) July 20, 2020

Immobile kept Lazio's hopes as well as his push for the golden boot alive with an 83rd minute penalty that he himself won.

Add Ciro Immobile to this incredible list 🙌 https://t.co/yKD3nPNFHH pic.twitter.com/40C1j3R99U — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2020

Players with 30 or more goals in a Serie A season since 1958.



Luca Toni [31 goals in 2005-06]

Gonzalo Higuain [36 goals, 2015-16]

CRISTIANO RONALDO [30 goals, 2019-20]

CIRO IMMOBILE [30 goals, 2019-20] pic.twitter.com/vjapMBhSrV — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) July 20, 2020

For just the second time in Serie A history, two players have scored 30+ goals in the same season.



Cristiano and Ciro reach the milestone in the game. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i26kZa7YzE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 20, 2020

A large portion of the Juventus fan base would not have started celebrating after what happened against Sassuolo, and rightly so after Immobile converted from the spot. However, the Serie A holders maintained control of the game and continued to defend with possession and not without it.

With a giant eight-point lead at the top and matches against Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari and AS Roma to follow, one wouldn't bet against Juventus lifting another Serie A title.

Juve are running away with the Serie A title again. pic.twitter.com/MfUYr2EOlW — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2020