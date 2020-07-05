Twitter reacts as Sergio Ramos penalty gives Real Madrid crucial lead in La Liga summit

Real Madrid took a major step towards their first La Liga title since 2017 with a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao.

Sergio Ramos was once again the match winner, as he calmly slotted home a penalty to win the game for his side.

Real Madrid look well-positioned to win another LaLiga title

Real Madrid were once again made to dig deep for a positive result, as a late Sergio Ramos penalty was enough to see off a stubborn Athletic Bilbao side 1-0 at the San Memes Stadium.

Zinedine Zidane's side are now seven points clear of Barcelona in the La Liga summit, as the Blaugrana prepare to take on Villarreal later today. Lionel Messi and co cannot afford to drop points away from home if they are to have a realistic chance of retaining their La Liga crown.

Sergio Ramos has scored more LaLiga goals (5) than any other player since the competition resumed.



Yes, even more than Messi. 🆕🐐 pic.twitter.com/U8FB07k4K8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

With Eden Hazard and Raphael Varane missing, Real Madrid looked like they could drop points for the first time since the restart. However, a combination of resilience at the back and persistent attacking meant they returned home with all three points.

Once again, the Real Madrid rearguard stood out, as has been the case so often this season. Luka Modric was one of the standout players on the night, as the Croatian maestro continues to age like fine wine and produce standout performances for his side.

Luka Modric. That’s it. That’s the tweet — PP (@BIancocapitan) July 5, 2020

PENALTY for Real Madrid. VAR gives the visitors a penalty but it looks to be a controversial one! pic.twitter.com/V4I2rmdhCD — Goal (@goal) July 5, 2020

Just when the game looked to be heading towards a stalemate, Real Madrid were awarded a lifeline. Marcelo was fouled inside the penalty area and the away side were awarded a spot-kick, which was duly converted by captain Sergio Ramos.

sergio ramos will be like i know a spot and take you to the pentalty spot 😌 — Kiana 🕊 (@Kianamadridista) July 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos is the first centre-back to score 10 goals in a single LaLiga season since Fernando Hierro during the 1993/94 season.



Putting Real Madrid in the driving seat to win LaLiga. 🏎 pic.twitter.com/XBTC2YD02w — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

The central defender scored his 10th league goal of the season to give his side a morale-boosting victory. Moments before the full-time whistle, a huge fight broke out between the two sets of players, much to the astonishment of everyone involved.

Real Madrid once again picked up all three points and look set to win their title La Liga title since 2017. As Barcelona look set to take on Villarreal later today, it remains to be seen if the Blaugrana drop points once again.

Casemiro in the first half against Athletic Club:



❍ Most recoveries (5)

❍ Most interceptions (4)

❍ Most clearances (2)

❍ =Most tackles (2)



Taking control. 💪 pic.twitter.com/TcmEGbhUHy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

Real Madrid post lock-down:



7 games

7 wins

13 goals scored

2 goals conceded

4 clean sheets in row currently pic.twitter.com/bbHEXWho1g — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) July 5, 2020

We spent £200m on attackers for Ramos to be our 2nd top scorer. pic.twitter.com/TUBMAPZaDo — Kylian (@prime_jordan1) July 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos lifts Real Madrid to victory 🔝 pic.twitter.com/v92aVWtc1z — Goal (@goal) July 5, 2020

So many tears, so much complaining, people that pretend to watch the game so they can get retweets by tweeting trash about Madrid, all to distract you from the fact that Real Madrid are rightfully winning the league title. It feels good to be on the happy side. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) July 5, 2020

Goals since football resumed:

Messi: 3

Ramos: 5



If I speak I'm in trouble 😭 pic.twitter.com/1rptiuGHGk — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) July 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos is single handledly winning this La Liga title for Real Madrid. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) July 5, 2020

La Liga standings before the break:

1. Barcelona - 58 pts

2. Real Madrid - 56 pts



La Liga standings now:

1. Real Madrid - 77 pts

2. Barcelona - 70 pts



Another bottle job completed 😭 pic.twitter.com/rtLMO4uB9U — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) July 5, 2020