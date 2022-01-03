Twitter reacts to thrilling 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a scintillating 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel made the bold decision to leave Romelu Lukaku out of the Chelsea squad in light of his recent comments.

Visitors Liverpool seemed determined to make the best use of the tension surrounding Chelsea at the moment. The encounter got off to a feisty, high-octane start when Sadio Mane was booked for a raised elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta just 15 seconds after kick-off.

Several Chelsea players and fans probably felt the Liverpool forward should have been sent off, but the referee opted to stick to a cautionary yellow card. Mane then capitalized on a poorly attempted clearance from Trevoh Chalobah to fire Liverpool into the lead in the ninth minute.

Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage for Liverpool in the 26th minute with an expertly-taken finish. The Egyptian was played in behind by Trent Alexander-Arnold and beat Edouard Mendy at the near post from a narrow angle with a clinical finish.

It seemed as if Chelsea were heading for a thrashing on home soil, but the game turned on its head. Mateo Kovacic halved the deficit for the hosts with an outrageous finish from outside the box. Liverpool could only clear Marcos Alonso's free-kick as far as Kovacic, who unleashed his first-time volley that curled past Caoimhin Kelleher before hitting the upright and nestling into the net.

As expected, the Chelsea supporters got firmly behind their team and raised the decibel levels at Stamford Bridge. The Blues found the equalizer just before half-time through Christian Pulisic. The American made up for a missed opportunity early on by firing his shot past Kelleher and restoring parity for Chelsea.

Chelsea and Liverpool pushed hard for winner but were denied by some stunning saves

Both teams pushed hard for a winner in the second forty-five, but were unable to find the goal thanks to some good goalkeeping. Mendy, in particular, proved imperious between the sticks for Chelsea as he denied both Salah and Mane with spectacular saves.

23-year-old Kelleher, who stepped in for Alisson, also kept a powerful attempt from Pulisic out of the net to ensure the points were shared in the end. Understandably, many fans rated the game as one of the best encounters in the Premier League this season.

Despite the encounter failing to find a clear winner, there was still plenty of appreciation for the blockbuster action. Following the result, Chelsea remain one point ahead of Liverpool in the league table in second place. The Reds, however, have a game in hand over leaders Manchester City (53 points) and Chelsea (43 points).

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the thrilling game between the sides:

