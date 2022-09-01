Twitter in splits as Fabio Carvalho scores stoppage-time winner to seal dramatic Liverpool comeback over Newcastle

Football fans went berserk on Twitter after Fabio Carvalho scored the winner for Liverpool eight minutes into stoppage time against Newcastle United on Wednesday (August 31).
The Reds came into this game on the back of a record 9-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth. However, they found themselves trailing by a goal in the 38th minute after Newcastle's new signing Alexander Isak found the net on his debut.
Roberto Firmino equalized in the 61st minute to give Liverpool fans some hope. Jordan Henderson was notably poor in the game against the Toons and came off in the 71st minute for James Milner.
Much of the debate that surrounded Liverpool going into this match was based on the club's lack of activity in the transfer market. The Reds are evidently in need of a midfielder yet manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to bring in a new face in that area.
Carvalho was brought on as a substitute for the fifth league game in a row. He and Harvey Elliott have been Klopp's saving grace in midfield, with senior stars like Henderson and Milner failing to impress.
Carvalho, who was signed from Fulham earlier this summer, was lively from the moment he stepped onto the pitch. Newcastle players, meanwhile, were seemingly running on fumes towards the closing stages of the game.
The Toons were being accused of wasting time after a number of their players constantly went down to the ground with cramps. However, they were made to pay for it when referee Andre Mariner let play go three minutes beyond the stipulated five minutes of stoppage time.
Carvalho's goal - his first for the club - sent the Anfield faithful into raptures. Here are some of the best tweets after the goal went in:
Liverpool could be without Jordan Henderson for the Merseyside derby
Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the full-time whistle that midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered an injury against the Magpies. He said on BT Sport (h/t @DavOCKOP on Twitter):
"We have another problem with Hendo. He felt his hamstring. That obviously is not helpful."
As evident from some of the aforementioned tweets, Liverpool fans are in favor of Henderson being dropped for Fabio Carvalho. However, they would not want to be without their captain for too long.
Every injury in midfield will pile on the pressure even more on Klopp, especially if the Reds don't sign a midfielder before the transfer window deadline on September 1.
Liverpool face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (September 3) at Goodison Park.
