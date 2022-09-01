Twitter in splits as Fabio Carvalho scores stoppage-time winner to seal dramatic Liverpool comeback over Newcastle

Football fans went berserk on Twitter after Fabio Carvalho scored the winner for Liverpool eight minutes into stoppage time against Newcastle United on Wednesday (August 31).

The Reds came into this game on the back of a record 9-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth. However, they found themselves trailing by a goal in the 38th minute after Newcastle's new signing Alexander Isak found the net on his debut.

Roberto Firmino equalized in the 61st minute to give Liverpool fans some hope. Jordan Henderson was notably poor in the game against the Toons and came off in the 71st minute for James Milner.

Much of the debate that surrounded Liverpool going into this match was based on the club's lack of activity in the transfer market. The Reds are evidently in need of a midfielder yet manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to bring in a new face in that area.

Carvalho was brought on as a substitute for the fifth league game in a row. He and Harvey Elliott have been Klopp's saving grace in midfield, with senior stars like Henderson and Milner failing to impress.

Carvalho, who was signed from Fulham earlier this summer, was lively from the moment he stepped onto the pitch. Newcastle players, meanwhile, were seemingly running on fumes towards the closing stages of the game.

The Toons were being accused of wasting time after a number of their players constantly went down to the ground with cramps. However, they were made to pay for it when referee Andre Mariner let play go three minutes beyond the stipulated five minutes of stoppage time.

Carvalho's goal - his first for the club - sent the Anfield faithful into raptures. Here are some of the best tweets after the goal went in:

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Fábio Carvalho scores with practically the final touch of the game to earn a vital three points for Liverpool!



THAT'S HUGE! WOULD YOU BELIEVE THAT!Fábio Carvalho scores with practically the final touch of the game to earn a vital three points for Liverpool!THAT'S HUGE! WOULD YOU BELIEVE THAT! 😱😱😱Fábio Carvalho scores with practically the final touch of the game to earn a vital three points for Liverpool! THAT'S HUGE! https://t.co/GftetBMooF

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Carvalho involved in a goal in his last three appearances off the bench. Maybe we did replace Div. Carvalho involved in a goal in his last three appearances off the bench. Maybe we did replace Div.

- @AnfieldRd96 Carvalho needs to come on earlier. Every time he’s featured he’s immediately been one of our best players. Carvalho needs to come on earlier. Every time he’s featured he’s immediately been one of our best players.

🅘 @LFCApproved By the way, Carvalho should start most games. Huge difference in tempo when he plays. By the way, Carvalho should start most games. Huge difference in tempo when he plays.

Sean @SeanDOlfc Please please please get something over the line tomorrow. Jordan Henderson is playing against us Please please please get something over the line tomorrow. Jordan Henderson is playing against us

ً @CalvesLikeShaq I’ve never seen a player so protected of than Jordan Henderson I’ve never seen a player so protected of than Jordan Henderson

sal @sxlang_ this isn’t even his best can’t believe Salah leaving with 2 assiststhis isn’t even his best can’t believe Salah leaving with 2 assists 😭 this isn’t even his best

𝚃𝚃 @LFCMaxs We found a 15 year old from Fulham’s academy that’s better than Henderson. What makes Klopp think there isn’t another one out there better than him? 🤣 We found a 15 year old from Fulham’s academy that’s better than Henderson. What makes Klopp think there isn’t another one out there better than him? 🤣

Ahmed @ahmedIfc The adrenaline of that goal has now worn off. We’re still shit. The adrenaline of that goal has now worn off. We’re still shit.

Josh @KloppStyle Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge over 97 minutes and Liverpool score. Absolute disgrave by the ref. Only 5 were meant to be added. Disgusting over 97 minutes and Liverpool score. Absolute disgrave by the ref. Only 5 were meant to be added. Disgusting oh no! ANYWAYS twitter.com/markgoldbridge… oh no! ANYWAYS twitter.com/markgoldbridge… https://t.co/KF6C8tScKN

Jake Paul @jakepaul Is Fabio the new Mo? Congrats Is Fabio the new Mo? Congrats 🎈

Jack 'Pie' McDermott @the_pieface End of the day, if you waste time after 90 mins don't expect the clock to stop on 95. End of the day, if you waste time after 90 mins don't expect the clock to stop on 95.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23

Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! That’s Karma that for all the time wasting!Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! #LIVNEW That’s Karma that for all the time wasting! Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! #LIVNEW

Thomas Lee 🔴 @tomozlee09 Enjoy ye trip home geordies hope there’s no stoppages along the way hahahahahaha Enjoy ye trip home geordies hope there’s no stoppages along the way hahahahahaha

Liverpool could be without Jordan Henderson for the Merseyside derby

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the full-time whistle that midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered an injury against the Magpies. He said on BT Sport (h/t @DavOCKOP on Twitter):

"We have another problem with Hendo. He felt his hamstring. That obviously is not helpful."

As evident from some of the aforementioned tweets, Liverpool fans are in favor of Henderson being dropped for Fabio Carvalho. However, they would not want to be without their captain for too long.

Every injury in midfield will pile on the pressure even more on Klopp, especially if the Reds don't sign a midfielder before the transfer window deadline on September 1.

Liverpool face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (September 3) at Goodison Park.

