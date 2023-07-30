Two Barcelona stars forced off injured during 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Barcelona secured an impressive 3-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, but the victory was marred by two injury setbacks. Center-back Andreas Christensen and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan were forced to leave the pitch due to muscle discomfort during the first half.

Christensen was taken off in the 28th minute, making way for Eric Garcia, while Gündogan was substituted just before halftime, with Sergi Roberto taking his place. Both players' injuries have raised concerns, as they have a history of being plagued by physical issues, according to BarcaBlaugranes.

In Gundogan's case, the apparent groin problem could potentially hinder his contributions in the midfield, a significant concern given his status as the team's marquee signing. Likewise, Christensen's absence would be a significant blow to Barcelona's defense, as he plays a crucial role to play in the backline.

The extent of Christensen's injury has not been clarified officially, leaving fans anxious about his return to the pitch. Similarly, the specifics of Gundogan's groin issue are yet to be disclosed, making it difficult to estimate the duration of his potential absence.

With the new season on the horizon, the Catalan giants are eager to mount a strong challenge in both domestic and European competitions. However, any prolonged absence of these key players would undoubtedly hamper their ambitions.

As the pre-season progresses, Barcelona will be closely observing the recovery of Christensen and Gundogan.

Barcelona face challenges in securing Sergino Dest sale

Camp Nou has witnessed uncertainties surrounding the futures of some unwanted players. While most of these players may have their days at the club numbered, Sergino Dest is proving to be a tough sale for Barcelona to complete.

According to journalist Javi Miguel (via BarcaUniversal), the club are facing obstacles in finding a suitor for the right-back. No European club has shown interest in signing him during this summer transfer window.

Despite Xavi Hernandez's decision to include Dest in the pre-season tour to the US, the player's value seems to be on a decline with each passing game. The USA international has struggled to earn the trust of the manager, and this is evident in the club's ongoing pursuit of a replacement right-back in the transfer market.

Dest's uncertain future at Barcelona comes as a surprise to some, as he had arrived with promise and potential. He went on to appear in 72 games for Barca, following his move from Ajax in 2020.

However, his recent performances failed to make a strong enough impression on Xavi, leading to the manager exploring alternative options for the right-back position. He was also sent on loan to Milan last season, where he played just 14 games.