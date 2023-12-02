Two current Premier League managers ranked above Arsene Wenger as AI names the top managers ever

Two current Premier League managers have been ranked above legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as AI has named the top Premier League managers ever. Using ChatGPT, Mirror Football has named the best managers ever to manage in the Premier League.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most competitive and entertaining leagues in world football. Since its inception in 1992, we have witnessed so many iconic managers in the Premier League. Hence, there are some major absentees from the list of top four Premier League managers ever.

Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini, Claudio Ranieri and Rafael Benitez are among the names who have been snubbed by ChatGPT.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his 22 years in charge of the Gunners, was ranked fourth on the list. He also led the north London giants to the Invincible Premier League in 2003-04.

Current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named third by the AI. The German has won every piece of silverware during his time at Anfield after taking charge at the club during tough times.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is named second ahead of his rival Klopp. The Spaniard has created an absolute monstreous side in the Blue half of Manchester which won the treble last season.

Sir Alex Ferguson has topped the rankings for his enormous achievements at Manchester United over the years. He won a total of 13 Premier League titles which is extraordinary and also successfully rebuilt his side a number of times.

Piers Morgan believes Arsenal could challenge for the Premier League and the UCL

British journalist and Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney to challenge for every trophy. The Gunners currently lead the Premier League table after 13 games, sitting a point above Manchester City and two points above Liverpool and Aston Villa.

However, the Gunners have not really been at their best up front, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling to impress on a weekly basis. Piers Morgan has claimed that the Gunners could compete on all fronts should they get Ivan Toney in January. He told talkSPORT:

“I think so. I still think we need a world-class striker. I think that Gabriel Jesus has a fantastic heat map, he’s a fantastic footballer, puts incredible effort in and will score goals but he’s never going to score 25 goals a season or anything like it. Toney is a natural goalscorer, a predatory goalscorer and we don’t really have that."

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and will return to action in January. The forward had a solid 2022-23 season with Brentford, scoring 20 goals and providing four assists in 33 Premier League outings.