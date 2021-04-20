Two English clubs 'losing nerve' and could back out of the European Super League plan - Reports

Talks of a European Super League have taken the football fraternity by storm, sending shockwaves across the globe. However, two of the six English Premier League clubs who are part of the ESL are reportedly considering backing out of the proposed league following backlash from fans and the media.

Oliver Holt, the Chief Sports Writer for the Mail on Sunday, tweeted:

Hearing the first cracks may be beginning to appear in the ugly, misshapen edifice of the ESL. Told two English clubs are close to losing their nerve. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 20, 2021

The proposed tournament, which will feature six English clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - has received significant criticism from all quarters in the last 24 hours.

Fans of clubs that are willing to be part of the project have strongly condemned the idea, alienating the six English clubs along with the teams from Italy and Spain.

The other 14 Premier League clubs are set to hold a meeting today to decide the fate of the six teams regarding their status in domestic football. Multiple reports suggest that they want these teams to be discarded from the league, essentially ensuring that the event is a 14-team affair for now.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and James Milner condemn the formation of the European Super League

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool were the first team to play a competitive game following the European Super League debacle, drawing 1-1 at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Following the unsatisfactory result, Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp was put on the spot when he was asked about his thoughts on the proposed European Super League.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager was crystal clear regarding his stance:

"I do not think it is a great idea."

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was on media duty as well and he did not pull any punches while publicly expressing his displeasure over the idea of a potential Super League:

"I don’t like it and I don’t want it to happen.”

Klopp later clarified that the players and the coaching staff had nothing to do with the idea behind the European Super League and that they are merely employees working for an organization:

“The team has nothing to do with it and I have not really anything to do with it but people treat us like we do. Leeds supporters came here today before the game and were shouting at us."

Other footballers have also shared their resentment over the formation of the European Super League, most notably Paris St. Germain midfielder Ander Herrera, who tweeted out an emotional response yesterday.

Ander Herrera becomes one of the first players to speak out against Super League plans. pic.twitter.com/whrNvj1PqS — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2021

There were talks of German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also participating in the European Super League, but the respective clubs' presidents quickly quashed those rumors.

