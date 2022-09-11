"Two G.O.A.T.s you say? No way!" - Eden Hazard's emphatic claim on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate resurfaces 

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard's take on the G.O.A.T debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced online.

The legendary duo are regarded as two of the best players of all time. The debate between their fan bases regarding which superstar is better seems like a never-ending topic.

Some prefer the Argentine, while others tend to lean towards the Portuguese as the better player between the duo.

However, Eden Hazard in 2018, then a Chelsea player, picked the Paris Saint-Germain man in the debate. Here's what the current Real Madrid superstar stated:

"Two G.O.A.T.s you say? No way. There is only one G.O.A.T (The Greatest Of All Times): Him, Lionel Messi! (sighs) Those two games against Barcelona were not my best memories of 2018. I was happy to play against Barcelona and Messi, but I didn’t deliver what I expected."

Ronaldo and Messi have re-written the record books over the course of their careers.

The former has scored 815 goals in his career for club and country, the most by any footballer. The Portuguese forward is also the highest scorer in the history of club football with 698 goals.

He is also the record holder for the all-time top scorer in international football with 117 goals. The magnificent No. 7 has won five Ballons d'Or in his career full of accolades.

The Argentine, meanwhile, has scored an astounding 773 goals in his career so far. The former Barcelona star is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, a record for the award.

Hazard, on the other hand, made a move from Chelsea to Madrid in 2019 when he joined Los Blancos for an initial fee of €115 million. He is the current holder of Real Madrid's no. 7 shirt, the jersey that was once owned by Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the FIFA World Cup for the last time in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is around the corner as the tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won almost every trophy for club and country but the FIFA World cup has remained elusive for both. They will be determined to win the holy grail of football in Qatar as the 2022 edition might be the last time they play in the tournament.

With the Portuguese being 37 and the Argentine being 35, this might be the last time that fans get to see the legendary duo in the biggest stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh