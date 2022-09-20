"Two guys pointed their weapons at me" - Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reveals horrifying details behind alleged blackmail involving brother Mathias

Former Manchester United and current Juventus superstar Paul Pogba has divulged some horrifying details of blackmail involving his older brother Mathias Pogba.

Pogba was allegedly held at gunpoint on March 19. After a training session with the French national team, the player was led to a flat in Chanteloup-en-Brie. Two heavily armed men with bulletproof jackets confronted the player and asked him to pay €13 million, including €3 million in cash.

A part of Pogba's statement transcribed by Le Monde (via L'Equipe) has emerged as the former Red Devils star stated:

"I was scared. The two guys pointed their weapons at me. So, having been held up like that, under threat, I told them that I was going to pay.” (h/t getfrenchfootballnews)

Laure Beccau, a Paris prosecutor, recently released a statement after investigating the matter. Here's what the statement said (via BBC):

"charges of extortion in an organised gang, attempted extortion in an organised gang, and participation in a criminal conspiracy with the view to commit a crime, relating to various allegations of which Mr Paul Pogba would have been a victim between March and July 2022."

It continued:

"Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office launched a judicial investigation today relating to allegations against persons unknown, including blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping or kidnapping with a release before the seventh day to prepare or facilitate the commission of a crime or an offense, and membership of a criminal conspiracy."

The statement concluded:

"The investigations will continue within the framework of a judicial investigation entrusted to two magistrates investigators of the Paris Court of Justice."

France coach Didier Deschamps speaks out on former Manchester United star Paul Pogba going to the World Cup

Former Manchester United and current Juventus star Paul Pogba

Off-field issues are not the only things affecting former Manchester United star Paul Pogba at the moment.

The midfielder suffered a meniscus injury during pre-season with Juventus, having returned to Turin on a free transfer this summer. He has since gone under the knife and is yet to play in an official match for La Bianconeri this season.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the horizon, France coach Didier Deschamps has spoken out on whether it makes sense to take Pogba to the tournament. Deschamps said (as quoted by GOAL):

"He will not come just because he is a 'framework'. If he has not played before and is not in top form, it is useless. He himself does not want it."

Pogba played a vital role in Les Bleus lifting the World Cup four years ago in Russia. The then-Manchester United midfielder played in six of their seven matches, even scoring against Croatia in the final.

He is now in a race to be fit for this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

