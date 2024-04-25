Two key Real Madrid players not in training ahead of Real Sociedad clash: Reports

Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes missed Real Madrid's training ahead of their La Liga clash at Real Sociedad on Friday, April 26.

Los Blancos come into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over arch-rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr. (18', p) and Lucas Vazquez (73') canceled out goals from Andreas Christensen (6') and Fermin Lopez (69'). Bellingham then scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

However, the Englishman could miss their next game on Friday. The midfielder missed training on Thursday (April 25) due to gastroenteritis. Meanwhile, Rodrygo has the flu and also missed training.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on the duo along with Ferland Mendy, saying in a pre-match press conference (via Managing Madrid):

“Bellingham has had a stomach problem last night. Rodrygo has flu, I think he will be available tomorrow but he has stayed at home today. Mendy won’t be available, I would prefer him to stay here to work and be back for the Champions League.”

The duo have been key players for Real Madrid this season. Bellingham, since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million last summer, has recorded 21 goals and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions. Rodrygo, meanwhile, has 17 goals and eight assists in 45 games this season.

Carlo Ancelotti on potential squad rotations ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Real Sociedad

After Real Sociedad, Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich away in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg on Tuesday, April 30. Hence, Carlo Ancelotti could choose to rotate some players for the La Liga clash so they remain fresh for Bayern.

In a pre-match press conference, the Italian manager hinted at the same, saying:

“I think I have to think about the team a lot. The energy we’ve used has been huge. We have players who aren’t 100% recovered, so I have to think about a few things, including in goal, where Courtois is also in good shape and he could play with us next week against Cádiz.”

Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga table and sit 11 points above second-placed Barcelona with six games remaining. Hence, unless there's a major collapse, they appear set to win their 36th league title.