Two Liverpool stars doubtful for Luton Town clash; could also miss Carabao Cup final against Chelsea - Reports

Liverpool could be without the duo of Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah ahead of their Premier League game against Luton Town on Wednesday, February 21. The duo could also miss their Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea four days later, according to The Times.

It comes at a time when the Reds have been plagued with a plethora of injuries to their first-team players in recent weeks. Liverpool only recently lost the duo of Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota to injury during their last game against Brentford. Jürgen Klopp's men are also currently missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, and goalkeeper Alison Becker.

The latest headache for Klopp will be that of Salah and Darwin Nunez, who, according to football correspondent Paul Joyce, could miss their upcoming two fixtures.

Joyce reported in The Times:

"Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez are the latest additions to Liverpool’s ever-expanding injury list."

He continued:

"Both forwards are serious doubts for Wednesday’s Premier League game at home to Luton Town and will have to be continually assessed in the build-up to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea."

The Liverpool medical team will be sweating over having Salah and Nunez fit, especially for the Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea this Sunday.

Both players have scored 32 goals between them for the Reds this season across all competitions. Salah has bagged 19 goals and 10 assists while Nunez has registered 13 goals and 11 assists thus far.

Jürgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool injury crisis

The Reds boss has said that the current injury crisis facing his side isn't an excuse for them to take their foot off the pedal.

The Merseyside giants are currently entering a season-deciding period with the Carabao Cup and Premier League trophies in sight. They are at the top of the league and also in the final of the League Cup against Chelsea.

One major challenge that could prove to be a stumbling block for the Reds would be their injury crisis. Despite currently missing a key number of first-team players, Klopp has said that that shouldn't be an excuse for his team not to perform.

He said via This Is Anfield:

“I always had to be flexible, always. It’s not a real problem to be honest, as long as you have the players available, you use the boys, you know what they can do."

Liverpool have also reached the FA Cup fifth round and the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.